US Cash Products-Gulf gasoline up on refinery CDU upset

* Gulf M2, A2 gasoline diffs jump on refinery issue * Group Three gasoline up 5.00 cents a gallon on higher demand * Harbor conventional gasoline up 2.00 cents a gallon HOUSTON, June 4 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast gasoline differentials jumped on news that Motiva Enterprises took a newly commissioned crude distillation unit at its Texas refinery out of production early Monday after vapor releases, traders said. Motiva, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco, last week unveiled the newly expanded 600,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, which surpassed Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,640 bpd Baytown, Texas plant as the largest in the United States. Sources familiar with refinery operations told Reuters that the unit was placed on circulation and could resume normal operations later on Monday. Gulf Coast conventional M2 gasoline differentials gained 2.00 cents per gallon to 9.50 cents under July RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange. A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol climbed 2.50 cents to 11.00 cents under early in the day, then retreated to 12.00 cents under, up by 1.50 cents from Friday's levels. The latest five-day lifting cycle for both grades also scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline on Monday, was also factored into the boost, traders said. Gulf ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also gained 0.75 cent per gallon on export demand, traders said. Gasoline in the Midwest Group Three market rallied to the highest level in seven months as a refinery shutdown in Indiana led to increased demand from the Chicago market, traders said. Group Three gasoline traded at 5.00 cents over the July RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 5.00 cents a gallon. Differentials in the Chicago market had rallied on Friday, with gasoline adding 6.50 cents a gallon, after BP Plc announced the shutdown of a 75,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit at its 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery. Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel lost some of its steam and was seen a cent a gallon lower following its 9.50-cent rally when it last traded. In the New York Harbor market, M2 conventional gasoline rose about 2.00 cents a gallon on top of its 4.50-cent rally on Friday in tandem with the drop in futures prices and the rise in the Gulf Coast physical market. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 32 JUL RBOB -9.75 -9.25 2.50 61-grade ULSD Cycle 32 JUL HO 3.25 3.75 0.75 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 32 JUL HO 4.00 5.00 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 33 JUL HO -1.75 -1.25 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUL RBOB -3.00 -1.00 2.00 Any-Month JUL RBOB -4.50 -3.50 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 8.00 8.50 -0.25 Any-Month JUL RBOB 1.00 3.00 -3.00 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 6.75 7.50 -0.25 Any-Month JUL HO 7.00 7.50 0.00 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO -0.50 0.00 0.00 Any-Month JUL HO -0.50 0.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 9.00 9.50 -0.75 Any-Month JUL HO 9.00 9.50 -0.75 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 JUL RBOB 12.00 14.00 0.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 JUL HO 18.00 20.00 -1.00 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB 4.75 5.25 5.00 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 3.50 4.00 0.50