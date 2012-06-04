FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Cash Products-Gulf gasoline up on refinery CDU upset
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 4, 2012 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

US Cash Products-Gulf gasoline up on refinery CDU upset

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gulf M2, A2 gasoline diffs jump on refinery issue
    * Group Three gasoline up 4.75 cents a gallon on higher demand
    * Harbor conventional gasoline up a penny per gallon


    HOUSTON, June 4 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast gasoline differentials jumped on news
that Motiva Enterprises took a newly commissioned crude distillation unit at its
Texas refinery out of production early Monday after vapor releases, traders
said.	
    Motiva, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco, last
week unveiled the newly expanded 600,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port
Arthur, Texas, which surpassed Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,640 bpd Baytown, Texas
plant as the largest in the United States.	
    Sources familiar with refinery operations told Reuters that the unit was
placed on circulation and could resume normal operations later on Monday.
 	
    Gulf Coast conventional M2 gasoline differentials gained 2.00 cents per
gallon to 9.50 cents under July RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange.	
    A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol climbed 2.50 cents
to 11.00 cents under early in the day, then retreated to 12.00 cents under, up
by 1.50 cents from Friday's levels.	
    The latest five-day lifting cycle for both grades also scheduled to move on
the Colonial Pipeline on Monday, was factored into the boost, traders said.	
    Gulf ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also gained 0.75 cent per gallon
on export demand, traders said.	
    Gasoline in the Midwest Group Three market rallied to the highest level in
seven months as a refinery shutdown in Indiana led to increased demand from the
Chicago market, traders said.	
    Group Three gasoline traded at 4.50/5.00 cents over the July RBOB gasoline
futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 4.75 cents a gallon. 	
    Chicago CBOB gasoline was also seen 2.50 cents a gallon higher at
15.00/16.00 cents over futures.	
    Differentials in the Chicago market had rallied on Friday, with gasoline
adding 6.50 cents a gallon, after BP Plc announced the shutdown of a
75,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit at its 405,000 bpd Whiting,
Indiana, refinery. No restart date has been set for the shut unit, according to
sources. 	
    Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel lost some of its steam and was seen 2.00
cents a gallon lower at 18.00 cents over futures, following its 9.50-cent rally
when it last traded.	
    In the New York Harbor market, M2 conventional gasoline rose about 1.00 cent
a gallon on top of its 4.50-cent rally on Friday to a cent over futures, in
tandem with the drop in futures prices and the rise in the Gulf Coast physical
market.     	
    	
	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
    	
                                                    Latest day      
                              Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                          Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                           
 M2 conventional gasoline *   Cycle 32    JUL RBOB  -9.75   -9.25    2.50
 61-grade ULSD                Cycle 32    JUL HO     3.25    3.75    0.75
 54-grade jet fuel *          Cycle 32    JUL HO     4.00    5.00    0.00 
 Heating oil                  Cycle 33    JUL HO    -1.75   -1.25    0.00
  	
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline     Prompt      JUL RBOB   0.00    2.00    1.00
                              Any-Month   JUL RBOB  -3.00   -1.00    2.00
 F2 RBOB                      Prompt      JUL RBOB   8.00    8.50   -0.25
                              Any-Month   JUL RBOB   1.00    3.00   -3.00
 ULSD                         Prompt      JUL HO     6.75    7.50   -0.25
                              Any-Month   JUL HO     7.00    7.50    0.00
 Heating oil                  Prompt      JUL HO    -0.50    0.00    0.00
                              Any-Month   JUL HO    -0.50    0.00    0.00
 Jet fuel                     Prompt      JUL HO     9.00    9.50   -0.75
                              Any-Month   JUL HO     9.00    9.50   -0.75
 	
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline        Cycle 1     JUL RBOB  15.00   16.00    2.50
 Chicago ULSD                 Cycle 1     JUL HO    17.00   19.00   -2.00
 Group Three gasoline                     JUL RBOB   4.50    5.00    4.75
 Group Three ULSD                         JUL HO     3.50    4.00    0.50

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.