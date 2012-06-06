FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline falls on stock build
#Energy
June 6, 2012 / 6:07 PM / in 5 years

US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline falls on stock build

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Harbor gasoline slips on higher inventories
    * Group Three gasoline falls on profit-taking
    * Gulf A2 CBOB gasoline down slightly

    HOUSTON, June 6 (Reuters) - Gasoline differentials in the New York Harbor
market fell after weekly government data showed a build in inventories, while
demand weakened in the region, traders said.	
    M2 conventional gasoline fell by 4.00 cents a gallon to 3.00 cents under the
July RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.	
    F2 RBOB gasoline for prompt delivery fell a quarter cent to 9.25/9.75 cents
over July futures.	
    Gasoline inventories in the East Coast region rose by about 956,000 barrels
last week to 54.79 million barrels, the highest level in eight weeks, according
to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. 	
    In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline differentials slipped by 0.75 cent a
gallon to 6.50/7.00 over July NYMEX RBOB futures on profit-taking that started
late on Tuesday in tandem with a dip in Gulf Coast gasoline differentials,
traders said.	
    "The stocks are falling and inventories are still tight," a Midwest trader
said adding that the strength in the July gasoline futures value on the NYMEX
further supported the fall in Group Three differentials.	
    On the Gulf Coast, A2 CBOB gasoline differentials slipped by half a cent per
gallon to 11.50 cents under July NYMEX RBOB futures, but conventional M2
gasoline held steady with Tuesday's levels at 10.00 cents under, traders said.	
    The EIA said U.S. gasoline stocks gained 3.34 million barrels to 203.5
million barrels last week, driven largely by a gain of 1.7 million barrels in
the Gulf Coast region. Midwest stocks fell by 638,000 barrels. 	
    U.S. distillate stocks rose by 2.25 million barrels last week to 120 million
barrels. Among markets east of the Rockies, Midwest stocks gained 700,000
barrels and East Coast inventories climbed by 615,000 barrels. Gulf Coast stocks
slipped 443,000 barrels, the EIA said.	
    U.S. refinery utilization climbed 1.9 percentage points to 91 percent last
week as utilization rose in all regions except the Midwest, the EIA said.	
    Gulf Coast utilization rose by 3.1 percentage points to 92.8 percent,
reflecting the ramp-up of Motiva Enterprises' newly expanded 600,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. 	
    East Coast utilization gained 5.2 percentage points to 83.1 percent, while
Midwest utilization slipped by 2.1 percentage points to 92.7 percent, reflecting
a shut crude unit at BP Plc's 405,000 bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana.
 	
    	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
    	
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 33    JUL RBOB  -10.25  -9.25    0.00
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 33    JUL HO     2.75    3.00   -0.25
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 33    JUL HO     4.50    5.50    0.00 
 Heating oil *                   Cycle 33    JUL HO    -1.25   -0.75    0.00
  	
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      JUL RBOB  -3.25   -2.75   -4.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB  -2.50   -2.00    0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      JUL RBOB   9.25    9.75   -0.25
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB   3.75    4.25    1.00
 ULSD                            Prompt      JUL HO     7.00    8.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     7.00    8.00    0.00
 Heating oil                     Prompt      JUL HO    -0.25    0.25    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO    -0.25    0.25    0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      JUL HO     8.00   10.00   -0.75
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     9.25    9.75    0.00
      	
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 2     JUL RBOB  18.00   20.00    0.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 2     JUL HO    11.00   15.00   -1.00
 Group Three gasoline                        JUL RBOB   6.75    7.25   -0.75
 Group Three ULSD                            JUL HO     4.50    5.00    0.50

