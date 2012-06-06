US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline falls on stock build

* Harbor gasoline slips on higher inventories * Group Three gasoline falls on profit-taking * Gulf A2 CBOB gasoline down slightly HOUSTON, June 6 (Reuters) - Gasoline differentials in the New York Harbor market fell after weekly government data showed a build in inventories, while demand weakened in the region, traders said. M2 conventional gasoline fell by 4.00 cents a gallon to 3.00 cents under the July RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange. F2 RBOB gasoline for prompt delivery fell a quarter cent to 9.25/9.75 cents over July futures. Gasoline inventories in the East Coast region rose by about 956,000 barrels last week to 54.79 million barrels, the highest level in eight weeks, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline differentials slipped by 0.75 cent a gallon to 6.50/7.00 over July NYMEX RBOB futures on profit-taking that started late on Tuesday in tandem with a dip in Gulf Coast gasoline differentials, traders said. "The stocks are falling and inventories are still tight," a Midwest trader said adding that the strength in the July gasoline futures value on the NYMEX further supported the fall in Group Three differentials. On the Gulf Coast, A2 CBOB gasoline differentials slipped by half a cent per gallon to 11.50 cents under July NYMEX RBOB futures, but conventional M2 gasoline held steady with Tuesday's levels at 10.00 cents under, traders said. The EIA said U.S. gasoline stocks gained 3.34 million barrels to 203.5 million barrels last week, driven largely by a gain of 1.7 million barrels in the Gulf Coast region. Midwest stocks fell by 638,000 barrels. U.S. distillate stocks rose by 2.25 million barrels last week to 120 million barrels. Among markets east of the Rockies, Midwest stocks gained 700,000 barrels and East Coast inventories climbed by 615,000 barrels. Gulf Coast stocks slipped 443,000 barrels, the EIA said. U.S. refinery utilization climbed 1.9 percentage points to 91 percent last week as utilization rose in all regions except the Midwest, the EIA said. Gulf Coast utilization rose by 3.1 percentage points to 92.8 percent, reflecting the ramp-up of Motiva Enterprises' newly expanded 600,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. East Coast utilization gained 5.2 percentage points to 83.1 percent, while Midwest utilization slipped by 2.1 percentage points to 92.7 percent, reflecting a shut crude unit at BP Plc's 405,000 bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 33 JUL RBOB -10.25 -9.25 0.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 33 JUL HO 2.75 3.00 -0.25 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 33 JUL HO 4.50 5.50 0.00 Heating oil * Cycle 33 JUL HO -1.25 -0.75 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUL RBOB -3.25 -2.75 -4.00 Any-Month JUL RBOB -2.50 -2.00 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 9.25 9.75 -0.25 Any-Month JUL RBOB 3.75 4.25 1.00 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 7.00 8.00 0.00 Any-Month JUL HO 7.00 8.00 0.00 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO -0.25 0.25 0.00 Any-Month JUL HO -0.25 0.25 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 8.00 10.00 -0.75 Any-Month JUL HO 9.25 9.75 0.00 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 JUL RBOB 18.00 20.00 0.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 JUL HO 11.00 15.00 -1.00 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB 6.75 7.25 -0.75 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 4.50 5.00 0.50