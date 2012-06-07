FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline, diesel up on refinery buying
#Energy
June 7, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline, diesel up on refinery buying

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Chicago gasoline, diesel rise on regional refiner buying
    * Gulf gasoline markets rise in pipeline scheduling
    * Harbor gasoline gets slight boost

 (Recasts, updates prices, market activity)	
    HOUSTON, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago gasoline and diesel differentials
rallied on Thursday after ExxonMobil Corp, which operates the 238,600
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Joliet, Illinois, started buying products,
traders said.	
    Chicago CBOB gasoline jumped by 10.00 cents a gallon to 26.00/27.00 cents
over the July RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange
, while ultra-low sulfur diesel rose 6.00 cents a gallon to 20.00 cents over
July heating oil futures.	
    Traders said Exxon experienced an operational glitch at the Joliet refinery.
The company declined to comment on its operations at the plant.	
    They added the Midwest products market did not react to the shutdown of
Enbridge Inc.'s 609,000 bpd 6A crude line, which supplies Canadian
crude oil to refiners in the Chicago area.	
    Enbridge, which shut the line on Wednesday, said it expected no impact on
deliveries but declined to provide a restart date. 	
    In related news, Marathon Petroleum said it had started planned work at its
206,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Robinson, Illinois on Thursday.
 	
    On the Gulf Coast, M2 conventional gasoline differentials rose by 2.00 cents
per gallon to 8.00 cents under July RBOB futures on the NYMEX as its latest
five-day lifting cycles scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. 	
    A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol gained 1.50 cents
per gallon to 10.00 cents under early in the day, but retreated to finish down
slightly from Wednesday's levels at 11.65 cents under, traders said.	
    Gulf jet fuel differentials slipped on pipeline scheduling, ending the day
down by a penny per gallon at 3.50/4.50 cents over July NYMEX heating oil
futures.	
    In the New York Harbor, gasoline differentials rose slightly, with F2 RBOB
gasoline for delivery on the 20th of the month up a quarter cent at 6.20 cents
over July RBOB futures. CBOB gasoline gained a half cent a gallon to 1.50 cents
over the July gasoline futures.	
    RBOB gasoline for any-month delivery also rose a quarter cent to 2.75/3.00
cents over in earlier trading but fell back to 2.75 cents over, flat to late
Wednesday levels.	
        	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
    	
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline *      Cycle 33    JUL RBOB  -8.25   -7.75    2.00
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 33    JUL HO     3.00    3.50    0.00
 54-grade jet fuel *             Cycle 33    JUL HO     3.50    4.50   -1.00 
 Heating oil                     Cycle 33    JUL HO    -1.25   -0.75   -0.25
   	
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                             
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      JUL RBOB  -0.25   0.25    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB  -2.50   -2.00   0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      JUL RBOB  10.00   10.50   0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB  2.50    3.00    0.00
 ULSD                            Prompt      JUL HO    7.00    8.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO    7.00    8.00    0.00
 Heating oil                     Prompt      JUL HO    -0.25   0.25    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO    -0.25   0.25    0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      JUL HO    8.00    10.00   0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO    9.25    9.75    0.00
  MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                             
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 2     JUL RBOB  26.00   27.00   10.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 2     JUL HO    19.00   21.00   6.00
 Group Three gasoline                        JUL RBOB  7.25    7.75    0.75
 Group Three ULSD                            JUL HO    5.00    5.50    0.50
 	
 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; editing
by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

