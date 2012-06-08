FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline extends gains on refinery outage
#Energy
June 8, 2012 / 5:57 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline extends gains on refinery outage

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Chicago-area refinery outage further boosts gasoline
    * Gulf gasoline trading lower on new cycle
    * Harbor gasoline up slightly in thin trade

    HOUSTON, June 8 (Reuters) - Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials extended
gains on Friday on reports of an ongoing outage at Exxon Mobil Corp's 
238,600 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Joliet, Illinois, traders said.	
    CBOB climbed 6.00 cents per gallon to 30.00/35.00 cents over July RBOB
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said. CBOB on the Wolverine
pipeline traded as high as 35.00 cents a gallon over futures, up 7.50 cents on
top of its 9.50-cent rally on Thursday.	
    Group Three gasoline differentials rose by a more modest 1.75 cents a gallon
to 9.25 cents over after Magellan Midstream Partners said N-grade
gasoline inventories were low in the central and northern tiers of its Midwest
pipeline system. 	
    On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets retreated from Thursday's gains on
pipeline scheduling as traders focused on new five-day lifting cycles.	
    Conventional M2 gasoline differentials traded 3.00 cents per gallon lower at
11.00 cents under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while A2 CBOB formulated for
blending with 10 percent ethanol was seen 1.50 cents lower at 13.00 cents under,
traders said.	
    Gasoline differentials had shown gains earlier this week on news that Motiva
Enterprises had stopped operating a newly commissioned crude distillation unit
at its 600,000 bpd refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.	
    On Friday the unit remained out of production as workers tried to find a
leak that had interfered with its operation, but Gulf gasoline
and distillate markets shrugged off the outage with distillates flat to lower.	
    In the New York Harbor market, F2 RBOB gasoline differentials rose slightly
from levels seen on Thursday on thin liquidity in the market ahead of the
weekend, traders said.	
    F2 RBOB gasoline for delivery early next week rose about 0.75 cent per
gallon to 9.75 cents over the July RBOB futures. 	
    Harbor ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials fell back half a cent per
gallon to 7.00 cents over July NYMEX heating oil futures in similarly thin
trade.	
        	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
    	
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 34    JUL RBOB  -11.25  -10.75  -3.00
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 33    JUL HO     2.75    3.25   -0.25
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 34    JUL HO     4.00    5.00    0.00 
 Heating oil                     Cycle 34    JUL HO    -1.50   1.00    -0.25 
 	
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                            
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      JUL RBOB  -0.25    0.25    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB  -2.50   -2.00    0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      JUL RBOB   9.50   10.00    0.75
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB   2.50    3.00    0.00
 ULSD                            Prompt      JUL HO     6.50    7.50   -0.50
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     6.50    7.50   -0.50
 Heating oil                     Prompt      JUL HO    -0.25    0.25    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO    -0.25    0.25    0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      JUL HO     8.00   10.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     9.25    9.75    0.00
    	
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                            
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 2     JUL RBOB  30.00   35.00    6.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 2     JUL HO    18.00   21.00   -0.50
 Group Three gasoline                        JUL RBOB   9.00    9.50    1.75
 Group Three ULSD                            JUL HO     5.75    6.25    0.75
    	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
