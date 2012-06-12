FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-Group Three gasoline up on supply squeeze
#Energy
June 12, 2012 / 7:53 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-Group Three gasoline up on supply squeeze

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Group Three gasoline gains on shortages at terminals
    * Chicago gasoline falls on refinery restart
    * Gulf Coast gasoline extends gains

 (Updates with end-day prices)	
    HOUSTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Group Three gasoline differentials on Tuesday
reached their highest levels since September 2011 on shortages at terminals in
the Midwest region and rallies in neighboring Chicago and Gulf Coast physical
markets that pulled supplies away, traders said.	
    Group Three gasoline rose 3.75 cents per gallon to 17.00 cents over the July
RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.	
    Magellan Midstream Partners, the leading pipeline owner in the
market, said terminals in central and northern tiers of its Midwest system
remain short of N-grade conventional gasoline and allocations have been in place
since Friday.	
    "We have not received adequate supplies of N grade to meet demand at our
terminals," Magellan's spokesman Bruce Heine said.	
    Traders also said shipments to the Chicago market, where differentials have
been higher on refinery outages, further buoyed the rally.	
    Meanwhile, Chicago CBOB gasoline futures fell 2.00 cents a gallon to a
bid-offer spread of 34.00/38.00 cents over July RBOB futures on news late Monday
that BP Plc restarted a 75,000 bpd crude distillation unit at its
Whiting, Indiana plant, the largest in the Midwest. 	
    Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel was similarly lower, down a cent a gallon to
17.50 cents over July heating oil futures.	
    On the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, gasoline differentials extended Monday's gains
on the combination of pipeline scheduling and the unexpected outage of a new
crude unit at the newly minted largest refinery in the United States, traders
said.	
    Gulf Coast A2 CBOB climbed a 1.75 cents per gallon 10.75 cents under July
RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, bringing the week's gains to
6.75 cents per gallon.	
    Conventional M2 gasoline differentials rose by 1.50 cents per gallon on
Tuesday to 8.00 cents under for a total gain of 5.00 cents so far this week.	
    Gulf ULSD differentials also rose by a penny per gallon to 4.00 cents over
July NYMEX heating oil futures, extending Monday's half-cent gain. 	
    Monday's gains followed news that Motiva Enterprises' newly commissioned
crude distillation unit at its 600,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port
Arthur, Texas, could be shut for two to five months for repairs having sustained
startup problems. 	
    The new CDU was the centerpiece of a $10 billion expansion launched in 2007
that wrapped up earlier this year. CEOs of Motiva's 50/50 partners -- Royal
Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco -- attended an elaborate ceremony adjacent
to the refinery on May 31 to highlight the project.	
    The expansion more than doubled the plant's capacity, surpassing Exxon Mobil
Corp's 560,640 bpd Baytown, Texas refinery as the nation's largest.	
    Traders said the outage could still have some influence on Tuesday's more
muted gains in gasoline differentials, but the boost also stemmed from their
latest five-day lifting cycles scheduling to move on the Colonial Pipeline as
well.	
    In the New York Harbor, gasoline differentials rose slightly in afternoon
trading with prompt F2 RBOB gasoline barrels trading at 10.50 cents over
futures, up a half cent a gallon.	
    M2 conventional gasoline also rose a quarter cent to 1.25 cents over July
futures.	
    	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
    	
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline *      Cycle 34    JUL RBOB  -8.25   -7.75    1.50
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 34    JUL HO     3.75    4.25    1.00
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 34    JUL HO     3.75    4.75    0.00 
 Heating oil *                   Cycle 34    JUL HO    -1.25   -0.75    0.00
  	
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                             
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      JUL RBOB  1.00    1.50    0.25
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB  -2.50   -2.00   0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      JUL RBOB  10.00   11.00   0.50
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB  3.00    3.50    0.00
 ULSD                            Prompt      JUL HO    7.50    8.50    0.75
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO    7.00    7.50    0.00
 Heating oil                     Prompt      JUL HO    0.10    0.50    0.25
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO    -0.25   0.25    0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      JUL HO    8.00    9.00    -0.50
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO    9.25    9.75    0.00
  	
 IDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                              
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 2     JUL RBOB  34.00   38.00   -2.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 2     JUL HO    17.00   18.00   -1.00
 Group Three gasoline                        JUL RBOB  16.00   18.00   3.75
 Group Three ULSD                            JUL HO    6.65    7.00    0.75
 	
 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing
by David Gregorio)

