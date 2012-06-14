FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-US Cash Products-Midwest gasoline gains on supply concerns
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-US Cash Products-Midwest gasoline gains on supply concerns

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Corrects to show the Kansas plant impacted by unplanned work was CVR Partner's
fertilizer plant, not CVR's refinery. Corrects headline and recasts to show
gasoline rising on supply concerns, not on refinery outage.)	
    * Group Three gasoline up on supply concerns
    * Gulf gasoline retreats as markets digest Motiva outage
    * Harbor diesel rises on Gulf diesel's lead

    HOUSTON, June 14 (Reuters) - Midwest Group Three gasoline jumped to its
highest level since September 2008 on Thursday on supply concerns, traders said.	
    Group Three gasoline traded at 22.00/23.00 cents over the July RBOB gasoline
futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 1.50 cents a gallon.	
    CVR Partners reported unplanned work at fertilizer plant in Coffeyville,
Kansas. The company's nearby 115,700 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery was not
impacted, however. 	
    Group Three gasoline differentials traced upward momentum in neighboring
Chicago and Gulf Coast markets gasoline values. Differentials rose further on
allocations of N-grade gasoline at Magellan Midstream Partners' 
terminals on a shortage of the fuel as the summer driving season kicked off. 	
    "It will eventually fall hard since shippers will be diverting barrels to
(Group Three) at current values," a Midwest trader said.	
    Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials slid 5.00 cents Thursday after
restarts at regional refineries triggered selling.	
    Chicago ULSD was bid at 8.00 cents a gallon over the July NYMEX heating oil
futures contract and offered at 13.00 cents over, according to traders.	
    On the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials slipped Thursday, eroding Monday's
gains on the outage of a new crude distillation unit for unplanned repairs at
Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 bpd refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.	
    The unit is the centerpiece of a $10 billion expansion project launched in
2007 that created the nation's largest refinery, surpassing Exxon Mobil Corp's
 Baytown, Texas plant. It was just officially commissioned last month.	
    Gasoline markets surged earlier this week on news that the Motiva crude unit
could be out for two to five months, but began retreating on Wednesday.	
    On Thursday A2 CBOB fell by a penny per gallon to 14.00 cents under July
NYMEX RBOB futures, lower than pre-outage levels, traders said. Conventional M2
gasoline fell by 0.75 cent per gallon to 10.50 cents under, still 2.00 cents
higher than pre-outage levels.	
    Gulf Coast ULSD differentials gained half a cent per gallon to 4.75/5.25
cents over July NYMEX heating oil futures on Thursday as its latest five-day
lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.	
    New York Harbor distillate differentials rose on the back of higher prices
for the fuel in the Gulf Coast market where most supplies come from, traders
said.	
    New York Harbor prompt ULSD rose a cent a gallon to 9.50/10.00 cents over
July NYMEX heating oil futures. 	
    Jet fuel similarly inched up a penny to 9.75/10.25 cents over futures.	
    Harbor F2 RBOB gasoline was seen about 1.50 cents a gallon lower at
8.75/9.25 cents under futures after the rally in recent days discouraged buyers,
traders said.   	
  	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
    	
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 35    JUL RBOB  -10.75  -10.25  -0.75
 61-grade ULSD *                 Cycle 34    JUL HO     4.75    5.25    0.50
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 35    JUL HO     6.00    7.00    0.00 
 Heating oil                     Cycle 35    JUL HO    -1.25   -0.75    0.00
    	
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                             
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      JUL RBOB   1.50    2.50    0.75
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB  -2.50   -2.00    0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      JUL RBOB   8.75    9.25   -1.50
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB   3.00    3.50    0.00
 ULSD                            Prompt      JUL HO     9.50   10.00    1.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     9.50   10.00    1.00
 Heating oil                     Prompt      JUL HO     0.00    0.50    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO    -0.25    0.25    0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      JUL HO     9.75   10.25    1.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     9.75   10.25    1.00
  MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                             
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 2     JUL RBOB  13.00   15.00    0.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 2     JUL HO     8.00   13.00   -5.00
 Group Three gasoline                        JUL RBOB  22.00   23.00    1.50
 Group Three ULSD                            JUL HO     9.00    9.50    0.50
 	
 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.