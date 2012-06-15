FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
June 15, 2012 / 6:32 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline up on delayed unit restart

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Motiva says no timeline for the restart of CDU
    * Harbor distillates up tracing Gulf Coast values
    * Chicago gasoline, diesel lower on restarts

    HOUSTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast gasoline markets got a boost on
Friday after Motiva Enterprises said it had no timeline for the
restart of a new crude distillation unit at the Port Arthur, Texas, refinery.	
    Conventional M2 gasoline differentials gained 1.75 cents per gallon to 8.50
cents under July RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX, while
A2 CBOB climbed half a cent to 13.00 cents under, traders said.	
    Sources told Reuters that the unit, the star of a $10 billion expansion that
more than doubled the plant's capacity, could be shut for two to five months for
repairs. Motiva is a 50/50 partnership of Shell and Saudi Aramco, and Shell
 operates the refinery. 	
    Gulf Coast ULSD differentials slipped on Friday, falling by half a cent per
gallon to 5.50 cents over July NYMEX heating oil futures and paring some of
Thursday's gain of 1.50 cents per gallon on pipeline scheduling, traders said.	
    Nonetheless, New York Harbor ultra-low sulfur diesel rose 0.75 cents a
gallon to 10.00/11.00 cents over the July heating oil futures contract on Gulf
Coast diesel differentials, the highest level since late April despite the dip
on Friday, traders said.	
    In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline and diesel differentials continued to sink
as more refineries restarted in the region and trading on the latest cycle
neared its end, according to traders.	
    Chicago CBOB gasoline was pegged at 7.00/9.00 cents over the July RBOB
gasoline futures contract, 3.00 cents a gallon lower. ULSD fell 6.50 cents a
gallon and was offered at 6.00 cents over July heating oil futures.	
    Market operators cited the completion of planned work at Citgo's 167,000 bpd
refinery and the restart of units at Exxon's 238,600 bpd refinery in Joliet,
Illinois for the rally.	
    ExxonMobil declined to comment on its operations at the Joliet refinery.	
	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
    	
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 35    JUL RBOB  -13.25  -12.75   0.50
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 35    JUL HO     5.25    5.75   -0.50
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 35    JUL HO     6.00    7.00    0.00 
 Heating oil                     Cycle 35    JUL HO    -1.00   -0.50    0.00
  NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      JUL RBOB  -3.25    0.00    0.30
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB  -4.50   -4.00   -2.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      JUL RBOB   8.00    9.00   -0.50
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB   3.00    3.50    0.00
 ULSD                            Prompt      JUL HO    10.00   11.00    0.75
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     9.50   10.00    0.00
 Heating oil                     Prompt      JUL HO     0.00    0.50    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO    -0.25    0.25    0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      JUL HO     9.75   10.25    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     9.75   10.25    0.00
  MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 2     JUL RBOB   7.00    9.00   -3.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 2     JUL HO     4.00    6.00   -6.50
 Group Three gasoline                        JUL RBOB  26.50   28.00    2.75
 Group Three ULSD                            JUL HO     9.25    9.75    0.25

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
