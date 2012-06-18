US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline, diesel extend declines

* Chicago gasoline, diesel down as supply worries abate * Gulf gasoline, jet fuel diffs move on pipeline scheduling * Harbor gasoline weaker on incoming supply cargoes HOUSTON, June 18 (Reuters) - Gasoline and diesel differentials in Chicago extended declines on Monday after the market switched to a new cycle and refinery restarts eased worries of supply constraints in the market. Chicago CBOB gasoline fell 2.50 cents a gallon to 5.00/4.00 cents under July RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, extending its 13.00-cent dip with the cycle change on Friday. Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel slipped 4.00 cents a gallon to 6.00/4.00 cents under July NYMEX heating oil futures. Chicago diesel differentials fell 7.00 cents a gallon on Friday. Gasoline differentials moved lower in the neighboring Group Three market, following sharp discounts in Chicago even as allocations continued at Magellan Midstream Partners terminals. Group Three gasoline fell 2.75 cents a gallon to trade at 24.50 cents over futures, traders said. On the Gulf Coast, A2 CBOB gasoline differentials plunged by 6.25 cents per gallon to 19.75 cents under July RBOB futures on the NYMEX as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said. Space is limited on the Colonial because of allocations. However, conventional M2 gasoline, which is in less demand than A2 formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol, gained 0.75 cent per gallon to 7.75 cents under, also on pipeline scheduling. Gulf jet fuel rose by 0.75 cent per gallon with deals seen at 6.50 and 6.75 cents over July NYMEX heating oil futures on pipeline scheduling as well. In the New York Harbor, gasoline differentials weakened on Monday as the volume of cargo shipments arriving from Europe rose, traders said. Prompt F2 RBOB gasoline in the New York Harbor fell a cent a gallon to 7.50 cents over futures, with gallons for delivery on June 25 trading at 6.00 cents over, traders said. RBOB gasoline for any-month delivery traded at 3.00 cents over, a quarter cents a gallon lower than Friday levels, and was later offered at 2.85 cents over, traders added. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 35 JUL RBOB -8.00 -7.50 0.75 61-grade ULSD Cycle 35 JUL HO 5.25 5.75 0.00 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 35 JUL HO 6.25 7.25 0.75 Heating oil * Cycle 35 JUL HO -1.00 -0.50 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUL RBOB -2.00 0.00 0.75 Any-Month JUL RBOB -4.50 -4.00 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 7.00 8.00 -1.00 Any-Month JUL RBOB 2.75 3.25 -0.25 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 10.00 12.00 0.50 Any-Month JUL HO 9.50 10.00 0.00 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO 0.25 1.00 0.50 Any-Month JUL HO 0.25 1.00 0.75 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 9.75 10.25 0.00 Any-Month JUL HO 9.75 10.25 0.00 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 JUL RBOB -5.00 -4.00 -2.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUL HO -6.00 -4.00 -3.00 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB 24.00 25.00 -2.75 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 9.25 9.75 0.00