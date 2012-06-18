FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline, diesel extend declines
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline, diesel extend declines

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Chicago gasoline, diesel down as supply worries abate
    * Gulf gasoline, jet fuel diffs move on pipeline scheduling
    * Harbor gasoline weaker on incoming supply cargoes

    HOUSTON, June 18 (Reuters) - Gasoline and diesel differentials in Chicago
extended declines on Monday after the market switched to a new cycle and
refinery restarts eased worries of supply constraints in the market.
    Chicago CBOB gasoline fell 2.50 cents a gallon to 5.00/4.00 cents under July
RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, extending its
13.00-cent dip with the cycle change on Friday.
    Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel slipped 4.00 cents a gallon to 6.00/4.00
cents under July NYMEX heating oil futures. Chicago diesel differentials fell
7.00 cents a gallon on Friday.
    Gasoline differentials moved lower in the neighboring Group Three market,
following sharp discounts in Chicago even as allocations continued at Magellan
Midstream Partners terminals.
    Group Three gasoline fell 2.75 cents a gallon to trade at 24.50 cents over
futures, traders said.
    On the Gulf Coast, A2 CBOB gasoline differentials plunged by 6.25 cents per
gallon to 19.75 cents under July RBOB futures on the NYMEX as its latest
five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.
Space is limited on the Colonial because of allocations.
    However, conventional M2 gasoline, which is in less demand than A2
formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol, gained 0.75 cent per gallon to
7.75 cents under, also on pipeline scheduling.
    Gulf jet fuel rose by 0.75 cent per gallon with deals seen at 6.50 and 6.75
cents over July NYMEX heating oil futures on pipeline scheduling as well.
    In the New York Harbor, gasoline differentials weakened on Monday as the
volume of cargo shipments arriving from Europe rose, traders said.
    Prompt F2 RBOB gasoline in the New York Harbor fell a cent a gallon to 7.50
cents over futures, with gallons for delivery on June 25 trading at 6.00 cents
over, traders said. 
    RBOB gasoline for any-month delivery traded at 3.00 cents over, a quarter
cents a gallon lower than Friday levels, and was later offered at 2.85 cents
over, traders added.
         
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline *      Cycle 35    JUL RBOB  -8.00   -7.50    0.75
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 35    JUL HO     5.25    5.75    0.00
 54-grade jet fuel *             Cycle 35    JUL HO     6.25    7.25    0.75 
 Heating oil *                   Cycle 35    JUL HO    -1.00   -0.50    0.00
    
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      JUL RBOB  -2.00    0.00    0.75
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB  -4.50   -4.00    0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      JUL RBOB   7.00    8.00   -1.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB   2.75    3.25   -0.25
 ULSD                            Prompt      JUL HO    10.00   12.00    0.50
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     9.50   10.00    0.00
 Heating oil                     Prompt      JUL HO     0.25    1.00    0.50
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     0.25    1.00    0.75
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      JUL HO     9.75   10.25    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     9.75   10.25    0.00
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 3     JUL RBOB  -5.00   -4.00   -2.50
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 3     JUL HO    -6.00   -4.00   -3.00
 Group Three gasoline                        JUL RBOB  24.00   25.00   -2.75
 Group Three ULSD                            JUL HO     9.25    9.75    0.00

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
