US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline down on supply, cycle change

* Gulf A2 gasoline down after pipeline scheduling * Group Three gasoline offered 8.00 cents/gallon lower * Prompt RBOB gasoline stronger in Harbor market NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast gasoline fell sharply on Tuesday thanks to ample supply in the region as a new five-day cycle started trading, traders said. A2 CBOB gasoline differentials in the Gulf Coast cash market traded 6.50 cents a gallon lower at 20.00 cents under July RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). On Monday, differentials fell 6.25 cents per gallon to 19.75 cents per gallon by early afternoon, but later rebounded to end the day at Friday's level of 13.50 cents as the previous five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. Conventional M2 gasoline, which is in less demand than A2, held steady at 14.00 cents under futures. A2 is formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol in tandem with increased Renewable Fuel Standard requirements. Gulf Coast ULSD differentials slipped a penny per gallon to 5.00 cents over July NYMEX heating oil futures on pipeline scheduling. The dip in Gulf Coast differentials reverberated in the Midwest Group Three market where gasoline differentials also fell sharply. Group Three gasoline was offered at 16.50 cents a gallon over the July RBOB gasoline futures contract, 8.00 cents a gallon lower than Monday, traders said. Allocations on Magellan Midstream Partners' pipeline and worries over supply constraints, while barrels were diverted to the Chicago market, had led to last week's rally that brought Group Three gasoline differentials to their highest level since Sept 2008. Nonetheless, differentials reversed course on Monday as they traced sinking gasoline values in the Gulf Coast and Chicago markets, traders said. The terminal allocations are still in place in the northern tier of Magellan's pipeline system, company spokesman Bruce Heine said on Tuesday. In Chicago, gasoline fell a cent a gallon to 10.00/8.00 cents under July futures as supply improved in the region following the restart of refineries and the arrival of shipments from the Gulf Coast market. In the New York Harbor, prompt RBOB gasoline rose a cent a gallon to 8.00/9.00 cents over July RBOB gasoline futures. Ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 1.50 cents a gallon to 9.00/11.00 cents over July heating oil futures. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 36 JUL RBOB -14.25 -13.75 0.00 61-grade ULSD * Cycle 35 JUL HO 4.75 5.25 -1.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 36 JUL HO 7.00 8.00 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 36 JUL HO -0.75 -0.25 -0.50 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUL RBOB -4.50 -3.50 0.00 Any-Month JUL RBOB -4.50 -4.00 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 8.00 9.00 1.00 Any-Month JUL RBOB 2.50 3.00 0.00 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 9.00 11.00 -1.50 Any-Month JUL HO 9.50 10.00 0.00 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO -0.25 0.25 -0.75 Any-Month JUL HO 0.25 1.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 9.75 10.25 0.00 Any-Month JUL HO 9.75 10.25 0.00 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 JUL RBOB -10.00 -8.00 -1.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUL HO -6.00 -5.00 -0.50 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB 16.00 17.00 -8.00 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 9.00 9.50 -0.25 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Kristen Hays; editing by Carol Bishopric)