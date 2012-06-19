FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
June 19, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline down on supply, cycle change

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gulf A2 gasoline down after pipeline scheduling
    * Group Three gasoline offered 8.00 cents/gallon lower
    * Prompt RBOB gasoline stronger in Harbor market

    NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast gasoline fell sharply on Tuesday
thanks to ample supply in the region as a new five-day cycle started trading,
traders said.
    A2 CBOB gasoline differentials in the Gulf Coast cash market traded 6.50
cents a gallon lower at 20.00 cents under July RBOB gasoline futures on the New
York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).
    On Monday, differentials fell 6.25 cents per gallon to 19.75 cents per
gallon by early afternoon, but later rebounded to end the day at Friday's level
of 13.50 cents as the previous five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the
Colonial Pipeline.
    Conventional M2 gasoline, which is in less demand than A2, held steady at
14.00 cents under futures. A2 is formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol
in tandem with increased Renewable Fuel Standard requirements.
    Gulf Coast ULSD differentials slipped a penny per gallon to 5.00 cents over
July NYMEX heating oil futures on pipeline scheduling.
    The dip in Gulf Coast differentials reverberated in the Midwest Group Three
market where gasoline differentials also fell sharply. Group Three gasoline was
offered at 16.50 cents a gallon over the July RBOB gasoline futures contract,
8.00 cents a gallon lower than Monday, traders said.
    Allocations on Magellan Midstream Partners' pipeline and worries
over supply constraints, while barrels were diverted to the Chicago market, had
led to last week's rally that brought Group Three gasoline differentials to
their highest level since Sept 2008.
    Nonetheless, differentials reversed course on Monday as they traced sinking
gasoline values in the Gulf Coast and Chicago markets, traders said.    
    The terminal allocations are still in place in the northern tier of
Magellan's pipeline system, company spokesman Bruce Heine said on Tuesday. 
    In Chicago, gasoline fell a cent a gallon to 10.00/8.00 cents under July
futures as supply improved in the region following the restart of refineries and
the arrival of shipments from the Gulf Coast market.
    In the New York Harbor, prompt RBOB gasoline rose a cent a gallon to
8.00/9.00 cents over July RBOB gasoline futures.
    Ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 1.50 cents a gallon to 9.00/11.00 cents over
July heating oil futures.
      
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 36    JUL RBOB  -14.25  -13.75   0.00
 61-grade ULSD *                 Cycle 35    JUL HO     4.75    5.25   -1.00 
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 36    JUL HO     7.00    8.00    0.00
 Heating oil                     Cycle 36    JUL HO    -0.75   -0.25   -0.50
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                             
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      JUL RBOB  -4.50   -3.50    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB  -4.50   -4.00    0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      JUL RBOB   8.00    9.00    1.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB   2.50    3.00    0.00
 ULSD                            Prompt      JUL HO     9.00   11.00   -1.50
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     9.50   10.00    0.00
 Heating oil                     Prompt      JUL HO    -0.25    0.25   -0.75
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     0.25    1.00    0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      JUL HO     9.75   10.25    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     9.75   10.25    0.00
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                             
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 3     JUL RBOB  -10.00  -8.00   -1.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 3     JUL HO    -6.00   -5.00   -0.50
 Group Three gasoline                        JUL RBOB  16.00   17.00   -8.00
 Group Three ULSD                            JUL HO    9.00    9.50    -0.25
 
 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Kristen Hays; editing by Carol Bishopric)

