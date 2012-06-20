US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline up on tight supply

* Harbor gasoline up about 3.00 cents a gallon * Chicago gasoline markets corrects differential slide * Gulf gasoline markets mixed HOUSTON, June 20 (Reuters) - Prompt reformulated (RBOB) gasoline in the New York Harbor rose sharply on Wednesday as supplies grew tight in a region plagued by refinery shutdowns during the peak summer driving season, traders said. Prompt F2 RBOB gasoline rose about 3.00 cents a gallon in early trading to 11.00/12.00 cents over July RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Trades were reported as high as 13.00/13.50 cents over in the afternoon. The prompt supply constraint belies weekly data from the U.S. Department of Energy, which showed the East Coast was home to the largest gasoline inventory build in the United States last week, with stocks up 525,000 barrels to 54.3 million barrels. "That was last week. Stocks are definitely lower now," a harbor trader said. In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline differentials dipped by 1.75 cents a gallon to 14.50/15.00 cents over futures, pressured by declines in neighboring Gulf Coast and Chicago markets even as allocations continued on Magellan Midstream Partners' terminals, traders said. Chicago CBOB gasoline traded at 6.00/5.00 cents under the July RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up about 4.50 cents a gallon, traders said. Gasoline differentials in Chicago had fallen by 17.50 cents a gallon since the new cycle started trading on Friday, Reuters data shows. "I think it just got a little overdone," a veteran Midwest trader said referring to the rise in Chicago differentials. On the Gulf Coast, differentials for A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol fell by 0.75 cent per gallon on Wednesday to a bid-offer spread of 21.00/20.50 cents under July RBOB futures on the NYMEX, traders said. Conventional M2 gasoline held steady at 14.00 cents under. Gulf Coast ULSD differentials also held Tuesday's late-day gain of a penny per gallon at 7.00 cents over July NYMEX heating oil futures on pipeline scheduling. Gulf jet fuel differentials on Wednesday climbed 0.75 cent per gallon to 6.50 cents over in the thinly traded market. U.S. gasoline stocks last week rose by 943,000 barrels at 202.7 million barrels, although Gulf Coast stocks fell by 832,000 barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its weekly inventory data release on Wednesday. U.S. distillate stocks rose by 1.16 million barrels to 121.1 million barrels last week as increases in the East Coast and Gulf Coast regions overrode a decline in the Midwest. East Coast inventories gained 1.25 million barrels and Gulf Coast stocks climbed by 796,000 barrels, while Midwest stocks fell by 1.3 million barrels, the EIA said. U.S. refinery utilization slipped 0.1 percentage point to 91.9 percent last week. Among markets east of the Rockies, utilization in the East Coast region fell the most, slipping 2.8 percentage points to 81.3 percent, reflecting a unit shutdown at Sunoco Inc's 335,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Philadelphia. Midwest refinery utilization fell by 1.4 percentage points to 92.2 percent as Exxon Mobil Corp reported a unit upset at its 238,600 bpd refinery in Joliet, Illinois, while Gulf Coast utilization fell by a slight 0.6 percentage points to 93.2 percent, the EIA said. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 36 JUL RBOB -14.25 -13.75 0.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 36 JUL HO 6.75 7.25 0.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 36 JUL HO 7.00 8.00 0.75 Heating oil Cycle 36 JUL HO -0.50 0.00 -0.25 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUL RBOB -6.00 -5.00 0.00 Any-Month JUL RBOB -6.25 -5.75 1.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 11.00 12.00 3.00 Any-Month JUL RBOB 5.00 5.50 2.50 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 10.50 11.50 1.00 Any-Month JUL HO 10.50 11.50 1.25 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO 0.00 1.00 0.50 Any-Month JUL HO 0.00 1.00 -0.25 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 10.00 11.00 0.50 Any-Month JUL HO 10.00 11.00 0.50 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 JUL RBOB -6.00 -5.00 4.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUL HO -5.00 -4.00 1.00 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB 14.50 15.00 -1.75 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 8.75 9.25 0.00