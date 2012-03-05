US Cash Products-Low Chicago diesel basis attracts buyers

* Chicago diesel rallies after basis found bottom last week

* Harbor ULSD rallies as switch to cleaner fuel approaches

* Gulf Coast jet fuel up on pipeline scheduling

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) rose 4.00 cents a gallon after last week’s cheap differentials attracted new buying interest when a new cycle started trading on Monday, traders said.

Cycle 2 Chicago ULSD was done earlier at 11.00/9.00 cents under April heating oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) but later traded higher at 9.00 cents under futures.

Both gasoline and ULSD differentials in Chicago found little support from the shutdown of Enbridge Inc’s Line 14/64, which carries 318,000 barrels a day of crude from Superior, Wisconsin, to Griffith, Indiana.

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline was seen steady around 30.00/29.00 cents under April RBOB gasoline futures while the cleaner-burning cycle 3 gasoline for delivery later in the month rose 2.00 cents a gallon to 13.00/9.00 cents under April futures, traders said.

Enbridge said the crude pipeline will be shut down for up to four more days after a deadly vehicle accident caused an oil leak in Illinois.

The pipeline supplies major Midwest refineries such as Exxon Mobil’s 238,600 barrel-per-day Joliet refinery in Illinois. Exxon said it is meeting contractual obligations despite the outage.

In the New York Harbor, ultra-low sulfur diesel rallied on Monday as buyers sought prompt and any-March barrels to supply New York State ahead of its switch to a new heating oil standard on July 1, 2012, traders said.

Prompt and any-March ULSD were pegged at 5.00/5.50 cents per gallon over the NYMEX April heating oil futures contract after the prompt barrels rose a quarter cent a gallon and barrels for any-month delivery rose 1.25 cents a gallon.

The new standard for home heating oil, with less than 15 parts per million (ppm) sulfur, effectively makes ULSD the only heating oil and diesel that can be legally sold in New York after July 1.

In an effort to ensure that New York storage tanks are in compliance with the new standard, terminal operators have set earlier deadlines for the switch. Buckeye Partners LP, for example, has told shippers that all pipelines and storage tanks will switch to 15 ppm sulfur by April 15.

Other Harbor distillate markets weakened, with heating oil down a quarter cent at either side of 0.75 cent under and jet fuel at 4.00/4.40 cent over, down a penny.

This was after the U.S. National Weather Service forecast heating oil demand will be 12.7 percent below normal this week.

On the Gulf Coast, summer-grade M2 gasoline differentials gained a quarter cent per gallon on Monday, trading at 19.50, 19.25 and 19.00 cents under April RBOB futures on the NYMEX, traders said.

Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials climbed half a cent per gallon to a bid-offer spread of half a cent under to half a cent over April NYMEX heating oil futures as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

For more refinery news, please go to

U.S. GULF COAST

Cycle 15 summer-grade M2 gasoline was seen done at 19.50, 19.25 and 19.00 cents under April RBOB futures, up a quarter cent.

Cycle 14 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.00 cent over the April heating oil screen, unchanged from Friday.

Scheduling Cycle 14 54-grade jet fuel gained half a cent to 0.50 cent under to half a cent over.

Cycle 15 heating oil was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR

Prompt heating oil was called at 1.00/0.50 cent under, down a quarter cent. Prompt low sulfur diesel was pegged at 0.75/1.25 cents over, unchanged.

Prompt and any-March ULSD were talked at 5.00/5.50 cents over, up a quarter cent and 1.25 cents, respectively.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged at 4.00/4.40 cents over, down a penny from Friday’s settlement.

Prompt F4 RBOB was talked at 25.25/24.75 cents under, unchanged, while any-March barrels were pegged at either side of 23.00 cents over.

Prompt and any-March M4 conventional gasoline were called either side of 3.50 cents under, unchanged on the day.

MIDWEST

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline was seen steady at 30.00/29.00 cents under April RBOB gasoline futures while Cycle 2 ULSD traded at 9.00 cents under futures, up about 4.00 cents a gallon.

Group Three gasoline was seen a half cent higher at 24.25/23.75 cents under April futures and Group ULSD fell a quarter cent a gallon to 4.00/3.50 cents under.