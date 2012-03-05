US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline rallies on pipeline outage

* Chicago gasoline up 8.00 cents a gallon

* Harbor ULSD rallies as switch to cleaner fuel approaches

* Gulf Coast jet fuel up on pipeline scheduling

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Chicago gasoline rallied in afternoon trading on Monday, up 8.00 cents a gallon after the shutdown of a major crude oil pipeline in the region, traders said.

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline rose traded at 22.50/21.50 cents under April RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) in the afternoon, after trading flat at 30.00/29.00 cents under earlier in the day.

Cleaner-burning gasoline for delivery later in the month rose about 2.00 cents a gallon to 13.00/9.00 cents under April futures.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) rose 5.00 cents a gallon 8.50/7.50 cents under April heating oil futures.

Enbridge Inc shut its Line 14/64 crude line, which carries 318,000 barrels a day of crude from Superior, Wisconsin to Griffith, Indiana, over the weekend after a deadly vehicle accident caused an oil leak in Illinois.

The pipeline supplies major Midwest refineries such as Exxon Mobil’s 238,600 barrel-per-day Joliet refinery in Illinois. Exxon said it is meeting contractual obligations despite the outage.

Sources also said BP Plc., which recieves crude shipments from the Enbridge line at its 405,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana, has found new sources of supply. Operations at the whiting plant are normal, they added.

“Even if there were no plants shut, the line outage had psychological effects on the market,” a Midwest trader said.

In the New York Harbor, ultra-low sulfur diesel rallied on Monday as buyers sought prompt and any-March barrels to supply New York State ahead of its switch to a new heating oil standard on July 1, 2012, traders said.

Prompt and any-March ULSD were pegged at 5.00/5.75 cents per gallon over the NYMEX April heating oil futures contract after the prompt barrels rose a quarter cent a gallon and barrels for any-month delivery rose 1.25 cents a gallon.

The new standard for home heating oil, with less than 15 parts per million (ppm) sulfur, effectively makes ULSD the only heating oil and diesel that can be legally sold in New York after July 1.

In an effort to ensure that New York storage tanks are in compliance with the new standard, terminal operators have set earlier deadlines for the switch. Buckeye Partners LP, for example, has told shippers that all pipelines and storage tanks will switch to 15 ppm sulfur by April 15.

Other Harbor distillate markets weakened, with heating oil down a quarter cent at either side of 0.75 cent under and jet fuel at 4.00/4.40 cent over, down a penny.

This was after the U.S. National Weather Service forecast heating oil demand will be 12.7 percent below normal this week.

On the Gulf Coast, summer-grade M2 gasoline differentials gained a quarter cent per gallon on Monday, trading at 19.50, 19.25 and 19.00 cents under April RBOB futures on the NYMEX, traders said.

Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials climbed 1.25 cents per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 0.25/1.25 cents over April NYMEX heating oil futures as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

Gulf ULSD also showed a late-day gain of half a cent per gallon, trading at 1.45 and 1.50 cents over, traders said.

U.S. GULF COAST

Cycle 15 summer-grade M2 gasoline was seen done at 19.50, 19.25 and 19.00 cents under April RBOB futures, up a quarter cent.

Cycle 14 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.00, 1.45 and 1.50 cents over the April heating oil screen, up half a cent.

Scheduling Cycle 14 54-grade jet fuel gained 1.25 cents to 0.25/1.25 cents over.

Cycle 15 heating oil was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR

Prompt heating oil was called at 1.00/0.50 cent under, down a quarter cent. Prompt low sulfur diesel was pegged at 0.75/1.25 cents over, unchanged.

Prompt and any-March ULSD were talked at 5.00/5.75 cents over, up a quarter cent and 1.25 cents, respectively.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged at 4.00/4.40 cents over, down a penny from Friday’s settlement.

Prompt F4 RBOB was talked at 25.75/25.25 cents under, down a quarter cent, while barrels loading by Mar. 20 were talked at either side 25.20 cents under.

Any-March barrels were pegged at either side of 24.00 cents under, down 1 penny from Friday.

Ratable April F2 RBOB was called flat to 0.30 cent over May RBOB futures, down 0.20 cent, while ratable May F2 RBOB was talked at 1.00/1.30 cents over June RBOB futures.

Ratable June F2 RBOB was pegged at 1.75/2.25 cents over July RBOB futures.

Prompt March M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 23.00/22.50 cents under, down a 5.00 cents, while any-March barrels were talked at 23.25/22.75 cents under, down 6.00 cents.

MIDWEST

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline rose 8.00 cents a gallon to 22.50/21.50 cents under April RBOB gasoline futures while Cycle 2 ULSD traded at 8.50/7.50 cents under futures, up about 5.00 cents a gallon.

Group Three gasoline was seen a half cent higher at 24.25/23.75 cents under April futures and Group ULSD fell a quarter cent a gallon to 4.00/3.50 cents under.