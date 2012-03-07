US Cash Products - Gulf gasoline rises on scheduling

* Gulf Coast gasoline inches up on scheduling * Group Three gasoline up slight, traces Chicago * Harbor heating oil down on warmer weather NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast summer-grade gasoline rose 0.30 cents a gallon on Wednesday as trading on the current cycle winded down and the trade focused on the next. Cycle 15 M2 gasoline traded at 16.50, 16.25 and 16.00 cents under April RBOB gasoline futures, traders said. Differentials were little affected by outages at two of Valero Energy's refineries. Valero said a pump malfunction on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its 156,000 bpd McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, did not have a material impact on production. A fire on Tuesday at its 180,000 bpd Memphis, Tennessee, refinery also spared major units and did not affect ongoing turnaround work, the company added. In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline rose a cent a gallon following recent rises in the Chicago gasoline market, traders said. Group Three gasoline was seen at 20.50 cents under the April RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Lower Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) gasoline traded higher at 17.00 cents under. Chicago gasoline, however, leveled off cooling off its rally from earlier in the week due to the shutdown of a major crude line that supplies refineries in the Midwest. Chicago gasoline was seen steady around 22.50 cents under April RBOB futures, traders said. Enbridge Inc restarted on Tuesday a segment of the key crude pipeline that 318,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Canadian crude to the Midwest and was forced shut over the weekend following a vehicle collision and fire. New York Harbor heating oil weakened on account of warmer weather across the eastern seaboard. Prompt heating oil was pegged at 1.75/1.25 cents under the NYMEX April heating oil futures contract, down a quarter cent. Ultra-low sulfur diesel, meanwhile, marched higher, and was done at 6.25 cents over, a fresh six-month high, as traders stocked up before Buckeye Pipeline's Apr. 15 deadline for the switch to diesel containing 15 parts per million or less sulfur in its New York State system. Weekly government data showed U.S. distillate stocks fell 1.94 million barrels to 139.5 million barrels, led by a 1.4 million barrels dip in the East Coast region. The Midwest gained a net 943,000 barrels of distillates while Gulf Coast inventories slipped by 739,000 barrels, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed. Gasoline stocks fell 396,000 barrels last week to 229.53 million barrels. East Coast inventories were depleted by 1.1 million barrels and Midwest gasoline stocks fell 269,000 barrels. Gulf Coast gasoline stocks, however, were 800,000 barrels higher. U.S. refinery utilization fell a slight 0.3 percentage points to 83.9 percent as the Midwest region sank deeper into the spring maintenance season. Midwest refinery utilization slipped 2.3 percentage points on planned maintenance work at the region's major refineries and as some refiners reported cutting back rates due to high volumes of refined products in a key Midwest pipeline that ships their products. Gulf Coast utilization jumped 1.2 percentage points to 86.8 percent and East Coast utilization was 0.5 percentage points lower at 57.8 percent. For more refinery news, please go to U.S. GULF COAST Scheduling cycle 15 summer-grade M2 conventional gasoline was seen done at 16.50, 16.25, 16.00 cents under April RBOB gasoline futures. Newly prompt cycle 15 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel traded at 2.40 cents under April heating oil futures, up about 0.40 cents a gallon. Cycle 15 54-grade jet fuel was offered steady at 1.25 cents over futures with no bids heard. Cycle 15 heating oil was steady at about 5.00/4.50 cents under. NEW YORK HARBOR Prompt F4 RBOB was called 29.75/29.25 cents under, unchanged, while barrels loading by Mar. 20 were pegged at 27.50/27.00 cents under. Any-March F4 RBOB was talked at 26.50/26.00 cents under. Ratable March F4 RBOB was pegged at 24.50/23.50 cents under, while ratable April F2 RBOB was called flat to 0.50 cent over May RBOB futures. Ratable May F2 RBOB was talked at 1.00/1.50 cents over June RBOB futures, while June F2 RBOB was called 1.75/2.25 cents over July RBOB futures. Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 25.25/24.75 cents under, while any-March barrels were talked at 24.75/24.25 cents under. Early April M3 conventional gasoline was called 19.00/18.00 cents under May RBOB futures. Prompt heating oil was talked at 1.75/1.25 cents under, down a quarter cent. Any-March heating oil was pegged at 1.50/1.00 cents under, also down a quarter cent. Prompt ULSD was called 6.00/6.50 cents over, up a half cent. Prompt jet fuel was steady at 5.75/6.25 cents over, while kerosene was called 10.50/11.50 cents over, up 0.50 cent. MIDWEST Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline was steady at 22.50 cents under April RBOB futures. Ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) was seen at 7.50 cents under. Group Three gasoline traded at 20.50 cents under futures, up a cent a gallon. Group Three ULSD was seen steady at 2.50 cents under.