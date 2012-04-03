US Cash Products-Warm weather, sellers push NY ULSD down

* Harbor distillates are weaker across the board

* New York gasoline firms on slack imports

* Midwest gasoline weakens as May/June RBOB futures widen

* Ample supplies weaken Gulf Coast ULSD market

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - A warming trend in the U.S. Northeast and strong selling undermined recent price increases in the regional distillates markets on Tuesday to send all markets lower.

Prompt ultra-low sulfur diesel was offered at 9.25 cents per gallon over the May heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with notional bids seen at 8.75 cents over. These levels were a far cry from Monday’s settlement at 10.00 cents over.

Prompt heating oil was pegged at 1.75/1.25 cents under, down 0.50 cent, while prompt jet fuel was offered at 8.50 cents over, seeking a bid, down a penny.

The Harbor gasoline market was still reeling from Monday’s surge in very prompt CBOB prices, which saw that market soar by 5.00 cents to 8.00 cents over the May RBOB futures contract on NYMEX. Less prompt CBOB was pegged at 6.00/7.00 cents over at midday.

Prompt F4 RBOB rose another half cent to either side of 11.00 cents under, while prompt F2 RBOB was also up a half cent to 10.00 cents over.

Even with these relatively strong differentials in place, traders said there was little likelihood of an uptick in European gasoline imports, since the arbitrage with Western African was stronger and was luring cargoes in that direction.

Buying interest emerged for Sunoco Inc.’s 335,000 barrels-per-day Philadelphia refinery in the form of a Radnor, Pennsylvania-based fracking company, among other interested suitors, said sources close to the discussions.

In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline fell 2.00 cents to 18.50/17.50 cents under due to the widening spread between the May and June futures contracts, traders said.

Chicago gasoline also slid, down 1.25 cents a gallon to 7.50 cents under futures.

The May RBOB contract was 8.44 cents over the June contract at the floor trade settlement. Traders said the perception of a supply shortage in the New York Harbor led to May’ s relative strength.

On the Gulf Coast, ULSD slipped by 1.25 cents to 5.25 cents over on ample supply, traders said.

Gulf jet fuel fell by half a cent to 5.50/6.50 cents over as the fuel’s latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

In Gulf gasoline markets, M2 conventional gasoline fell by 1.25 cents to 11.50 cents under on low demand a day after pipeline scheduling.

U.S. GULF COAST

Newly prompt Cycle 21 M2 conventional gasoline was seen done at 11.00 and 11.50 cents under, down 1.25 cents.

Cycle 20 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 5.00, 5.25 and 5.50 cents over, down 1.25 cents.

Scheduling Cycle 20 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 5.75 and 6.25 cents over, down 0.50 cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 21 heating oil was steady at 3.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was talked at flat to 0.50 cent over, unchanged. Any-April M2 conventional gasoline was pegged at 4.00/3.50 cents under, also unchanged.

Prompt F4 RBOB was called 11.25/10.75 cents under, up a half cent, while barrels loading by April 5-10 were talked at 10.75/10.25 cents under.

Prompt F2 RBOB was pegged at either side of 10.00 cents over, up a half cent, while F2 RBOB loading by April 10 was talked at 7.25/7.75 cents over, also up a half cent.

Any-April F2 RBOB was called 3.75/4.25 cents over, unchanged.

Prompt heating oil was pegged at 1.75/1.25 cents under, down 0.75 cent, with any-April barrels talked around the same level.

Prompt and any-April low sulfur diesel were called 3.50/4.00 cents over, down a half cent.

Prompt ULSD was talked at 8.75/9.25 cents over, down a penny, while any-April material was called 7.00/7.50 cents over, down a half cent.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged at 8.00/8.50 cents over, down a penny.

MIDWEST

Chicago gasoline fell 1.25 cents to 7.50 cents under.

Chicago ULSD fell a quarter cent to 2.75 cents over, after it rose 1.25 cents in late trading on Monday.

Group Three gasoline fell 2.00 cents to 18.50/17.50 cents under. Group Three ULSD was slightly higher at 5.00 cents under.