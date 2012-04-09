FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Cash Products-Harbor RBOB rallies on strong buying
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 6 years

US Cash Products-Harbor RBOB rallies on strong buying

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Harbor F4 RBOB gasoline up 4.25 cents/gallon
    * Gulf Coast M2 gasoline up 2.00 cents a gallon on scheduling
    * Chicago ULSD up 1.25 cents a gallon on hydrotreater outage


    NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - Winter-grade F4 RBOB gasoline in the New York
Harbor cash market rose sharply on Monday as traders ramped up purchases of
barge barrels before the end of winter-grade gasoline trading this week. 	
    Prompt F4 RBOB was done at 6.75 cents under the May RBOB gasoline futures
contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), up 4.25 cents a gallon
from Friday's settlement.	
    Prompt F2 RBOB, meanwhile, lost ground on Monday as cargoes of summer-grade
gasoline arrived in the region from Europe and Canada. F2 RBOB was offered at
3.00 cents over, with notional bids at 2.50 cents over, down 2.00 cents.	
    Harbor distillate markets were mostly static, with only ultra-low sulfur
diesel (ULSD) showing any strength, up a half cent a gallon to 9.00/9.05 cents
over the May heating oil futures contract on NYMEX.	
    The U.S. National Weather Service forecast heating demand this week would be
17 percent below normal, with heating oil demand 12.6 percent below normal.
 	
    In the Gulf Coast, cycle 21 M2 gasoline rose 2.00 cents a gallon to 12.00
cents under the NYMEX May RBOB gasoline contract in thin trading as the latest
cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, where space is limited,
traders said. 	
    Gasoline had traded at 13.00 cents under May futures, earlier in the
afternoon but rose again, supported also by a process upset at ConocoPhillips'
Borger, Texas, refinery. 	
    In the Midwest, Chicago ULSD rallied after a diesel hydrotreater was shut
down at ConocoPhillips' joint-venture Wood River refinery over the weekend.	
    Cycle 2 Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel rose 1.25 cents a gallon to
1.00/1.50 cents over the May heating oil futures contract on the NYMEX.	
    ConocoPhillips reported on Saturday a malfunction on the
hydrotreater at the 356,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Wood River,
Illinois, which it jointly owns with Cenovus Energy. 	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
    	
                                                            Latest day       
                      RIC          Timing        NYMEX     Bid    Offer   Change
                                               Contract                   
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                                   
 M2 conventional      RU-DIFF-USG  Cycle 21    MAY RBOB   -12.25  -11.75  +2.00
 gasoline*                                                                
 61-grade ULSD        ULSD-DIFF-U  Cycle 21    MAY HO      6.25    6.50   +0.75
                      G                                                   
 54-grade jet fuel *  JET-DIFF-US  Cycle 21    MAY HO      5.75    6.25   +0.90
 Heating oil          HO-DIFF-USG  Cycle 22    MAY HO     -3.25   -2.75     0
                                                                             
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional      RU-DIFF-NYH  Prompt      MAY RBOB   -4.25   -3.75   -0.50
 gasoline                                                                 
                      RU-DIFF1-NY  Any-Month   MAY RBOB   -4.75   -4.25     0
 F4 RBOB              RBOB-DIFF-N  Prompt      MAY RBOB   -7.00   -6.50   +4.25
                      H                                                   
 F2 RBOB              RBOB-1MD-NY  Any-Month   MAY RBOB    1.75    2.25     0
 ULSD                 ULSD-DIFF-N  Prompt      MAY HO      9.00    9.50   +0.50
                      H                                                   
                      ULSD-1MD-NY  Any-Month   MAY HO      7.50    8.00   +0.25
 Heating oil          HO-DIFF-NYH  Prompt      MAY HO     -1.25   -0.75     0
                      HO-DIFF1-NY  Any-Month   MAY HO     -0.50    0.00     0
 Jet fuel             JET-DIFF-NY  Prompt      MAY HO      8.75    9.25     0
                      JET-DIFF1-N  Any-Month   MAY HO      8.75    9.25     0
                      H                                                   
                                                                             
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago gasoline     RU-DIFF-MC   Cycle 2     MAY RBOB   -32.00  -28.00    0
 Chicago ULSD         ULSD-DIFF-M  Cycle  2    MAY RBOB    1.00    1.50   +1.25
 Group Three          RU-DIFF-G3               MAY HO     -19.50  -19.00    0
 gasoline                                                                 
 Group Three ULSD     ULSD-DIFF-G              MAY HO      5.00    5.25   +0.10

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.