FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline slips as refinery returns
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 6 years

US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline slips as refinery returns

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Gulf Coast gasoline down 2.00 cents a gallon
    * Valero restarted Meraux, Louisiana refinery
    * Harbor RBOB gasoline up 1.75 cents a gallon
    * Chicago ULSD down 2.50 cents a gallon

    NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast gasoline and diesel differentials
fell on Wednesday after Valero Energy Corp restarted production units at
its Louisiana refinery.	
    Conventional M2 gasoline differentials fell 2.00 cents a gallon to 15.50
cents under May RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX),
traders said.	
    Gulf ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) differentials slipped half a penny per
gallon to 6.50 cents over May NYMEX heating oil futures, paring most of
Tuesday's 0.75-cent gain when the previous five-day lifting cycle scheduled to
move on the Colonial Pipeline.	
    Gulf jet fuel differentials also fell by half a cent per gallon to a
bid-offer spread of 5.00/6.00 cents over, traders said.	
    In the New York Harbor, heavy RBOB gasoline trade late on Tuesday extended
into Wednesday morning and lifted differentials for all timings and for all
grades, traders said.	
    Prompt F4 RBOB gasoline rose by 1.75 cents a gallon to 5.50/4.50 cents under
the May RBOB futures contract on NYMEX, traders said. 	
    Prompt F2 RBOB was steady at 2.75/3.25 cents over, while any-April F2 RBOB
jumped 0.75 cent to 2.25/2.75 cents over.	
    Roughly 450,000 barrels of prompt F4 winter-grade RBOB and April F2
summer-grade RBOB were traded since Tuesday afternoon 	
    M2 conventional gasoline differentials were steady at 4.00/3.50 cents under
for prompt timings and 5.50/5.00 cents under for any-April, despite a large
volume of trading.	
    In the Midwest, Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differential fell 2.50 cents
a gallon to 3.50/2.50 cents under May heating oil futures, even as demand for
agricultural planting picked up as more sellers appeared in the market, traders
said.	
    The U.S. Energy and Information Administration's weekly inventory data
release showed significant drops in U.S. gasoline and distillate stockpile last
week as refinery utilization fell. 	
    U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 4.28 million barrels to 217.64 million barrels,
driven by big declines in all three regions. East Coast gasoline stocks slipped
by 1.91 million barrels, followed by declines of 1.28 million barrels on the
Gulf Coast and 1.14 million barrels in the Midwest, the EIA said.	
    U.S. distillate stocks fell by 4 million barrels to 131.89 million barrels.
Gulf Coast stocks fell by 1.63 million barrels, followed by a drop of 1.4
million barrels in East Coast inventories. Midwest distillate stocks fell by
310,000 barrels last week, the EIA said.	
    U.S. refinery utilization fell by 1.9 percentage points to 83.8 percent last
week, the EIA said. 	
    Gulf Coast utilization slipped by 4 percentage points to 85.1 percent,
reflecting the shutdown of a crude unit and a coker for planned work at Exxon
Mobil Corp's 344,500 bpd refinery in Beaumont, Texas. 	
    Midwest utilization climbed 1.7 percentage points to 94 percent, while East
Coast utilization was unchanged at 78.6 percent, the EIA said.	
    For more refinery news 	
 	
   	
 Latest day                                                                                          
 Timing              NYMEX Contract      Bid                 Offer               Change              
 U.S. GULF COAST *                                                                                      
 Scheduling                                                                                          
 M2 conventional     Cycle 22            MAY RBOB            -15.75              -15.25              -2.00
 gasoline                                                                                            
 61-grade ULSD       Cycle 22            MAY HO              6.25                6.75                -0.50
 54-grade jet fuel   Cycle 22            MAY HO              5.00                6.00                -0.50
 Heating oil         Cycle 22            MAY HO              -3.00               -2.50               0.00
                                                                                                     
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional     Prompt              MAY RBOB            -4.00               -3.50               0.00
 gasoline                                                                                            
 Any-Month           MAY RBOB            -5.50               -5.00               0.00                
 F4 RBOB             Prompt              MAY RBOB            -5.50               -4.50               +1.75
 F2 RBOB             Any-Month           MAY RBOB            2.25                2.75                +0.75
 ULSD                Prompt              MAY HO              8.75                9.25                +0.25
 Any-Month           MAY HO              8.00                8.50                0.00                
 Heating oil         Prompt              MAY HO              -1.50               -1.00               0.00
 Any-Month           MAY HO              -0.50               0.00                0.00                
 Jet fuel            Prompt              MAY HO              9.25                9.75                0.00
 Any-Month           MAY HO              9.25                9.75                0.00                
                                                                                                     
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago gasoline    Cycle 2             MAY RBOB            -40.00              -36.00              -1.00
 Chicago ULSD        Cycle  2            MAY RBOB            -3.50               -2.50               -2.50
 Group Three         MAY HO              -22.00              -20.50              -0.25               
 gasoline                                                                                            
 Group Three ULSD    MAY HO              3.75                4.25                -0.50

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.