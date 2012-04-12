FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline rallies as selling ends
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 6:05 PM / in 5 years

US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline rallies as selling ends

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Chicago gasoline up 6.00 cents a gallon
    * Chicago ULSD down 1.50 cents/gallon
    * Harbor F2 RBOB gasoline up a cent per gallon
    * Gulf Coast gasoline up 1.25 cents a gallon

    NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Chicago gasoline rose 6.00 cents a gallon on
Thursday, on top of a similar gain in late trading on Wednesday, after two
refiners wrapped up a week-long bout of selling, traders said.	
    Chicago gasoline traded at 25.00/23.00 cents under the May RBOB gasoline
futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) at midday.	
    Gasoline differentials in the market had been on a steady decline since the
start of April. The two refiners sent differentials 6.00 cents a gallon higher
on Wednesday after they left the market.	
    Group Three gasoline, on the other hand, fell 2.50 cents a gallon to
24.00/23.00 cents under futures due to pending grade changes to cleaner burning
summer-grade fuel.	
    Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) fell another 1.50 cents a gallon on
top of its 15.00-cent slide on Wednesday and traded at 17.00/16.00 cents under
May heating oil futures as refiners continued selling.	
    In the New York Harbor, summer-grade F2 RBOB gasoline, loading by April 20
was done at 3.00 and 3.15 cents per gallon over the New York Mercantile
Exchange's May RBOB futures contract, up nearly a cent a gallon. 	
    Any-April F2 RBOB was talked at 2.75/3.25 cents over, up 1.00 cent on
Wednesday's settlement.	
    Trade was sparse in the Harbor distillate markets, with prompt heating oil
falling by a quarter cent to 1.75/1.25 cents under the April heating oil futures
contract on NYMEX, and all other markets steady.	
    On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials climbed 1.25 cents
per gallon to 14.00 cents under May RBOB futures on the NYMEX on Thursday as its
latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline,
traders said.	
    Differentials for Gulf Coast distillates held steady on Thursday.	
    For more information on refinery operations:   	
        	
                                              Latest day         
                     Timing      NYMEX       Bid     Offer   Change 
                                Contract                      
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                      
 M2 conventional    Cycle 22   MAY RBOB     -14.25   -13.75    +1.25
 gasoline*                                                    
 61-grade ULSD      Cycle 22   MAY HO        6.25     6.75     0.00
 54-grade jet fuel  Cycle 22   MAY HO        5.00     6.00     0.00
 Heating oil        Cycle 22   MAY HO       -2.75     -2.25    0.00
                                                                 
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional    Prompt     MAY RBOB     -2.75     -2.25    0.00
 gasoline                                                     
                    Any-Month  MAY RBOB     -5.75     -5.25    0.00
 F4 RBOB            Prompt     MAY RBOB     -3.75     -3.25    0.00
 F2 RBOB            Any-Month  MAY RBOB      2.75     3.25     +1.00
 ULSD               Prompt     MAY HO        8.75     9.25     0.00
                    Any-Month  MAY HO        8.00     8.50     0.00
 Heating oil        Prompt     MAY HO       -1.75     1.25     -0.25
                    Any-Month  MAY HO       -0.50     0.00     0.00
 Jet fuel           Prompt     MAY HO        9.25     9.75     0.00
                    Any-Month  MAY HO        9.25     9.75     0.00
                                                                 
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago gasoline   Cycle 2    MAY RBOB     -25.00   -23.00    +6.00
 Chicago ULSD       Cycle  2   MAY RBOB     -17.00   -16.00    -1.50
 Group Three                   MAY HO       -24.00   -23.00    -2.50
   gasoline                                                   
 Group Three ULSD              MAY HO        3.50     4.00     -0.75

