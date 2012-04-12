FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline rallies as selling ends
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline rallies as selling ends

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Chicago gasoline up 7.50 cents a gallon
    * Chicago ULSD down 2.50 cents/gallon
    * Gulf Coast gasoline up 2.75 cents a gallon
    * Harbor jet fuel up 1.25 cents per gallon


    NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Chicago gasoline rose 7.50 cents a gallon on
Thursday, on top of a similar gain in late trading the prior session, after two
refiners wrapped up a week-long bout of selling, traders said.	
    Chicago gasoline traded at 23.00/22.00 cents under the May RBOB gasoline
futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).	
    Gasoline differentials in the market had been on a steady decline since the
start of April. The two refiners sent differentials 6.00 cents a gallon higher
on Wednesday after they left the market.	
    Group Three gasoline, on the other hand, fell 2.50 cents a gallon to
24.00/23.00 cents under futures due to pending grade changes to cleaner burning
summer-grade fuel.	
    Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) fell another 2.50 cents a gallon on
top of its 15.00-cent slide on Wednesday and traded at 18.00/17.00 cents under
May heating oil futures as refiners continued selling.	
    On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials climbed 2.75 cents
per gallon to 12.50 cents under May RBOB futures on the NYMEX on Thursday as its
latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline,
traders said.  	
    Differentials for Gulf Coast distillates jumped late in the day on export
demand as ULSD gained 0.75 cent per gallon to 7.25 cents over May NYMEX heating
oil futures and jet fuel climbed 1.50 cents per gallon to a bid-offer spread of
6.50/7.50 cents over.	
    Heating oil also gained a penny per gallon to 1.50 cents under.	
    In the New York Harbor distillate markets, prompt April jet fuel jumped by
1.25 cents to 10.50/11.00 cents over futures in reaction to airline buying,
traders said. A couple of deals were done at 10.75 cents over for both the
prompt and any-April timings.	
    Fresh buying interest stepped into the ULSD market and boosted differentials
by a quarter cent to 9.00/9.50 cents over for the prompt timing, and by 0.75
cent to 8.75/9.25 cents over for the any-April timing.	
    April heating oil weakened on warmer weather in the region, with prompt
barrels falling by a half cent and any-April barrels falling by a quarter cent. 
    	
    New York Harbor summer-grade F2 RBOB gasoline, loading by April 14-16 was
done at 2.25 cents over, while barrels loading by April 20 traded at 3.00 and
3.15 cents over, up nearly a penny. 	
    For more information on refinery operations:   	
        	
                                                      Latest day         
                             Timing      NYMEX       Bid      Offer   Change
                                        Contract                      
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                               
 M2 conventional gasoline*  Cycle 22   MAY RBOB     -12.25   -12.25    +2.75
 61-grade ULSD              Cycle 22   MAY HO        7.00     7.50     +0.75
 54-grade jet fuel          Cycle 22   MAY HO        6.50     7.50     +1.50
 Heating oil                Cycle 22   MAY HO       -1.75     -1.25    +1.00
                                                                         
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline   Prompt     MAY RBOB     -2.75     -2.25    0.00
                            Any-Month  MAY RBOB     -5.75     -5.25    0.00
 F4 RBOB                    Prompt     MAY RBOB     -4.25     -3.50    -0.75
 F2 RBOB                    Any-Month  MAY RBOB      2.75     3.25     +1.00
 ULSD                       Prompt     MAY HO        9.00     9.50     +0.50
                            Any-Month  MAY HO        8.75     9.25     +0.75
 Heating oil                Prompt     MAY HO       -2.00     -1.50    -0.50
                            Any-Month  MAY HO       -0.75     -0.25    -0.25
 Jet fuel                   Prompt     MAY HO       10.50     11.00    +1.25
                            Any-Month  MAY HO       10.50     11.00    +1.25
                                                                         
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago gasoline           Cycle 2    MAY RBOB     -23.00   -22.00    +7.00
 Chicago ULSD               Cycle  2   MAY RBOB     -18.00   -17.00    -2.50
 Group Three gasoline                  MAY HO       -24.00   -23.00    -2.50
 Group Three ULSD                      MAY HO        3.50     4.00     -0.75

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.