US Cash Products-Chicago ULSD falls under refiner pressure

* ULSD falls by 8.50 cents as major refiner sells product * Gulf Coast M2 conventional gasoline sheds value * Harbor gasolines are weaker across the board NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - A major oil company went on a selling spree on Friday in the Midwest and bargain-hunting diesel buyers scooped up barrels at starkly lower prices as a result, said traders. Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 8.50 cents a gallon to 26.00/24.00 cents under the May heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange as trade thinned out ahead of a cycle change on Monday, traders said. The fall in ULSD prices began Wednesday afternoon, taking the differentials down 25.50 cents to the lowest level since at least April of 2006. Demand for spring planting usually lifts diesel prices in the first months of spring. Chicago gasoline rose, meanwhile, as supply tightened further, up 2.00 cents to 23.00/21.00 cents under May RBOB gasoline futures. On the Gulf Coast, M2 conventional gasoline slipped about 2.00 cents to 15.00/14.50 cents under, paring most of Thursday's late-day gains as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle. Gulf jet fuel climbed 1.25 cents to 8.25 cents over on thin trading. Gulf ULSD slipped a quarter cent to 7.00 cents over, while heating oil held steady at 1.50 cents under as its latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. In the New York Harbor, prompt F2 RBOB edged lower by 0.75 cent as buying interest dried up following a whirlwind of a week where close to a million barrels of gasoline changed hands, traders said. Trade was thin overall in the Harbor market, albeit at lower differentials in all of the gasoline grades as buying interest dampened. Any-April F2 RBOB was pegged at either side of 1.75 cents over, down 1.25 cents. Prompt F4 RBOB was called 4.50/4.00 cents under, down a half cent on its last trading day until the fall. Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was talked a half cent weaker at either side of 3.00 cents under. In Harbor distillates, heating oil was talked modestly higher, while ULSD inched lower. Prompt heating oil was talked a quarter cent higher, while prompt ULSD was pegged a half cent weaker. Little trade was seen in either market. For refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST *Scheduling M2 conventional Cycle 23 MAY RBOB -15.00 -14.50 -2.00 gasoline 61-grade ULSD Cycle 22 MAY HO 6.75 7.25 -0.25 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 22 MAY HO 7.75 8.75 1.25 Heating oil * Cycle 22 MAY HO -1.75 -1.25 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional Prompt MAY RBOB -3.25 -2.75 -0.50 gasoline Any-Month MAY RBOB -5.75 -5.25 0.00 F4 RBOB Prompt MAY RBOB -4.50 -4.00 -0.50 F2 RBOB Any-Month MAY RBOB 1.50 2.00 -1.25 ULSD Prompt MAY HO 8.50 9.00 -0.50 Any-Month MAY HO 8.50 9.00 -0.25 Heating oil Prompt MAY HO -1.75 -1.25 0.25 Any-Month MAY HO -0.50 0.00 0.25 Jet fuel Prompt MAY HO 10.50 11.00 0.00 Any-Month MAY HO 10.50 11.00 0.00 MIDWEST Chicago gasoline Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -23.00 -21.00 2.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -26.00 -24.00 -8.50 Group Three gasoline MAY HO -24.50 -23.50 -0.50 Group Three ULSD MAY HO 3.25 3.75 -0.25