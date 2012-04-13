FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Chicago ULSD falls under refiner pressure
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

US Cash Products-Chicago ULSD falls under refiner pressure

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* ULSD falls by 8.50 cents as major refiner sells product
    * Gulf Coast M2 conventional gasoline sheds value
    * Harbor gasolines are weaker across the board

    NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - A major oil company went on a selling spree
on Friday in the Midwest and bargain-hunting diesel buyers scooped up barrels at
starkly lower prices as a result, said traders. 	
    Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 8.50 cents a gallon to 26.00/24.00
cents under the May heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile
Exchange as trade thinned out ahead of a cycle change on Monday, traders said.	
    The fall in ULSD prices began Wednesday afternoon, taking the differentials
down 25.50 cents to the lowest level since at least April of 2006. Demand for
spring planting usually lifts diesel prices in the first months of spring.	
    Chicago gasoline rose, meanwhile, as supply tightened further, up 2.00 cents
to 23.00/21.00 cents under May RBOB gasoline futures.	
    On the Gulf Coast, M2 conventional gasoline slipped about 2.00 cents to
15.00/14.50 cents under, paring most of Thursday's late-day gains as traders
focused on a new five-day lifting cycle.	
    Gulf jet fuel climbed 1.25 cents to 8.25 cents over on thin trading.	
    Gulf ULSD slipped a quarter cent to 7.00 cents over, while heating oil held
steady at 1.50 cents under as its latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial
Pipeline.   	
    In the New York Harbor, prompt F2 RBOB edged lower by 0.75 cent as buying
interest dried up following a whirlwind of a week where close to a million
barrels of gasoline changed hands, traders said.	
    Trade was thin overall in the Harbor market, albeit at lower differentials
in all of the gasoline grades as buying interest dampened.	
    Any-April F2 RBOB was pegged at either side of 1.75 cents over, down 1.25
cents.	
    Prompt F4 RBOB was called 4.50/4.00 cents under, down a half cent on its
last trading day until the fall.	
    Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was talked a half cent weaker at either side
of 3.00 cents under.	
    In Harbor distillates, heating oil was talked modestly higher, while ULSD
inched lower. Prompt heating oil was talked a quarter cent higher, while prompt
ULSD was pegged a half cent weaker. Little trade was seen in either market.  	
        	
    For refinery news, please go to 	
	
                                               Latest               
                                                 day             
                        Timing        NYMEX     Bid      Offer   Change
                                    Contract                     
 U.S. GULF COAST 
 *Scheduling                                                     
 M2 conventional        Cycle 23    MAY RBOB   -15.00   -14.50   -2.00
 gasoline                                                        
 61-grade ULSD          Cycle 22    MAY HO      6.75     7.25    -0.25
 54-grade jet fuel      Cycle 22    MAY HO      7.75     8.75     1.25
 Heating oil *          Cycle 22    MAY HO      -1.75    -1.25    0.00
                                                                    
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional        Prompt      MAY RBOB    -3.25    -2.75   -0.50
 gasoline                                                        
                        Any-Month   MAY RBOB    -5.75    -5.25    0.00
 F4 RBOB                Prompt      MAY RBOB    -4.50    -4.00   -0.50
 F2 RBOB                Any-Month   MAY RBOB    1.50     2.00    -1.25
 ULSD                   Prompt      MAY HO      8.50     9.00    -0.50
                        Any-Month   MAY HO      8.50     9.00    -0.25
 Heating oil            Prompt      MAY HO      -1.75    -1.25    0.25
                        Any-Month   MAY HO      -0.50    0.00     0.25
 Jet fuel               Prompt      MAY HO      10.50    11.00    0.00
                        Any-Month   MAY HO      10.50    11.00    0.00
                                                                    
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago gasoline       Cycle 2     MAY RBOB   -23.00   -21.00    2.00
 Chicago ULSD           Cycle 2     MAY RBOB   -26.00   -24.00   -8.50
 Group Three gasoline               MAY HO     -24.50   -23.50   -0.50
 Group Three ULSD                   MAY HO      3.25     3.75    -0.25

