US Cash Products-Harbor heating oil up 3.25 cents on tighter supply
#Market News
April 16, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Products-Harbor heating oil up 3.25 cents on tighter supply

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Exports to Europe deplete Harbor heating oil stocks
    * Gulf Coast gasoline rises on refinery problems
    * Gulf Coast jet fuel soars on pipe scheduling deadline
    * Chicago gasoline firms as new cycle starts trading

    NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Northeast heating oil market surged
on Monday on tighter supply following increased exports to Europe. 	
   Over the last two weeks, a couple of cargoes of heating oil were shipped to
Europe, leaving regional supplies of the heating fuel sharply depleted.     	
    Even as temperatures rose to the mid-70s degrees Fahrenheit and heating
demand was forecast to be 44.7 percent below normal for the week by the U.S.
National Weather Service, the heating oil differential turned positive for the
first time since January. 	
    Buyers seeking prompt barrels of heating oil were able to purchase product
early at 0.75 cent per gallon under the New York Mercantile Exchange's May
heating oil futures contract, but by the end of the day, the bid/ask spread had
risen to 1.25/1.75 cents over, up 3.25 cents.	
    "This move has taken a lot of people by surprise...no one's really talking
about it this morning," said a prominent trader at an East Coast trading house.	
    Other Harbor distillates were mixed, with low sulfur diesel steady and
ultra-low sulfur diesel talked 0.25 cent lower as buyers backed away.	
    The Harbor gasoline market was mixed, with RBOB and M2 conventional gasoline
showing weakness, while CBOB was modestly stronger.	
    Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 1.75, 1.50 and 1.25 cents over the May RBOB
futures contract on NYMEX and settled at either side of 1.50 cents over, down a
quarter cent from earlier in the day, while any-April material was done at 1.50,
1.25 and 1.00 cents over, also down a quarter cent.	
    Friday was the last day of April F4 RBOB trading.	
    Prompt CBOB was done at 5.00 and 5.15 cents under, 1.00 cent stronger than
Friday's settlement.	
    Prompt M2 conventional gasoline reversed direction from earlier in the day,
wiped out its early gains and ended unchanged. 	
    On the Gulf Coast, M2 conventional gasoline traded 2.50 cents higher at
12.00 cents under after two regional refineries reported issues. 	
    A coker compressor at Valero Energy Corp's 142,000 barrels-per-day
refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, was hit by a power blip early Monday, but the
company expected no material impact to production. 	
    Flint Hills Resources reported operational issues caused flaring at its
290,078 bpd Corpus Christi refinery, in addition to a hydrocarbon leak.
 	
    Gulf jet fuel slipped half a penny to 8.00 cents over early, but later
rallied to trade at 9.75 and 10.50 cents over as the fuel's latest five-day
lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said. 	
    Gulf Coast ULSD also rose about a half cent to trade at 7.50 cents over.	
    In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline rallied in afternoon trading and was seen
at 11.00 cents under after a new cycle started trading.	
    Chicago ULSD traded at 22.50 cents under as traders focused on a new cycle,
too. On Friday, heavy selling at the close of the previous cycle pushed the
market down by more than 13.00 cents. 	
           	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
	
                                                  Latest             
                                                   day            
                        Timing           NYMEX     Bid    Offer   Change
                                       Contract                   
 U.S. GULF COAST 
 *Scheduling                                                      
 M2 conventional        Cycle 23       MAY RBOB   -12.25  -11.75   2.50
 gasoline                                                         
 61-grade ULSD          Cycle 22       MAY HO      7.25    7.75    0.25
 54-grade jet fuel*     Cycle 22       MAY HO      9.75   10.50    1.75
 Heating oil            Cycle 22       MAY HO     -2.00   -1.50    0.00
                                                                     
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional        Prompt         MAY RBOB   -3.25   -2.75    0.00
 gasoline                                                         
                        Any-Month      MAY RBOB   -5.75   -5.25    0.00
 F2 RBOB                Prompt         MAY RBOB    1.25    1.75    5.75
                        Any-Month      MAY RBOB    1.00    1.50   -0.25
 ULSD                   Prompt         MAY HO      8.25    9.00   -0.75
                        Any-Month      MAY HO      8.25    8.75    0.00
 Heating oil            Prompt         MAY HO      1.25    1.75    3.25
                        Any-Month      MAY HO     -0.25    0.25    0.25
 Jet fuel               Prompt         MAY HO     10.75   11.25    0.25
                        Any-Month      MAY HO     10.75   11.25    0.25
                                                                     
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago gasoline       Cycle 2        MAY RBOB   -11.00  -9.00   11.00
 Chicago ULSD           Cycle 2        MAY RBOB   -23.00  -22.00   7.50
 Group Three gasoline                  MAY HO     -25.00  -24.00  -1.00
 Group Three ULSD                      MAY HO      3.00    4.00    0.50

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.