#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

US Cash Products-Gulf gasoline ends lower

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gulf gasoline shrugs off Motiva's hydrocracker snag
    * Chicago markets ignore Exxon Joliet refinery problem
    * Harbor heating oil retreats into negative territory

    NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline seesawed on Tuesday,
falling late in the day on pipeline scheduling after rising earlier on news of a
shut hydrocracker at a Louisiana refinery, traders said.	
    By day's end, M2 conventional gasoline settled down 2.00 cents per gallon at
14.00 cents under the New York Mercantile Exchange's May RBOB futures contract
as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline,
traders said. 	
    Motiva Enterprises late Monday reported a hydrocracker shutdown at its
234,700 barrels-per-day refinery in Norco, Louisiana, that boosted the M2 market
by half a cent. Motiva is a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and
Saudi Aramco.  	
    Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel also slipped late on pipeline scheduling,
falling by 1.25 cents to 6.25 cents over the May NYMEX heating oil futures
contract.  	
    Gulf jet fuel slipped by 0.75 cent to 9.50 cents under, paring the prior
day's gains.   	
    An unspecified unit shutdown at Exxon Mobil Corp's 238,000 bpd
refinery in Joliet, Illinois, did little to stem the losses in the Chicago
refined products markets, traders said. 	
    Chicago ULSD fell by 7.50 cents to 30.00 cents under, paring this week's
gains to match Friday's levels, while Chicago gasoline slipped by 3.00 cents to
13.00 cents under, traders said.  	
    Group Three gasoline climbed by 2.00 to 22.25 cents under, more than
reversing Monday's decline. Group Three ULSD held steady at 3.75 cents over.  	
    The New York Harbor heating oil market dropped back into negative territory
after Monday's 3.25 cent rally, as sellers tried to capitalize on the stronger
differential, traders said.	
    Prompt heating oil was offered at 0.50 cent under and bid at 1.00 cent under
after getting done as high as 1.25 cent over on Monday.	
    Prompt ULSD echoed heating oil's move lower, losing a half cent, and was
called 8.00/8.50 cents over.	
    Prompt jet fuel inched higher on airline demand and was pegged at
11.00/11.50 cents over, up a quarter cent.	
    Harbor gasoline markets came under pressure from an abundance of imported
cargoes on offer in the region, traders said. RBOB, CBOB and M2 conventional
gasoline grades were weaker across the board as more barrels were on offer.	
    Prompt M2 conventional gasoline fell 0.50 cent to either side of 3.50 cents
under, while prompt F2 RBOB was done at 1.25 and 1.00 cents over, down 0.50
cent. Prompt CBOB was pegged at 5.50 cents under, down 0.35 cent from Monday's
settlement.	
    Ratable May F2 RBOB was done a couple of times at 4.25 cents over June RBOB
futures, while ratable June F2 RBOB was talked at 3.50/3.75 cents over July RBOB
futures.	
       	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
	
                                                          Latest             
                                                           day            
                              Timing             NYMEX     Bid    Offer   Change
                                               Contract                   
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                                      
 M2 conventional gasoline *   Cycle 23         MAY RBOB   -12.25  -11.75   2.50
 61-grade ULSD *              Cycle 22         MAY HO      7.25    7.75    0.25
 54-grade jet fuel            Cycle 23         MAY HO      9.75   10.50    1.75
 Heating oil                  Cycle 23         MAY HO     -2.00   -1.50    0.00
                                                                             
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline     Prompt           MAY RBOB   -3.25   -2.75    0.00
                              Any-Month        MAY RBOB   -5.75   -5.25    0.00
 F2 RBOB                      Prompt           MAY RBOB    1.25    1.75    5.75
                              Any-Month        MAY RBOB    1.00    1.50   -0.25
 ULSD                         Prompt           MAY HO      8.25    9.00   -0.75
                              Any-Month        MAY HO      8.25    8.75    0.00
 Heating oil                  Prompt           MAY HO      1.25    1.75    3.25
                              Any-Month        MAY HO     -0.25    0.25    0.25
 Jet fuel                     Prompt           MAY HO     10.75   11.25    0.25
                              Any-Month        MAY HO     10.75   11.25    0.25
                                                                             
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago gasoline             Cycle 3          MAY RBOB   -11.00  -9.00   11.00
 Chicago ULSD                 Cycle 3          MAY RBOB   -23.00  -22.00   7.50
 Group Three gasoline                          MAY HO     -25.00  -24.00  -1.00
 Group Three ULSD                              MAY HO      3.00    4.00    0.50

