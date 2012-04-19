FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-US Cash Products-Chicago ULSD rebounds on seller's retreat
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-US Cash Products-Chicago ULSD rebounds on seller's retreat

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Chicago ULSD rebounds with big seller absent from market
    * Harbor gasoline down on incoming supply
    * Gulf gasoline slips on sluggish demand

    HOUSTON, April 19 (Reuters) - Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials
climbed a nickel per gallon on Thursday as BP Plc's 405,000
barrel-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana, went absent in the market in early
trading after aggressive selling since last week, traders said.	
    Chicago ULSD has shown sharp dips since Friday, when BP's selling pushed
differentials to 30.00 cents under May heating oil futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange.	
    ULSD traded higher when traders focused on a new cycle early this week, but
differentials fell back to Friday's levels as selling continued until Thursday's
rebound to 25.00 cents under.	
    The New York Harbor gasoline market slid as cargoes of RBOB and CBOB arrived
and more were on offer, traders said.	
    Marketers estimated that between eight and 11 cargoes of gasoline from
Europe and Canada were either already sold into the market or on their way as
the transatlantic arbitrage had opened wide.	
    Another five to six cargoes were being assembled for possible shipment to
the Harbor to arrive in the next three to four weeks, which also kept pressure
on the forward market, traders said.	
    Prompt F2 RBOB fell a penny per gallon into negative territory with barrels
pegged at 0.75/0.25 under May NYMEX RBOB futures contract. Any-April material
was pegged at either side of flat to the screen, down modestly.	
    Prompt CBOB tumbled by 2.50 cents to either side of 7.50 cents under, while
any-April barrels were pegged at closer to 7.00 cents under, down 2.00 cents.	
    The market for prompt M2 conventional gasoline dropped by a half cent to
6.50/6.00 cents under.	
    Harbor distillate, meanwhile, was more talked than traded, with prompt
heating oil offered at 0.50 cent under the May heating oil futures contract on
NYMEX, with a notional bid at 1.00 cent under.	
    Prompt and any-April ULSD were offered at 8.00 cents over, seeking bids. Jet
fuel was talked modestly higher.     	
    On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials slipped half a
penny per gallon to 16.00 cents under May NYMEX RBOB futures on sluggish demand
a day after U.S. government inventory data showed an increase in regional
stockpiles last week.	
    Gulf jet fuel differentials held steady in Wednesday's bid-offer spread of
8.00/9.00 cents over May NYMEX heating oil futures, while ultra-low sulfur
diesel differentials fell by a quarter cent per gallon to 5.00 cents over,
traders said.	
    	
       	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
  	
                                                    Latest day    
                            Timing      NYMEX     Bid    Offer Change 
                                       Contract                   
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                       
 M2 conventional gasoline  Cycle 24    MAY RBOB   -16.25  -15.75   -0.50
 61-grade ULSD             Cycle 23    MAY HO      4.75    5.25    -0.25
 54-grade jet fuel *       Cycle 23    MAY HO      8.00    9.00    0.00
 Heating oil               Cycle 24    MAY HO     -1.50   -1.00    0.00
  NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline  Prompt      MAY RBOB   -6.50   -6.00    -0.50
                           Any-Month   MAY RBOB   -6.75   -6.25    -0.50
 F2 RBOB                   Prompt      MAY RBOB   -0.75   -0.25    -1.00
                           Any-Month   MAY RBOB   -0.25    0.25    -0.25
 ULSD                      Prompt      MAY HO      7.50    8.00    -0.50
                           Any-Month   MAY HO      7.50    8.00    -0.50
 Heating oil               Prompt      MAY HO     -1.00   -0.50    -0.25
                           Any-Month   MAY HO     -0.75   -0.25    0.25
 Jet fuel                  Prompt      MAY HO     11.25   11.75    0.25
                           Any-Month   MAY HO     11.25   11.75    0.25
  MIDWEST  
 Chicago gasoline          Cycle 3     MAY RBOB   -10.25  -9.75    0.50
 Chicago ULSD              Cycle 3     MAY HO     -25.50  -24.50   5.00
 Group Three gasoline                  MAY RBOB   -22.00  -20.00   0.00
 Group Three ULSD                      MAY HO      2.25    2.75    0.00

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.