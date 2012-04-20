UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-Chicago ULSD extends gains on demand

* Chicago diesel extends the week's upswing * Harbor diesel down in aftermath of sulfur switchover deadline * Gulf gasoline gains in pre-weekend buying HOUSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials extended gains on Friday as demand soared a day after BP Plc's 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Whiting, Indiana, stopped selling, traders said. Cycle 3 Chicago ULSD rose 10.00 cents per gallon to 5.00 cents under the May heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, extending a gain of 15.00 cents per gallon that stretched into post-market trading, traders said. The combined gain over the two trading days brought differentials to the highest level since April 11. Differentials had dipped to 30 cents under futures earlier in the week after BP brought barrels into the market. A Midwest trader also attributed Friday's gain to a price correction after aggressive selling earlier this week. In the New York Harbor, ultra-low sulfur diesel fell on Friday as potential buyers backed away from aggressive sellers. Prompt ULSD was offered at 6.00 cents per gallon over the May heating oil futures contract on the NYMEX, with notional bids at 5.50 cents over, down 2.00 cents. ULSD has steadily lost ground since hitting its 15-month peak at 9.75 cents over on April 2 with the biggest tumble of 3.25 cents coming over the last week. ULSD differentials rose as shippers covered supplies for New York-bound pipelines and terminals in the Buckeye Partners LP system prior to an April 15 deadline to switch to 15 parts-per-million sulfur content for heating oil in the state. Harbor jet fuel differentials also slipped by a half cent to either side of 11 cents over while heating oil held steady. The Harbor gasoline market ended the day unchanged across the board, as prompt buying interest in F2 RBOB dried up by the end of the day. On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials climbed half a cent per gallon to 15.50 cents under NYMEX May RBOB futures on pre-weekend buying, traders said. Gulf distillate markets were mixed. Ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials gained a quarter cent per gallon to 4 cents over NYMEX May heating oil futures while jet fuel differentials were talked a penny per gallon higher at 4.50/5.00 cents over as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle. Gulf heating oil differentials slipped a quarter cent per gallon to 1.75 cents under, traders said. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 24 MAY RBOB -15.75 -15.25 0.50 61-grade ULSD * Cycle 23 MAY HO 4.00 4.50 0.25 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 24 MAY HO 6.00 7.00 0.50 Heating oil Cycle 24 MAY HO -2.00 -1.50 -0.25 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt MAY RBOB -6.75 -6.25 0.00 Any-Month MAY RBOB -7.75 -7.25 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt MAY RBOB -1.00 -0.50 0.00 Any-Month MAY RBOB -1.00 -0.50 0.00 ULSD Prompt MAY HO 5.50 6.00 -2.00 Any-Month MAY HO 5.50 6.00 -2.00 Heating oil Prompt MAY HO -1.00 -0.50 0.00 Any-Month MAY HO -1.00 -0.50 -0.25 Jet fuel Prompt MAY HO 10.75 11.25 -0.50 Any-Month MAY HO 10.75 11.25 -0.50 MIDWEST Chicago gasoline Cycle 3 MAY RBOB -8.00 -6.00 3.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 MAY HO -6.00 -4.00 10.00 Group Three gasoline MAY RBOB -22.00 -21.00 0.25 Group Three ULSD MAY HO 1.75 2.25 0.00