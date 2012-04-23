US Cash Products-Cargo offers pressure NY CBOB

* Harbor RBOB is modestly higher * Potential Sunoco Philly deal buoys Harbor markets * Chicago products markets in downward corrections * Gulf Coast gasoline slides as pipe scheduling nears NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - The prompt market for CBOB in the New York fell by 1.50 cents per gallon on Monday as cargoes of the gasoline blendstock were offered into the region but buyers were scarce, traders said. Prompt CBOB was pegged at either side of 9.00 cents under the New York Mercantile Exchange's May RBOB futures contract and any-April material was talked near that same level. As many as seven RBOB and CBOB cargoes were on offer into the New York Harbor region for delivery over the next three to four weeks, traders said, and more could be on the way as European refiners gear up for the summer driving season in the United States. Cargoes of F2 RBOB were also on offer, but because of a timing mismatch, prompt F2 RBOB actually strengthened by a half cent with talk at 0.50 cent under to flat to the screen. Any-April F2 RBOB was called 0.75/0.25 cent under. Early May F2 RBOB was done at 0.25 and 0.10 cent under, and flat to the June RBOB futures contract. Ratable May F2 RBOB was pegged at 2.50/2.75 cents over June RBOB futures, while ratable June F2 RBOB was talked at 2.75/3.25 cents over July RBOB futures. Sunoco Inc announced that it entered into exclusive negotiations with Carlyle Group LP on a potential joint venture to run Sunoco's 335,000 barrels-per-day Philadelphia refinery, thus keeping the refinery open for at least another month and potentially longer. Both companies were said to be in discussions with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over tightening sulfur limits in gasoline and diesel. Harbor distillate markets were mixed, with jet fuel in a major slide and heating oil showing modest strength. Prompt jet fuel was pegged at 9.00/9.50 cents over the May heating oil futures contract on NYMEX, down 1.75 cents as buyers lost interest from last week's lofty price levels, traders said. Prompt heating oil rose by a quarter cent to either side of 0.50 cent under as moderately colder weather moved into the region following a weekend Nor'easter that dumped 2 to 4 inches of rain in the area and snow in parts of the Northeast. U.S. heating demand was forecast to be 1.6 percent above normal this week, with heating oil demand expected to be 10.8 percent above normal, according to the U.S. National Weather Service. Prompt ultra-low sulfur diesel was also a quarter cent higher at either side of 6.00 cents over, rebounding from a 10-day slump from 9.00 cents over. In the Midwest, Chicago ULSD fell 3.00 cents to 10.00/6.00 cents under, as the market corrected Friday's 10-cent jump. Chicago gasoline fell 2.00 cents in a similar correction and was seen at 10.00/8.00 cents under, traders said. Both Chicago gasoline and ULSD were expected to inch higher this week due to planned maintenance at Exxon Mobil's 238,600 bpd refinery in Joliet, Illinois, and Citgo's 167,000 bpd refinery in Lemont, Illinois, traders said. On the Gulf Coast, M2 conventional gasoline slipped by a penny, with trades seen done at 16.00, 16.35 and 16.50 cents under, as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said. Gulf ULSD climbed a penny to 5.25 cents over on export demand, while jet fuel fell by a penny to 3.50/4.50 cents over. Other distillate markets in the region were steady. Late in the day, Gulf heating oil rose by half a cent to 1.50 cents under, also on pipeline scheduling, traders said. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional Cycle 24 MAY RBOB -16.75 -16.25 -1.00 gasoline * 61-grade ULSD Cycle 24 MAY HO 5.50 6.00 1.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 24 MAY HO 3.50 4.50 -1.00 Heating oil * Cycle 24 MAY HO -1.75 -1.25 0.50 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional Prompt MAY RBOB -6.75 -6.25 0.00 gasoline Any-Month MAY RBOB -6.75 -6.25 1.00 F2 RBOB Prompt MAY RBOB -0.50 0.00 0.50 Any-Month MAY RBOB -0.75 -0.25 0.25 ULSD Prompt MAY HO 5.75 6.25 0.25 Any-Month MAY HO 5.75 6.25 0.25 Heating oil Prompt MAY HO -0.75 -0.25 0.25 Any-Month MAY HO -0.50 0.00 0.50 Jet fuel Prompt MAY HO 9.00 9.50 -1.75 Any-Month MAY HO 9.00 9.50 -1.75 MIDWEST Chicago gasoline Cycle 3 MAY RBOB -10.00 -8.00 -2.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 MAY HO -10.00 -6.00 -3.00 Group Three gasoline MAY RBOB -21.25 -20.75 0.50 Group Three ULSD MAY HO 2.00 2.50 0.25