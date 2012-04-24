FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline up on new cycle trade
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline up on new cycle trade

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gulf Coast gasoline up about 1.50 cents/gallon
    * Chicago gasoline down a cent/gallon
    * Harbor ULSD up 1.50 cents/gallon

    NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline rose about 1.50
cents a gallon on Tuesday after a new cycle started trading against the June
futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), traders said.	
    M2 conventional gasoline traded at 14.50 and 14.75 cents under the NYMEX
June RBOB gasoline futures contract and was later offered at 15.00 cents under
futures, traders said.	
    Gulf coast jet fuel fell a half cent a gallon to 4.00/5.00 cents over May
heating oil futures as the latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial
Pipeline.	
    In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline fell a cent a gallon on top of its
6.50-cent drop late on Monday as a refiner brought new supply into a market
short of buyers, traders said.	
    Chicago gasoline traded at 16.00/14.00 cents under the May RBOB heating oil
futures contract on the last day of trading against May futures.	
    "As soon as a buyer shows up, we'll be right back up," a trader said
referring to the volatility in the market.	
    Strong buying interest in the New York Harbor brought ULSD differentials
1.50 cents a gallon higher after they hit the lowest level in over a month on
Monday. Prompt and any-April ULSD traded at 7.25/7.75 cents per gallon over the
May NYMEX heating oil futures contract.	
   ULSD is primarily used as a transportation and agricultural fuel in the
Northeast, except in New York State, where it is supplanting the traditional
heating oil market. 	
    In the Harbor gasoline markets, selling pressure pushed April M2
conventional gasoline lower by 1.00 cent to 7.75/7.25 cents under the NYMEX
April RBOB futures contract.	
      	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
    	
                                                      Latest day          
                           Timing        NYMEX       Bid     Offer    Change 
                                        Contract                      
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                               
 M2 conventional gasoline  Cycle 25    JUN RBOB     -15.25   -14.75     1.50
 61-grade ULSD             Cycle 24    MAY HO        5.50     6.00      0.00
 54-grade jet fuel *       Cycle 24    MAY HO        4.00     5.00      0.50
 Heating oil               Cycle 25    JUN HO       -2.00     -1.50    -0.25
                                                                          
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline  Prompt      MAY RBOB     -7.75     -7.25    -1.00
                           Any-Month   MAY RBOB     -7.75     -7.25    -1.00
 F2 RBOB                   Prompt      MAY RBOB     -0.50     0.00      0.00
                           Any-Month   MAY RBOB     -0.50     0.00      0.25
 ULSD                      Prompt      MAY HO        7.25     7.75      1.50
                           Any-Month   MAY HO        7.25     7.75      1.50
 Heating oil               Prompt      MAY HO       -1.00     -0.50    -0.25
                           Any-Month   MAY HO       -1.00     -0.50    -0.50
 Jet fuel                  Prompt      MAY HO        8.75     9.25     -0.25
                           Any-Month   MAY HO        8.75     9.25     -0.25
                                                                          
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago gasoline          Cycle 3     MAY RBOB     -16.00   -14.00    -1.00
 Chicago ULSD              Cycle 3     MAY HO       -11.00    -8.00     1.00
 Group Three gasoline                  MAY RBOB     -21.50   -21.00    -0.75
 Group Three ULSD                      MAY HO        2.25     2.50      0.25

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

