US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline up on new cycle trade

* Gulf Coast gasoline up about 1.50 cents/gallon * Chicago gasoline down a cent/gallon * Harbor ULSD up 1.50 cents/gallon NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline rose about 1.50 cents a gallon on Tuesday after a new cycle started trading against the June futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), traders said. M2 conventional gasoline traded at 14.50 and 14.75 cents under the NYMEX June RBOB gasoline futures contract and was later offered at 15.00 cents under futures, traders said. Gulf coast jet fuel fell a half cent a gallon to 4.00/5.00 cents over May heating oil futures as the latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline fell a cent a gallon on top of its 6.50-cent drop late on Monday as a refiner brought new supply into a market short of buyers, traders said. Chicago gasoline traded at 16.00/14.00 cents under the May RBOB heating oil futures contract on the last day of trading against May futures. "As soon as a buyer shows up, we'll be right back up," a trader said referring to the volatility in the market. Strong buying interest in the New York Harbor brought ULSD differentials 1.50 cents a gallon higher after they hit the lowest level in over a month on Monday. Prompt and any-April ULSD traded at 7.25/7.75 cents per gallon over the May NYMEX heating oil futures contract. ULSD is primarily used as a transportation and agricultural fuel in the Northeast, except in New York State, where it is supplanting the traditional heating oil market. In the Harbor gasoline markets, selling pressure pushed April M2 conventional gasoline lower by 1.00 cent to 7.75/7.25 cents under the NYMEX April RBOB futures contract. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 25 JUN RBOB -15.25 -14.75 1.50 61-grade ULSD Cycle 24 MAY HO 5.50 6.00 0.00 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 24 MAY HO 4.00 5.00 0.50 Heating oil Cycle 25 JUN HO -2.00 -1.50 -0.25 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt MAY RBOB -7.75 -7.25 -1.00 Any-Month MAY RBOB -7.75 -7.25 -1.00 F2 RBOB Prompt MAY RBOB -0.50 0.00 0.00 Any-Month MAY RBOB -0.50 0.00 0.25 ULSD Prompt MAY HO 7.25 7.75 1.50 Any-Month MAY HO 7.25 7.75 1.50 Heating oil Prompt MAY HO -1.00 -0.50 -0.25 Any-Month MAY HO -1.00 -0.50 -0.50 Jet fuel Prompt MAY HO 8.75 9.25 -0.25 Any-Month MAY HO 8.75 9.25 -0.25 MIDWEST Chicago gasoline Cycle 3 MAY RBOB -16.00 -14.00 -1.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 MAY HO -11.00 -8.00 1.00 Group Three gasoline MAY RBOB -21.50 -21.00 -0.75 Group Three ULSD MAY HO 2.25 2.50 0.25