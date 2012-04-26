FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-Group Three gasoline chases Chicago rally
April 26, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US Cash Products-Group Three gasoline chases Chicago rally

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Group Three gasoline up after Chicago rally on refinery issue
    * Harbor jet fuel gains while gasoline falls on sparse buying
    * Gulf gasoline shows slight gain


    HOUSTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Group Three gasoline differentials climbed
2.00 cents per gallon on Thursday, catching up to Wednesday's late-day Chicago
gasoline rally, traders said.	
    Group Three gasoline reached a bid-offer spread of 18.00/17.00 cents under
the May RBOB futures contract on Thursday while Chicago differentials held at
12.00/11.00 cents under June futures after gaining 4.00 cents per gallon late on
Wednesday.	
    Traders said a unit shutdown on Wednesday because of a leak at Husky
Energy's 155,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Lima, Ohio, refinery raised spot
rack prices.	
    Husky said on Thursday that the refinery was processing about 120,000 bpd at
the plant after the fuel gas system leak prompted a unit shutdown. A Husky
executive told analysts during a conference call that repairs should take two to
seven days. 	
    Traders in the Group Three market also have sold off all higher Reid Vapor
Pressure gasoline, so differentials will continue to rise due on seasonal
increase in demand, a Midwest trader said. 	
    In the New York Harbor, jet fuel differentials shot a penny per gallon
higher on Thursday with deals done at 10.25 and 10.50 cents over the June
heating oil futures contract on the NYMEX, traders said. Prompt and any-May jet
fuel was pegged at 10.50/11.00 cents over at the end of the day.	
    However, the prior day was priced against May heating oil futures and the
May/June heating oil spread was about 0.40 cent in favor of May, shrinking the
actual jump to a 0.60 cent gain in real terms, traders said.	
    While trade was sparse in the Harbor gasoline markets in the morning, it
perked up in the afternoon, with buyers stepping up and pushing differentials
higher on M2 conventional gasoline and CBOB.	
    Prompt M2 conventional gasoline fell more than a penny per gallon to either
side of 9.00 cents under the May RBOB futures contract on NYMEX.	
    Prompt CBOB was done at 7.00 and 6.25 cents under, up 4.00 cents from
Wednesday's settlement.	
    Prompt F2 RBOB was unchanged at 0.50 cent under to flat to the screen, with
a deal heard done at 0.40 cent under.	
    Ratable May F2 RBOB was done at 2.50 and 2.75 cents over June RBOB futures,
sending that market up by 0.10 cent on the day after it slumped by 0.90 cent
earlier in the day.	
    On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials slipped half a
cent per gallon on Thursday to 15.00 cents under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX
on sluggish demand, traders said.	
    Gulf Coast ULSD, the last of the region's refined products markets to switch
to trade against June futures, was pegged a quarter cent per gallon lower at
5.00 cents under June heating oil futures on the NYMEX as traders focused on a
new five-day lifting cycle.	
    Gulf jet fuel also took a late-day dive of half a cent per gallon to finish
at 5.50 cents over, traders said.	
      	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
                                                    Latest day       
                            Timing       NYMEX     Bid    Offer   Change
                                        Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                           
 M2 conventional gasoline   Cycle 25    JUN RBOB  -15.25  -14.75  -0.50
 61-grade ULSD              Cycle 25    MAY HO     4.75    5.25   -0.25
 54-grade jet fuel          Cycle 25    MAY HO     5.00    6.00   -0.50
 Heating oil                Cycle 25    JUN HO    -2.00   -1.50    0.00
 	
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline   Prompt      MAY RBOB  -9.25   -8.75   -1.12
                            Any-Month   JUNE      -8.50   -8.00   -0.12
                                        RBOB                      
 F2 RBOB                    Prompt      MAY RBOB  -0.50   0.00    0.00
                            Any-Month   JUNE      2.25    2.75    +0.10
                                        RBOB                      
 ULSD                       Prompt      MAY HO    7.75    8.25    -0.75
                            Any-Month   MAY HO    7.75    8.25    -0.75
 Heating oil                Prompt      MAY HO    -0.50   0.00    +0.25
                            Any-Month   MAY HO    -0.50   0.00    +0.25
 Jet fuel                   Prompt      JUNE HO   10.50   11.00   +1.00
                            Any-Month   JUNE HO   10.50   11.00   +1.00
  MIDWEST  
 Chicago gasoline         Cycle 3     JUN RBOB    -12.00  -11.00  0.00
 Chicago ULSD             Cycle 3     JUN HO      -5.00   -2.00   0.50
 Group Three gasoline                 May RBOB    -18.00  -17.00  2.00
 Group Three ULSD                     MAY HO      4.50    5.00    0.50

