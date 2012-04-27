FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Ohio refinery outage lifts Chicago ULSD
April 27, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

US Cash Products-Ohio refinery outage lifts Chicago ULSD

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Units are shut at Husky's Lima, Ohio, refinery
    * Gulf gasoline slides, while heating oil inches up
    * Harbor M2 conventional gasoline rises as new month starts

    NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - An Ohio refinery outage lifted the Chicago
middle distillate market on Friday as traders scrambled to cover shorts ahead of
the weekend.	
    Husky Energy said on Friday that it shut unspecified units for
repairs at its 155,000 barrels-per-day Lima, Ohio, refinery in the Northwestern
quadrant of the state.  	
    Husky initially reported a leak in its fuel gas system on Thursday, but the
company said units will return to normal operation rates by the end of the
weekend. 	
    Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel rose about 1.75 cents a gallon to 2.50/2.00
cents under the June heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile
Exchange.	
    Group Three gasoline gave up some of its prior day gains and was pegged 1.50
cents lower at 19.50/18.50 cents under the May RBOB gasoline futures contract on
NYMEX in end-of-week trading, said traders. 	
    On the Gulf Coast, M2 conventional gasoline slipped half a cent to 15.25
cents under June RBOB futures on sluggish demand.	
    Differentials for more abundant A2 conventional gasoline fell by 1.00 cent
to 20.25 cents under, traders said.	
    The market for Gulf Coast heating oil gained a quarter cent to 1.50 cents
under as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial
Pipeline. ULSD fell slightly by a quarter cent to 4.75 cents over.	
    M2 conventional gasoline in the New York Harbor rallied on prompt, early May
buying interest as the April market was put to bed. Early May barrels were heard
done several times at 7.00 cents under early and by the end of the day, more
product had been done at 6.00 and 5.00 cents under. 	
    Prompt and any-May M2 conventional gasoline were pegged at 5.00/6.00 cents
over, up about 3.00 cents from Thursday's settlements.	
    While the any-April F2 RBOB was steady 0.50/0.25 cent under May RBOB
futures, barrels were done at modestly stronger levels, 0.15, 0.20 and 0.25 cent
over June RBOB futures for early May F2 RBOB, putting that market at flat to
0.50 cent over by the end of the day.	
    The low-RVP CBOB market was steady, with any-April product talked at either
side of 6.50 cents under May RBOB futures, while high-RVP CBOB was done at 10.50
cents under, weaker by a half cent.	
    Harbor distillate markets were steady with little trade seen. The exceptions
were the jet fuel and ULSD markets.	
    Prompt May jet fuel was done at 11.00 and 11.25 cents over and ended the day
at 11.25/11.75 cents over, up 0.75 cent. 	
    Prompt ULSD was done at 8.25 cents, up a quarter cent.	
      	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
	
                                                      Latest day             
                                 Timing      NYMEX       Bid      Offer   Change
                                            Contract                      
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                                   
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 25   JUN RBOB    -15.50    -15.00  -0.50
 61-grade ulsd                   Cycle 25   JUN HO       4.50      5.00   -0.25
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 25   JUN HO       5.00      6.00   -0.50
 Heating oil *                   Cycle 25   JUN HO      -1.75     -1.25    0.25
                                                                             
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt     JUN RBOB    -6.00     -5.00    3.50
                                 Any-Month  JUN RBOB    -6.00     -5.00    2.75
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt     JUN RBOB     0.00      0.50    0.75
                                 Any-Month  JUN RBOB     1.50      2.00   -0.75
 ULSD                            Prompt     JUN HO       8.00      8.50    0.25
                                 Any-Month  JUN HO       8.00      8.50    0.25
 Heating oil                     Prompt     JUN HO      -0.50      0.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month  JUN HO      -0.50      0.00    0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt     JUN HO      11.25     11.75    0.75
                                 Any-Month  JUN HO      11.25     11.75    0.75
                                                                             
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago gasoline                Cycle 3    JUN RBOB    -13.00    -11.00   1.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 3    JUN HO      -2.50     -2.00    1.75
 Group Three gasoline                       JUN RBOB    -19.50    -18.50  -1.50
 Group Three ULSD                           MAY HO       4.25      4.75   -0.25

