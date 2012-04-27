US Cash Products-Ohio refinery outage lifts Chicago ULSD

* Units are shut at Husky's Lima, Ohio, refinery * Gulf gasoline slides, while heating oil inches up * Harbor M2 conventional gasoline rises as new month starts NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - An Ohio refinery outage lifted the Chicago middle distillate market on Friday as traders scrambled to cover shorts ahead of the weekend. Husky Energy said on Friday that it shut unspecified units for repairs at its 155,000 barrels-per-day Lima, Ohio, refinery in the Northwestern quadrant of the state. Husky initially reported a leak in its fuel gas system on Thursday, but the company said units will return to normal operation rates by the end of the weekend. Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel rose about 1.75 cents a gallon to 2.50/2.00 cents under the June heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Group Three gasoline gave up some of its prior day gains and was pegged 1.50 cents lower at 19.50/18.50 cents under the May RBOB gasoline futures contract on NYMEX in end-of-week trading, said traders. On the Gulf Coast, M2 conventional gasoline slipped half a cent to 15.25 cents under June RBOB futures on sluggish demand. Differentials for more abundant A2 conventional gasoline fell by 1.00 cent to 20.25 cents under, traders said. The market for Gulf Coast heating oil gained a quarter cent to 1.50 cents under as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. ULSD fell slightly by a quarter cent to 4.75 cents over. M2 conventional gasoline in the New York Harbor rallied on prompt, early May buying interest as the April market was put to bed. Early May barrels were heard done several times at 7.00 cents under early and by the end of the day, more product had been done at 6.00 and 5.00 cents under. Prompt and any-May M2 conventional gasoline were pegged at 5.00/6.00 cents over, up about 3.00 cents from Thursday's settlements. While the any-April F2 RBOB was steady 0.50/0.25 cent under May RBOB futures, barrels were done at modestly stronger levels, 0.15, 0.20 and 0.25 cent over June RBOB futures for early May F2 RBOB, putting that market at flat to 0.50 cent over by the end of the day. The low-RVP CBOB market was steady, with any-April product talked at either side of 6.50 cents under May RBOB futures, while high-RVP CBOB was done at 10.50 cents under, weaker by a half cent. Harbor distillate markets were steady with little trade seen. The exceptions were the jet fuel and ULSD markets. Prompt May jet fuel was done at 11.00 and 11.25 cents over and ended the day at 11.25/11.75 cents over, up 0.75 cent. Prompt ULSD was done at 8.25 cents, up a quarter cent. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 25 JUN RBOB -15.50 -15.00 -0.50 61-grade ulsd Cycle 25 JUN HO 4.50 5.00 -0.25 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 25 JUN HO 5.00 6.00 -0.50 Heating oil * Cycle 25 JUN HO -1.75 -1.25 0.25 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -6.00 -5.00 3.50 Any-Month JUN RBOB -6.00 -5.00 2.75 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 0.00 0.50 0.75 Any-Month JUN RBOB 1.50 2.00 -0.75 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 8.00 8.50 0.25 Any-Month JUN HO 8.00 8.50 0.25 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -0.50 0.00 0.00 Any-Month JUN HO -0.50 0.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 11.25 11.75 0.75 Any-Month JUN HO 11.25 11.75 0.75 MIDWEST Chicago gasoline Cycle 3 JUN RBOB -13.00 -11.00 1.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUN HO -2.50 -2.00 1.75 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -19.50 -18.50 -1.50 Group Three ULSD MAY HO 4.25 4.75 -0.25