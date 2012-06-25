US Cash Products-Group Three gasoline dips as supplies arrive

* Group Three gasoline down 7 cents a gallon * Gulf gasoline trades higher against August futures * Harbor RBOB gasoline up as supply squeeze continues HOUSTON, June 25 (Reuters) - Midwest Group Three gasoline differentials fell Monday after new supplies arrived in the region and the spread between July and August gasoline futures contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) widened, pressuring values, traders said. Group Three gasoline fell 7 cents a gallon to trade at a half cent over the July NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures contract, according to traders. Some bids were heard as low as 5 cents a gallon under futures. A trade source said refineries and pipeline suppliers brought up to 400,000 barrels of gasoline to the market on Monday, fueling the slide. Other traders said the steep discount of the August RBOB gasoline futures contract against July futures, which stood at 13.45 cents per gallon at 1.30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT), was responsible for some of the value loss in the Group Three market. Some supply shortages remain in parts of the Midwest where Magellan Midstream Partners is still allocating N-grade gasoline at its northern terminals. In the New York Harbor market, F2 RBOB gasoline held on to its recent highs due to a continuing supply squeeze, with barrels for delivery at the end of the month trading at 15/16 cents over NYMEX futures, up 3.50 cents a gallon. Conventional gasoline for end-of-month delivery in the harbor was bid at 13.00 cents under and offered at 6 cents under July RBOB futures in thin trading. No prompt trading was recorded for the product. "Nobody wants to hold barrels against July contracts because of the wide spread," a trader said referring to the difference between July and August NYMEX futures contracts. On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets traded higher than Friday's levels as a new cycle traded against August RBOB futures on the NYMEX rather than July, traders said. A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol was seen done at 17.25 and 17.50 cents under August RBOB futures, while conventional M2 gasoline traded in a bid-offer spread of 10.25/9.75 cents under. Gulf distillates were largely steady on Monday, as diesel and jet fuel still traded against July NYMEX heating oil futures until their current five-day lifting cycles schedule to move on the Colonial Pipeline. Heating oil differentials traded flat to August futures. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 37 JUL RBOB -10.25 -9.75 -8.50 61-grade ULSD Cycle 36 JUL HO 6.00 6.50 0.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 36 JUL HO 7.50 8.50 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 36 JUL HO -0.25 0.25 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUL RBOB -11.00 -10.50 0.00 Any-Month JUL RBOB -16.00 -13.00 -4.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 21.00 23.00 0.00 Any-Month JUL RBOB 14.00 15.00 2.50 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 11.50 12.50 0.50 Any-Month JUL HO 11.00 12.00 0.00 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Any-Month JUL HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 10.50 11.50 0.00 Any-Month JUL HO 10.50 11.50 0.00 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 JUL RBOB -4.50 -2.50 -1.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUL HO 3.00 6.00 0.50 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB 0.00 1.00 -7.00 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 11.50 12.50 -0.25