#Energy
June 26, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline dips after refinery restart

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gulf gasoline down as refinery FCCU output restored
    * Harbor gasoline dips in thin trading
    * Group Three gasoline down 0.75 cent/gallon

    NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast gasoline markets slid sharply on
Tuesday on ample supply as a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit
(FCCU) reached planned rates at Valero Energy Corp's Port Arthur, Texas,
refinery. 
    The unit had been operating at reduced rates after a malfunction earlier
this month. 
    A2 CBOB differentials fell by 3.75 cents per gallon to 21.00 cents under
August RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), while
conventional M2 gasoline slipped 1.75 cents per gallon to 11.50 cents under,
traders said.
    Gulf jet fuel differentials held steady at 7.50/8.50 cents over July NYMEX
heating oil futures as its last five-day lifting cycle to trade against July
futures was scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said. 
    The New York Harbor gasoline market was thinly traded with prompt F2 RBOB
gasoline bid at 18.00 cents over July futures and offered at 20.00 cents over,
as the market corrected Friday's heated rally after buyers secured needed
barrels.
    F2 RBOB gasoline for any-month delivery traded at 13.00 cents over July
futures, down 2.00 cents a gallon.
    The narrowing spread between the July and August RBOB gasoline futures
contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange helped tamp down the rally. August
RBOB gasoline was trading at an 12.76 cents per gallon discount against July
futures at 1:30 pm ET (1730 MT) after hitting a high of 14.90 cents a gallon on
Monday. The last day of trading for July futures will be on Friday.
    In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline continued its slide and fell 0.75 cent
a gallon, on top of its 7.00-cent drop on Monday due to new supplies and the
discount of August futures against the July contract.
    Chicago gasoline was unaffected by the volatile spread in the futures
contracts after it moved to a new cycle. Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline rose a half
cent a gallon to 2.00/1.00 cents under futures, according to traders.
    
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                      Latest day      
                                Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                            Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                             
 M2 conventional gasoline       Cycle 37    JUL RBOB  -11.75  -11.25  -1.75
 61-grade ULSD                  Cycle 36    JUL HO      6.50   7.00    0.25
                                                                      
 54-grade jet fuel *            Cycle 36    JUL HO      7.50   8.50    0.00 
 Heating oil                    Cycle 37    JUL HO     -0.75  -0.25   -0.25 
 
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                               
 M2 conventional gasoline       Prompt      AUG RBOB   0.00    0.50     --
                                Any-Month   AUG RBOB   0.00    0.50     --
 F2 RBOB                        Prompt      JUL RBOB  16.00   17.00   -3.50
                                Any-Month   JUL RBOB  12.00   14.00   -2.00
 ULSD                           Prompt      JUL HO    11.50   12.00   -0.25
                                Any-Month   JUL HO    11.00   12.00    0.00
 Heating oil                    Prompt      JUL HO     0.00    1.00    0.00
                                Any-Month   JUL HO     0.00    1.00    0.00
 Jet fuel                       Prompt      JUL HO    11.50   12.50    1.00
                                Any-Month   JUL HO    10.50   11.50    0.00
  
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                               
 Chicago CBOB gasoline          Cycle 1     AUG RBOB  -2.00   -1.00    0.50
 Chicago ULSD                   Cycle 1     AUG HO     3.50    4.50    0.25
 Group Three gasoline                       JUL RBOB  -2.00   -1.00   -0.75
 Group Three ULSD                           JUL HO    12.50   13.00    0.25
 
 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing
by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
