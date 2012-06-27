US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline down on incoming supply

* Harbor gasoline falls as more supply anticipated * Gulf gasoline down on low demand, ample supply * Group Three gasoline steady HOUSTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Cash RBOB gasoline differentials in the New York Harbor fell sharply on Wednesday as buyers left the market with European shipments arriving this week, traders said. F2 RBOB gasoline for any-month delivery fell 9.00 cents a gallon to trade at 6.00 cents over July RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said. No prompt barrels were traded. "It was, I guess, overbought," a harbor trader said adding the market is expecting more volumes to arrive this week based on fixture movement data from Europe. "It got a little too strong, anyone who had wet barrels just sold," another trader said. Prompt M2 conventional gasoline in the Harbor traded at 2.00 cents under August futures, down 2.25 cents a gallon. Another factor damping down prices was news that Sunoco Inc. had moved closer to a deal to form a joint venture with private equity firm Carlyle Group to run its 335,000 barrels-per-day Philadelphia refinery, the biggest on the East Coast. A tentative labor deal with the United Steelworkers union was slated for a ratification vote on Monday. A deal would save the plant from closure, which is expected to squeeze gasoline supplies in the U.S. Northeast. On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets extended declines on Wednesday on sluggish demand and ample supply, the latter illustrated by a gain of 1.5 million barrels in regional gasoline stocks last week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Their latest five-day lifting cycles also scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline on Wednesday, which traders said also added downward pressure. Differentials for A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol fell by 2.50 cents per gallon to 23.50 cents under August RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while conventional M2 gasoline slipped by the same amount to a bid-offer spread of 14.50/14.00 cents under, traders said. However, some Gulf distillates got a boost after EIA data showed the region's stocks fell by 2 million barrels last week on export demand. Jet fuel differentials gained a penny per gallon to 9.00 cents over August NYMEX heating oil futures in the thinly traded market, while ultra-low sulfur diesel traded a quarter cent per gallon higher at 7.00 cents over as a new cycle began trading against August futures. In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline more or less held lows reached on Tuesday after a 4.50-cent slip in the afternoon. Group gasoline traded at 6.00/4.50 cents under futures on Wednesday, down a quarter cent a gallon. The huge discount of the August contract against July futures on the NYMEX, as high as 11.19 cents a gallon at mid-day Wednesday, pressured gasoline values lower in the Group Three market, traders said. ULSD strengthened, however, up 1.50 cents a gallon to 14.00/14.50 cents over July futures, traders said. The EIA said on Wednesday that U.S. gasoline stocks gained 2.08 million barrels to 204.82 million barrels last week, driven by increases in the Gulf Coast and Midwest region. Midwest stocks gained 980,000 barrels in the Midwest while East Coast inventories slipped by 191,000 barrels, the EIA said. U.S. distillate stocks fell by 2.28 million barrels to 118.85 million barrels, attributed mostly to the notable decrease in Gulf Coast stocks. Midwest distillate inventories fell by 421,000 barrels, while those in the East Coast gained 86,000 barrels, the EIA said. U.S refinery utilization gained 0.7 percentage points to 92.6 percent last week, the highest level since July 2007, as the summer driving season took hold. "It appears to me refineries have kicked into high gear, and likely to stay strong," a Gulf trader said. Among markets east of the Rockies, the East Coast saw the highest increase of 4.3 percentage points to 85.6 percent, followed by a jump of 1.9 percentage points in the Midwest to 94.1 percent, the EIA said. Gulf Coast refinery utilization slipped by 0.9 percentage points to 92.3 percent last week, the EIA said. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 37 JUL RBOB -14.50 -14.00 -2.50 61-grade ULSD Cycle 37 JUL HO 6.75 7.25 0.25 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 37 JUL HO 8.50 9.50 1.00 Heating oil * Cycle 37 JUL HO -1.25 -0.50 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt AUG RBOB -2.25 -1.75 -2.25 Any-Month AUG RBOB -2.25 -1.75 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 17.00 19.00 0.00 Any-Month JUL RBOB 5.75 6.25 -9.00 ULSD Prompt AUG HO 11.50 12.00 0.00 Any-Month AUG HO 11.00 12.00 0.00 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Any-Month JUL HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt AUG HO 12.00 12.50 0.25 Any-Month AUG HO 12.00 12.50 1.25 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 AUG RBOB -6.00 -5.00 -1.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 AUG HO 3.50 4.00 0.25 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB -6.00 -4.50 -0.25 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 14.00 14.50 1.50 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)