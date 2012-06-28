FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
June 28, 2012 / 5:47 PM / in 5 years

US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline markets maintain volatility

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Harbor gasoline diffs widen as NYMEX contract nears expiry
    * Group Three gasoline down as supply increases
    * Gulf conventional gasoline down on low demand, A2 up slightly

    HOUSTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The New York Harbor F2 RBOB gasoline market
extended this week's volatility as the July RBOB gasoline futures contract on
the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) drew close to expiry, traders said.
    Differentials for prompt barrels widened to be offered at 9.00 cents under
July RBOB gasoline futures and bid at 6.00 cents over, traders said. 
    Barrels had traded at 7.50 cents under July futures on Wednesday following a
sharp fall triggered by weak demand and expectations of improved supply due to
arriving shipments from Europe.
    Gasoline delivered by barge traded at 5.75 cents over July futures for
delivery on Friday and Saturday.
    Conventional M2 gasoline traded a penny per gallon lower at 3.00 cents under
earlier in the day, then fell another cent per gallon and was offered at 4.00
cents under the August gasoline futures contract on the NYMEX, traders said.
    In the Midwest, Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) fell 1.50 cents a
gallon to 1.50/2.50 cents over the August heating oil futures contract on the
NYMEX as more buying pressured differential values lower, traders said.
    "After that initial run-up everybody is trying to capture that value," a
Midwest trader said referring to increased buying interest as ULSD differentials
fell by 2.50 cents per gallon since Monday.
     Group Three gasoline fell a half cent a gallon to 6.50/5.50 cents under
July NYMEX RBOB futures, extending declines as supply increased in the region.
    Magellan Midstream was scheduled to remove allocations for N-grade
gasoline at multiple terminals in its Midwest system, the company said.
 
    On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets were mixed on Thursday as traders
focused on a new five-day lifting cycle post-pipeline scheduling, traders said.
    Differentials for A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol
rose by a slight quarter cent per gallon to 23.00 cents under August RBOB
futures on the NYMEX, while conventional M2 gasoline slipped 1.50 cents per
gallon to 12.50 cents under on low demand, traders said.
    Gulf ULSD differentials gained a penny per gallon to 7.25 cents over August
NYMEX heating oil futures as its latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial
Pipeline.
    However, Gulf jet fuel extended Wednesday's decline of 1.50 cents per gallon
on pipeline scheduling, slipping another penny per gallon to 6.50 cents over
August NYMEX heating oil futures in the thinly traded market, traders said.
   
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 38    JUL RBOB  -12.75  -12.25  -1.50
 61-grade ULSD *                 Cycle 37    JUL HO     6.25    6.75    0.25
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 38    JUL HO     7.00    8.00    0.00 
 Heating oil                     Cycle 38    JUL HO    -3.75   -3.25    0.00
     
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                             
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      AUG RBOB  -4.25   -3.75   -2.00
                                 Any-Month   AUG RBOB  -4.25   -4.25   --
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      JUL RBOB   6.00    9.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB   5.75    6.25    0.00
 ULSD                            Prompt      AUG HO    11.00   12.00   -0.25
                                 Any-Month   AUG HO    11.00   12.00    0.00
 Heating oil                     Prompt      JUL HO     0.25    0.75    0.25
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     0.25    0.75    0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      AUG HO    11.00   12.00   -0.75
                                 Any-Month   AUG HO    11.00   12.00   -0.75
 
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                             
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 1     AUG RBOB  -7.50   -6.50   -1.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 1     AUG HO     1.50    2.50   -1.50
 Group Three gasoline                        JUL RBOB  -6.50   -5.50   -0.50
 Group Three ULSD                            JUL HO    14.00   14.50    0.25
    
     

 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York)

