US Cash Products-Gulf gasoline up ahead of holiday
June 29, 2012 / 5:57 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Products-Gulf gasoline up ahead of holiday

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gulf gasoline gains on pre-holiday buying
    * Group Three gasoline down 1.50 cents/gallon
    * Harbor prompt RBOB gasoline switches to Aug. futures

    NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline differentials got a
boost from increased buying on Friday before the U.S. Fourth of July holiday
next week, when market activity is expected to be slow, traders said.
    A2 CBOB differentials gained 1.50 cents per gallon to reach 21.50 cents
under August RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while
conventional M2 gasoline climbed 0.75 cent per gallon to 11.75 cents under.
    Gulf ULSD differentials slipped half a cent per gallon to 7.00 cents over
August NYMEX heating oil futures, partially paring Thursday's 1.25-cent gain on
pipeline scheduling, traders said.
    In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline fell 1.50 cents a gallon, on top of its
6.50-cent drop on Thursday, as trade against the July futures contract on the
New York Mercantile Exchange winded down.
    Group Three gasoline traded at 14.00/13.00 cents under the NYMEX July
futures contract, traders said.
    The July RBOB gasoline futures contract's premium over August futures stood
at 11.50 cents a gallon at 1.00 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) after hitting a high of
14.90 cents on Monday. It is set to expire at market close Friday.
    Also in the Midwest, Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) rose 2.00 cents
a gallon to 3.00/5.00 cents over August heating oil futures, reversing all of
the Thursday losses that were triggered by a bout of selling.
    In the New York Harbor, RBOB gasoline for any-month delivery fell 3.00 cents
a gallon to trade at a cent over the July NYMEX contract as traders accounted
for the August future contract's deep discount against expiring July futures.
    Prompt F2 RBOB gasoline barrels traded at 13 cents over the August futures
contract.
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 38    JUL RBOB  -12.00  -11.50   0.75
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 38    JUL HO     6.75    7.25    0.50
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 38    JUL HO     7.00    8.00    0.00
 Heating oil                     Cycle 38    JUL HO    -2.50   -2.00    0.00
 
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                                
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      AUG RBOB  -4.25   -3.75    0.00
                                 Any-Month   AUG RBOB   0.00    0.50    0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      AUG RBOB  12.00   14.00     --
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB   0.50    1.50   -3.00
 ULSD                            Prompt      AUG HO    11.00   13.00    0.50
                                 Any-Month   AUG HO    11.00   13.00    0.50
 Heating oil                     Prompt      JUL HO     0.25    0.75    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     0.25    0.75    0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      AUG HO    12.00   13.00     --
                                 Any-Month   AUG HO    12.00   13.00     --
  
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                                
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 1     AUG RBOB  -6.50   -5.50    1.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 1     AUG HO     3.00    5.00    2.00
 Group Three gasoline                        JUL RBOB  -14.00  -13.00  -1.50
 Group Three ULSD                            JUL HO    13.25   14.25   -0.25
    

 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing
by Marguerita Choy)

