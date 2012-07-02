US Cash Products-Gulf gasoline gains on pre-holiday buying

* Gulf gasoline up on pre-holiday buying, pipeline scheduling * Harbor gasoline weaker, ignores refinery deal * Group Three markets switch to trade against August futures HOUSTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast gasoline differentials showed gains on Monday on a mixture of pipeline scheduling and pre-holiday buying in a thinner market with the U.S. Fourth of July holiday falling on Wednesday, traders said. A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol climbed half a cent per gallon to 21.00 cents under August RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), while conventional M2 gasoline gained 1.00 cent per gallon to 10.75 cents under, traders said. The latest five-day lifting cycles for both grades were scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline on Monday. The same combination of pipeline scheduling and thin pre-holiday trading helped boost Gulf jet fuel differentials by half a cent per gallon to 7.50/8.50 cents over August NYMEX heating oil futures as well, traders said. In the New York Harbor, RBOB gasoline weakened on Monday as buying interest waned ahead of the holiday and the thin market did not react to news that Sunoco Inc reached a joint-venture deal with private equity firm Carlyle LP to keep the 330,000 barrels-per-day Philadelphia refinery in operation. RBOB gasoline for prompt delivery in the Harbor fell a cent a gallon to 12.00 cents over the August RBOB gasoline futures contract on the NYMEX. Cash RBOB gasoline for delivery on July 10 traded at 10.50/10.75 cents over futures, down about 0.75 cents a gallon and barrels for delivery on the July 20 were seen slightly weaker at 7.00/7.50 cents over, traders said. Barrels for any-month delivery fell 1.25 cents a gallon to 7.00 cents over futures. Ultra-low sulfur diesel in the Harbor rose a cent a gallon to trade at 12.00/14.00 cent over August heating oil futures. Trade was also quiet in the Midwest Chicago and Group Three markets with many traders out for the holiday week. Group Three gasoline and diesel switched to trading against August futures, with gasoline seen at 1.50 cents over the August gasoline contract and diesel at 13.00/15.00 cents over August heating oil futures. Chicago ULSD largely held its late-Friday, 6.00-cent-a-gallon gain and traded at 7.00/8.00 cents over futures, down only half a cent per gallon. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 38 JUL RBOB -11.00 -10.50 1.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 38 JUL HO 7.75 8.25 0.00 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 38 JUL HO 7.50 8.50 0.50 Heating oil * Cycle 38 JUL HO -3.00 -2.50 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt AUG RBOB -3.25 -2.75 1.00 Any-Month AUG RBOB -5.50 -5.00 -- F2 RBOB Prompt AUG RBOB 11.00 13.00 -1.00 Any-Month AUG RBOB 6.75 7.25 -1.25 ULSD Prompt AUG HO 12.00 14.00 1.00 Any-Month AUG HO 12.00 14.00 1.00 Heating oil Prompt AUG HO 0.25 0.75 0.00 Any-Month AUG HO 0.25 0.75 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt AUG HO 12.00 13.00 0.00 Any-Month AUG HO 12.00 13.00 0.00 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 AUG RBOB -6.50 -5.50 0.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 AUG HO 7.00 8.00 -0.50 Group Three gasoline AUG RBOB 1.00 2.00 0.00 Group Three ULSD AUG HO 13.00 15.00 0.00