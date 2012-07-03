US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline up on pre-holiday buying

* Chicago gasoline gains in thin pre-holiday trade * Harbor gasoline gains on blendstock shortage * Gulf gasoline up in new cycle HOUSTON, July 3 (Reuters) - Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials climbed 4.50 cents a gallon on Tuesday as traders tried to secure supplies in a quiet market before the U.S. Fourth of July holiday. CBOB gasoline traded at 2.00/4.00 cents over the August RBOB gasoline contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said. Differentials had jumped by 4.00 cents a gallon on Monday afternoon, following a rise in NYMEX RBOB gasoline values. Chicago Ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) went in the opposite direction in thin pre-holiday trade, down 1.50 cents a gallon to 4.50/5.50 cents over August NYMEX heating oil futures. In the New York Harbor, conventional gasoline differentials rose about 2.25 cents a gallon to 3.00 cents under August NYMEX RBOB futures on a shortage of blendstocks in the region, traders said. Harbor RBOB gasoline for delivery early next week was unchanged at 11.50 cents over, with no prompt trade recorded. Harbor jet fuel differentials fell a half cent to 13.00 cents over August futures. On the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials saw gains on Tuesday as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle in thin pre-holiday trade. A2 CBOB was seen done at 20.25, 20.00, 19.75, 19.00 and 18.25 cents under August RBOB futures on the NYMEX, up 2.75 cents per gallon than the previous cycle. Conventional M2 traded about a penny per gallon higher than the previous cycle at 9.50 cents under, traders said. Gulf jet fuel's new cycle traded lower post-pipeline scheduling, down half a cent per gallon at 6.75 cents over August NYMEX heating oil futures, while the new cycle for heating oil traded 0.75 cent per gallon higher at 3.50 cents under, traders said. Gulf ULSD differentials held steady at 7.75 and 8.00 cents over as its latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 39 JUL RBOB -9.75 -9.25 1.00 61-grade ULSD * Cycle 38 JUL HO 7.75 8.25 0.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 39 JUL HO 6.50 7.50 -0.50 Heating oil Cycle 39 JUL HO -3.75 -3.25 0.75 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUL RBOB -3.25 -2.75 2.25 Any-Month JUL RBOB -3.25 -2.75 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 12.00 14.00 0.00 Any-Month JUL RBOB 6.75 7.25 0.00 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 12.00 14.00 0.00 Any-Month JUL HO 12.00 14.00 0.00 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO 0.25 0.75 0.00 Any-Month JUL HO 0.25 0.75 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 12.50 13.50 0.50 Any-Month JUL HO 12.50 13.50 0.50 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 JUL RBOB 2.00 4.00 4.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 JUL HO 4.50 5.50 -1.50 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB -0.50 0.00 -0.75 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 14.50 15.00 0.25 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)