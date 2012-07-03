FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline up on pre-holiday buying
#Energy
July 3, 2012 / 6:02 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline up on pre-holiday buying

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Chicago gasoline gains in thin pre-holiday trade
    * Harbor gasoline gains on blendstock shortage
    * Gulf gasoline up in new cycle

    HOUSTON, July 3 (Reuters) - Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials climbed 4.50
cents a gallon on Tuesday as traders tried to secure supplies in a quiet market
before the U.S. Fourth of July holiday.
    CBOB gasoline traded at 2.00/4.00 cents over the August RBOB gasoline
contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said. Differentials had
jumped by 4.00 cents a gallon on Monday afternoon, following a rise in NYMEX
RBOB gasoline values.
    Chicago Ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) went in the opposite direction in
thin pre-holiday trade, down 1.50 cents a gallon to 4.50/5.50 cents over August
NYMEX heating oil futures.
    In the New York Harbor, conventional gasoline differentials rose about 2.25
cents a gallon to 3.00 cents under August NYMEX RBOB futures on a shortage of
blendstocks in the region, traders said.
    Harbor RBOB gasoline for delivery early next week was unchanged at 11.50
cents over, with no prompt trade recorded.
    Harbor jet fuel differentials fell a half cent to 13.00 cents over August
futures.
    On the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials saw gains on Tuesday as traders
focused on a new five-day lifting cycle in thin pre-holiday trade.
    A2 CBOB was seen done at 20.25, 20.00, 19.75, 19.00 and 18.25 cents under
August RBOB futures on the NYMEX, up 2.75 cents per gallon than the previous
cycle. Conventional M2 traded about a penny per gallon higher than the previous
cycle at 9.50 cents under, traders said.
    Gulf jet fuel's new cycle traded lower post-pipeline scheduling, down half a
cent per gallon at 6.75 cents over August NYMEX heating oil futures, while the
new cycle for heating oil traded 0.75 cent per gallon higher at 3.50 cents
under, traders said.
    Gulf ULSD differentials held steady at 7.75 and 8.00 cents over as its
latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.  
     
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 39    JUL RBOB  -9.75   -9.25    1.00
 61-grade ULSD *                 Cycle 38    JUL HO     7.75    8.25    0.00
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 39    JUL HO     6.50    7.50   -0.50 
 Heating oil                     Cycle 39    JUL HO    -3.75   -3.25    0.75
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                                
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      JUL RBOB  -3.25   -2.75    2.25
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB  -3.25   -2.75    0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      JUL RBOB  12.00   14.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB   6.75    7.25    0.00
 ULSD                            Prompt      JUL HO    12.00   14.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO    12.00   14.00    0.00
 Heating oil                     Prompt      JUL HO     0.25    0.75    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     0.25    0.75    0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      JUL HO    12.50   13.50    0.50
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO    12.50   13.50    0.50
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                                
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 1     JUL RBOB   2.00    4.00    4.50
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 1     JUL HO     4.50    5.50   -1.50
 Group Three gasoline                        JUL RBOB  -0.50    0.00   -0.75
 Group Three ULSD                            JUL HO    14.50   15.00    0.25
 
 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing
by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
