US Cash Products-E. Of Rockies gasoline markets down after holiday
#Energy
July 5, 2012 / 5:52 PM / in 5 years

US Cash Products-E. Of Rockies gasoline markets down after holiday

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gulf gasoline slips in thin post-holiday trade
    * Chicago gasoline down as trade focuses on new cycle
    * Harbor prompt F2 gasoline steady, conventional gasoline down

    HOUSTON, July 5 (Reuters) - Prompt gasoline differentials in markets east of
the Rockies were steady to lower in thin trade on Thursday as some focused on
new cycles while others pared gains a day after the U.S Fourth of July holiday,
traders said.
   Gulf Coast gasoline differentials retreated from gains earlier in the week on
pre-holiday buying.
    A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol fell 1.50 cents per
gallon to 19.75 cents under August RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange (NYMEX), while conventional M2 differentials slipped a quarter cent per
gallon to 10.50 cents under, traders said. 
    In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline differentials traded at a 10.00-cent
discount to August RBOB futures on the NYMEX on Thursday as traders focused on a
new cycle after the holiday. Differentials had traded at a premium to futures as
the previous cycle wound down on Tuesday.
    Chicago ULSD differentials traded a penny per gallon higher than Tuesday's
levels at 2.00/4.00 cents over August NYMEX heating oil futures on a new cycle.
    In the New York Harbor, prompt F2 RBOB differentials held steady while F2
for July 20 delivery climbed by 2.25 cents per gallon to 9.50 cents over August
NYMEX RBOB futures, traders said. 
    Conventional gasoline differentials in the Harbor slipped by a penny per
gallon to 5.00/4.00 cents under, paring some gains on pre-holiday buying earlier
this week. 
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its weekly inventory data
release on Thursday that U.S. distillate stocks fell by 1 million barrels to
117.8 million barrels last week as an increase of 962,000 barrels in Gulf Coast
stocks couldn't overcome decreases in all other regions. 
    East Coast stocks fell by 1 million barrels, while Midwest inventories
slipped by 395,000 barrels, the EIA said.
    U.S. gasoline stocks rose by a slight 151,000 barrels to 204.97 million
barrels, the EIA said. East Coast stocks lost 1.7 million barrels while Gulf
Coast stocks gained 915,000 barrels and Midwest inventories climbed 214,000
barrels.
    U.S. refinery utilization slipped 0.6 percentage points to 92 percent last
week, the EIA said. The East Coast region showed the largest decrease, down 4.2
percentage points to 81.4 percent, reflecting UDex and cumene units shut for
repairs at Philadelphia Energy Solutions' 330,000 barrels-per-day (bpd)
Philadelphia refinery. The units have since been restarted. 
    Midwest utilization fell by 1.1 percentage points to 93 percent last week,
while Gulf Coast utilization gained 0.7 percentage points to 93 percent.
        
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 39    JUL RBOB  -10.75  -10.25  -0.25
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 39    JUL HO     8.75    9.25    0.00
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 39    JUL HO     6.50    7.50    0.00 
 Heating oil                     Cycle 39    JUL HO    -3.75   -3.25    0.00
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                               
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      JUL RBOB  -5.00   -4.00   -1.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB  -10.00  -9.00   -4.50
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      JUL RBOB  13.00   14.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB   9.00   10.00    2.25
 ULSD                            Prompt      JUL HO    13.00   14.00    1.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO    13.00   14.00    1.00
 Heating oil                     Prompt      JUL HO     0.25    0.75    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     0.25    0.75    0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      JUL HO    12.50   13.50    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO    12.50   13.50    0.00
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                               
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 2     JUL RBOB  -7.00   -5.00   -10.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 2     JUL HO     2.00    4.00    1.00
 Group Three gasoline                        JUL RBOB   1.00    1.50    0.00
 Group Three ULSD                            JUL HO    14.50   15.00    0.25
    

 (Reporting by Kristen Hays)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
