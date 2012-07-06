FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Gulf gasoline falls on pipeline scheduling
#Market News
July 6, 2012 / 5:42 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Products-Gulf gasoline falls on pipeline scheduling

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gulf gasoline down on scheduling, thin market
    * Group Three markets up on pre-weekend buying
    * Harbor gasoline slips

    HOUSTON, July 6 (Reuters) - Pipeline scheduling and thinly traded markets
pulled U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline differentials down on Friday as the Fourth of
July holiday week came to a close, traders said.
    A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol fell steadily, with
deals seen at 20.00, 21.00, 21.75 and 22.55 cents under August RBOB futures on
the New York Mercantile Exchange, down about 2.75 cents per gallon, traders
said.
    Conventional M2 gasoline differentials slipped by 1.50 cents per gallon to
12.00 cents under.
    Thin markets at the end of the holiday week likely exacerbated downward
pressure as the latest five-day lifting cycles for both grades scheduled to move
on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said. 
    Markets shrugged off Friday's news that Valero Energy Corp shut the
gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker at its 88,000 barrels-per-day Houston
refinery after an upset. 
    Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials gained about 1.25 cents per
gallon to 10.00 cents over August NYMEX heating oil futures on export demand in
a similarly thin market, traders said.
    In the Midwest, Group Three markets saw gains on pre-weekend buying in a
similarly thin market, traders said.
    Gasoline differentials climbed 0.75 cent per gallon to 2.00 cents over
August NYMEX RBOB futures, while Group Three ULSD gained half a cent per gallon
to a bid-offer spread of 15.50/16.00 cents over August heating oil futures.
    In Chicago, ULSD also gained half a cent per gallon to reach 2.50/4.50 cents
over, while Chicago gasoline differentials narrowed while holding steady at
7.00/6.00 cents under.
    In the New York Harbor, prompt F2 RBOB differentials slipped by a penny per
gallon to 12.00/13.00 cents over August RBOB futures in thin post-holiday trade.
      
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline *      Cycle 39    RBOB      -12.25  -11.75  -1.50
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 39    HO         9.75    10.25   1.25
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 39    HO         6.50    7.50    0.00 
 Heating oil *                   Cycle 39    HO        -3.75   -3.25    0.00
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      RBOB      -5.00   -4.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month   RBOB      -10.00   -9.00   0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      RBOB      12.00   13.00   -1.00 
                                                                          
                                 Any-Month   RBOB       4.50    5.50   -4.50
 ULSD                            Prompt      HO        13.00   15.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month   HO        13.00   15.00    0.00
 Heating oil                     Prompt      HO        -0.25    0.25   -0.50
                                 Any-Month   HO        -0.25    0.25   -0.50
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      HO        13.00   14.00    0.50
                                 Any-Month   HO        13.00   14.00    0.50
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 2     RBOB      -7.00   -6.00    0.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 2     HO         2.50    4.50    0.50
 Group Three gasoline                        RBOB       1.75    2.25    0.75
 Group Three ULSD                            HO        15.50   16.00    0.50

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
