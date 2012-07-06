US Cash Products-Gulf gasoline falls on pipeline scheduling

* Gulf gasoline down on scheduling, thin market * Group Three markets up on pre-weekend buying * Harbor gasoline slips HOUSTON, July 6 (Reuters) - Pipeline scheduling and thinly traded markets pulled U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline differentials down on Friday as the Fourth of July holiday week came to a close, traders said. A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol fell steadily, with deals seen at 20.00, 21.00, 21.75 and 22.55 cents under August RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down about 2.75 cents per gallon, traders said. Conventional M2 gasoline differentials slipped by 1.50 cents per gallon to 12.00 cents under. Thin markets at the end of the holiday week likely exacerbated downward pressure as the latest five-day lifting cycles for both grades scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said. Markets shrugged off Friday's news that Valero Energy Corp shut the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker at its 88,000 barrels-per-day Houston refinery after an upset. Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials gained about 1.25 cents per gallon to 10.00 cents over August NYMEX heating oil futures on export demand in a similarly thin market, traders said. In the Midwest, Group Three markets saw gains on pre-weekend buying in a similarly thin market, traders said. Gasoline differentials climbed 0.75 cent per gallon to 2.00 cents over August NYMEX RBOB futures, while Group Three ULSD gained half a cent per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 15.50/16.00 cents over August heating oil futures. In Chicago, ULSD also gained half a cent per gallon to reach 2.50/4.50 cents over, while Chicago gasoline differentials narrowed while holding steady at 7.00/6.00 cents under. In the New York Harbor, prompt F2 RBOB differentials slipped by a penny per gallon to 12.00/13.00 cents over August RBOB futures in thin post-holiday trade. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 39 RBOB -12.25 -11.75 -1.50 61-grade ULSD Cycle 39 HO 9.75 10.25 1.25 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 39 HO 6.50 7.50 0.00 Heating oil * Cycle 39 HO -3.75 -3.25 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -5.00 -4.00 0.00 Any-Month RBOB -10.00 -9.00 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 12.00 13.00 -1.00 Any-Month RBOB 4.50 5.50 -4.50 ULSD Prompt HO 13.00 15.00 0.00 Any-Month HO 13.00 15.00 0.00 Heating oil Prompt HO -0.25 0.25 -0.50 Any-Month HO -0.25 0.25 -0.50 Jet fuel Prompt HO 13.00 14.00 0.50 Any-Month HO 13.00 14.00 0.50 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 RBOB -7.00 -6.00 0.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 HO 2.50 4.50 0.50 Group Three gasoline RBOB 1.75 2.25 0.75 Group Three ULSD HO 15.50 16.00 0.50