US Cash Products-Group Three gasoline up on refinery outage talk
#Energy
July 10, 2012 / 6:41 PM / in 5 years

US Cash Products-Group Three gasoline up on refinery outage talk

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Group Three gasoline rises on buzz about Oklahoma refinery outage
    * Gulf gasoline down on sluggish demand despite FCCU startup
    * Harbor gasoline extends gains on tight supply

    HOUSTON, July 10 (Reuters) - Group Three gasoline differentials jumped on
talk of an outage at Phillips 66's Oklahoma refinery on Tuesday, traders said.
    Differentials rose by 2.50 cents per gallon to trade at 3.50 cents over
August RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange amid market buzz of an
outage at the 198,400 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
    Phillips 66 said planned work is underway at the plant.    
    In Chicago, ultra-low sulfur diesel gained 1.50 cents per gallon to trade as
high as 6.00 cents over the August NYMEX heating oil futures contract, tracing
Monday's boost in Gulf Coast ULSD differentials and showing increased East Coast
buying, traders said.
    Chicago ULSD was later bid at 5.00 cents over futures.
    Chicago CBOB gasoline fell about 4.50 cents a gallon on Tuesday to 13.00
cents under August NYMEX RBOB futures on waning demand as the end of summer
driving season approaches. 
    On the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials fell sharply on Tuesday on
sluggish demand as a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at Valero
Energy Corp's 88,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery ramped up to
planned rates. The unit was restarted over the weekend after an upset prompted
its shutdown last week. 
    Differentials for A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent alcohol
fell by 3.25 cents per gallon, extending Monday's 1-cent decrease, to 24.25
cents under August RBOB futures on the NYMEX, traders said.
    Conventional M2 differentials more than reversed Monday's quarter-cent gain
on Tuesday, falling 2.25 cents per gallon to 16.75 cents under.
    Gulf jet fuel differentials pared some of Monday's 2.50-cent gain a day
after its previous five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial
Pipeline, falling by 0.75 cent per gallon on Tuesday to 9.25/10.25 cents over
August NYMEX heating oil futures, traders said.
    Gulf ULSD fell by half a cent per gallon to a bid-offer spread of
10.00/10.50 cents over on pipeline scheduling.
    In the New York Harbor, gasoline differentials extended gains on tight
supplies on Tuesday with RBOB gasoline for delivery on July 15 trading 2.50
cents a gallon higher at 15.00 cents over the August RBOB futures.
    RBOB gasoline for delivery on July 20 traded 2.75 cents a gallon higher at
13.50 cents over, according to traders.
    Prompt conventional gasoline traded flat to the August futures contract
screen to up a cent a gallon.
    Harbor jet fuel values also rose, tracing the strength in Gulf Coast
differentials. Harbor jet fuel traded at 18.00 cents over the NYMEX August
heating oil futures contract, up 2.00 cents a gallon, traders said.
      
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 40    RBOB      -17.00  -16.50  -2.25
 61-grade ULSD *                 Cycle 39     HO        10.00   10.50  -0.50
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 40     HO        9.25    10.25  -0.75 
 Heating oil                     Cycle 40     HO       -3.25   -2.75    0.00
   
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                           
 M2 conventional gasoline    Prompt      RBOB        -0.50   0.50    1.00
                             Any-Month   RBOB        -4.00   -3.50   0.25
 F2 RBOB                     Prompt      RBOB        11.00   13.00   0.00
                             Any-Month   RBOB        5.00    5.50    0.25
 ULSD                        Prompt      HO          14.00   15.00   0.00
                             Any-Month   HO          14.00   15.00   0.00
 Heating oil                 Prompt      HO          0.00    1.00    0.00
                             Any-Month   HO          0.00    1.00    0.00
 Jet fuel                    Prompt      HO          17.00   19.00   2.00
                             Any-Month   HO          17.00   19.00   2.00
 
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                           
 Chicago CBOB gasoline       Cycle 2     RBOB        -13.50  -12.50  -4.50
 Chicago ULSD                Cycle 2     HO          5.00    6.00    1.00
 Group Three gasoline                    RBOB        3.00    4.00    2.50
 Group Three ULSD                        HO          16.00   16.50   0.25
     

 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing
by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
