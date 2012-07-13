US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline dips on weaker demand

* Gulf Coast gasoline down 1.25 cents/gallon * Gulf jet fuel up 1.25 cents on scheduling * Harbor gasoline seen steady to lower NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast gasoline differentials fell on Friday as buyer demand waned ahead of the weekend, traders said. Conventional gasoline for prompt delivery fell 1.25 cents a gallon to trade at 18.50 cents under August RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). It had traded earlier at 19.00 cents under futures. Jet fuel differentials in the Gulf Coast rose 1.25 cents a gallon to 8.75/10.00 cents over August heating oil futures as the latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. In the New York Harbor market, RBOB gasoline for prompt delivery fell a quarter cent to 15.50 cents over August futures after it rose Thursday on supply issues, traders said. RBOB gasoline for delivery on July 20 traded at 12.50 cents over futures, a quarter cent lower than Thursday levels. Harbor ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 0.75 cent a gallon to 13.00 cents over futures. In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline rose 0.75 cent a gallon, partially reversing its 2.75-cent drop on Thursday. Group ultra-low sulfur diesel was steady at 13.25 cents a gallon over August heating oil futures. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 41 RBOB -19.00 -18.00 -1.25 61-grade ULSD Cycle 40 HO 5.50 6.50 -0.75 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 40 HO 8.75 10.00 1.25 Heating oil Cycle 41 HO -4.00 -3.50 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -0.50 0.50 0.00 Any-Month RBOB -6.00 -4.00 -1.75 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 15.00 16.00 0.25 Any-Month RBOB 7.00 8.00 1.00 ULSD Prompt HO 12.50 13.50 -0.75 Any-Month HO 12.50 13.50 -0.75 Heating oil Prompt HO 0.50 1.00 -0.25 Any-Month HO 0.50 1.00 -0.25 Jet fuel Prompt HO 16.00 17.00 -0.50 Any-Month HO 16.00 17.00 -0.50 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 RBOB -12.00 -11.00 -0.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 HO 7.00 8.00 0.00 Group Three gasoline RBOB -2.00 -1.50 0.75 Group Three ULSD HO 13.00 13.50 0.00 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)