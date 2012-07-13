FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline dips on weaker demand
#Energy
July 13, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline dips on weaker demand

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gulf Coast gasoline down 1.25 cents/gallon
    * Gulf jet fuel up 1.25 cents on scheduling
    * Harbor gasoline seen steady to lower

    NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast gasoline differentials fell on
Friday as buyer demand waned ahead of the weekend, traders said.
    Conventional gasoline for prompt delivery fell 1.25 cents a gallon to trade
at 18.50 cents under August RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange (NYMEX). It had traded earlier at 19.00 cents under futures.
    Jet fuel differentials in the Gulf Coast rose 1.25 cents a gallon to
8.75/10.00 cents over August heating oil futures as the latest five-day lifting
cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.
    In the New York Harbor market, RBOB gasoline for prompt delivery fell a
quarter cent to 15.50 cents over August futures after it rose Thursday on supply
issues, traders said. 
    RBOB gasoline for delivery on July 20 traded at 12.50 cents over futures, a
quarter cent lower than Thursday levels.
    Harbor ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 0.75 cent a gallon to 13.00 cents over
futures.
    In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline rose 0.75 cent a gallon, partially
reversing its 2.75-cent drop on Thursday.
    Group ultra-low sulfur diesel was steady at 13.25 cents a gallon over August
heating oil futures.
   
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                        Latest day        
                                Timing      NYMEX      Bid     Offer   Change
                                           Contract                    
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>    * Scheduling                                
 M2 conventional gasoline     Cycle 41       RBOB     -19.00   -18.00  -1.25
 61-grade ULSD                Cycle 40        HO       5.50     6.50   -0.75
 54-grade jet fuel *          Cycle 40        HO       8.75    10.00    1.25
 Heating oil                  Cycle 41        HO       -4.00   -3.50    0.00
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                                
 M2 conventional gasoline     Prompt         RBOB      -0.50    0.50    0.00
                              Any-Month      RBOB      -6.00   -4.00   -1.75
 F2 RBOB                      Prompt         RBOB      15.00   16.00    0.25
                              Any-Month      RBOB      7.00     8.00    1.00
 ULSD                         Prompt          HO       12.50   13.50   -0.75
                              Any-Month       HO       12.50   13.50   -0.75
 Heating oil                  Prompt          HO       0.50     1.00   -0.25
                              Any-Month       HO       0.50     1.00   -0.25
 Jet fuel                     Prompt          HO       16.00   17.00   -0.50
                              Any-Month       HO       16.00   17.00   -0.50
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                                
 Chicago CBOB gasoline        Cycle 2        RBOB     -12.00   -11.00  -0.50
 Chicago ULSD                 Cycle 2         HO       7.00     8.00    0.00
 Group Three gasoline                        RBOB      -2.00   -1.50    0.75
 Group Three ULSD                             HO       13.00   13.50    0.00
 
 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
