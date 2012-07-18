US Cash Products-Chicago diesel down as market corrects

* Chicago diesel retreats from overbought market * Gulf gasoline shrugs off refinery power blip * Harbor gasoline steady to lower on NYMEX RBOB spread * Gulf gasoline steady to higher on new cycle HOUSTON, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials fell on Wednesday to trade on par with the August heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, correcting values in an over-bought market, traders said. ULSD fell by 2.50 cents per gallon, and traders said they expected values to slip further in Chicago and Group Three as a drought may cause a dismal Midwest crop harvest. A smaller harvest should reduce diesel use by harvesting equipment. U.S. corn production forecast have shrunk as the drought spread to northern and western Midwest areas after farmers planted the biggest acreage since 1937. The harvest may be the smallest in at least five years, analysts predict. Chicago gasoline values also fell, down a penny per gallon to 22.00 cents under August NYMEX RBOB futures as buyers waited for values to drop further. Traders are eyeing the wide discount of September RBOB gasoline futures against the August contract, which rose to 11.48 cents a gallon early Wednesday afternoon. RBc1-RBc2 On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets were steady to slightly higher, having shrugged off a power blip Tuesday that prompted Petrobras to shut its 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Pasadena, Texas. The company began restarting units shortly thereafter. A2 CBOB was seen done at 28.00 cents under August RBOB futures on the NYMEX, half a cent up from Tuesday's levels, while conventional M2 gasoline differentials were flat at 19.50 cents under. Traders focused on new cycles for both grades post-pipeline scheduling. Gulf jet fuel differentials traded 1.25 cents per gallon higher at 6.75 cents over August NYMEX heating oil futures as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle. ULSD differentials also gained a quarter cent per gallon to 6.00 cents over as its latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. In the New York Harbor, gasoline markets were steady to lower on the NYMEX RBOB spread. Conventional M2 gasoline was seen a half cent lower at 6.50/5.50 cents under August futures, while prompt F2 RBOB gasoline was unchanged at 11.00/12.00 cents over. Harbor ULSD differentials fell a cent a gallon to 9.75/10.25 cents over the NYMEX August heating oil contract and jet fuel was similarly seen a cent a gallon lower at 13.00 cents over futures. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 1.8 million barrels to 205.9 million barrels last week, driven largely by a decline of 1.24 million barrels in the East Coast region. Midwest gasoline stocks fell by 225,000 barrels, while those in the Gulf Coast region gained 445,000 barrels, the EIA said. U.S. distillate stocks climbed 2.62 million barrels to 123.5 million barrels last week, with gains in all U.S. regions. Gulf Coast distillates had the largest gain of 1.36 million barrels, while Midwest stocks climbed 560,000 barrels and East Coast inventories rose by 431,000 barrels, the EIA said. U.S. refinery utilization fell 0.7 percentage point to 92 percent last week, the EIA said. Among markets east of the Rockies, the Midwest saw the largest decrease, falling 1.9 percentage points to 90.8 percent. That decrease reflected Marathon Petroleum Corp's shutdown of its 212,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, after a storm-related power outage and the start of planned work at Husky Energy's 155,000 bpd refinery in Lima, Ohio. East Coast refinery utilization rose by 0.6 percentage point to 82 percent last week, while Gulf Coast utilization slipped 0.4 percentage point to 93.8 percent, the EIA said. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 42 RBOB -19.75 -19.25 0.00 61-grade ULSD * Cycle 41 HO 5.75 6.25 0.25 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 42 HO 6.25 7.25 1.25 Heating oil Cycle 42 HO -4.50 -3.50 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -6.50 -5.50 -0.50 Any-Month RBOB -6.00 -4.00 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 11.00 12.00 0.00 Any-Month RBOB 5.25 5.50 0.25 ULSD Prompt HO 9.75 10.25 -1.00 Any-Month HO 9.75 10.25 -1.00 Heating oil Prompt HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Any-Month HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt HO 12.75 13.25 -1.00 Any-Month HO 12.75 13.25 -1.00 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 RBOB -23.00 -21.00 -1.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 HO -0.25 0.25 -2.50 Group Three gasoline RBOB -5.25 -4.75 -0.75 Group Three ULSD HO 9.00 9.50 0.25 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)