US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline extends declines

* Harbor gasoline down on better supply * Chicago gasoline up, traders discount pipeline spill * Gulf diesel higher on new cycle HOUSTON, July 19 (Reuters) - Gasoline differentials in the New York Harbor extended declines on Thursday as improved supplies and cheaper values of forward-month futures contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange weighed on basis values, traders said. New York Harbor M2 conventional gasoline fell 4.25 cents a gallon to 10.50/10.00 cents under the August RBOB gasoline futures contract, traders said. F2 RBOB gasoline for prompt delivery, which fell 3.00 cents a gallon in late trading on Wednesday, was about 0.40 cent higher at 8.35 cents over August RBOB futures. "Cash markets are weaker because there are a couple of barrels too many in the market," a Harbor trader said. "Also because of the backwardation, sellers will have to discount barrels to get them moved," the trader added, referring to the September futures' discount against the August contract. The spread between the August and September futures contract narrowed slightly on Thursday with September futures trading at a 9.00-cent discount against their August counterpart in the afternoon. RBc1-RBc2 In the Midwest, Chicago CBOB gasoline rose 1.50 cents a gallon to 21.00 cents under August NYMEX RBOB futures, wiping out Wednesday's 1.50-cent drop. Traders reported a spill on Buckeye's West Shore refined products pipeline in Wisconsin but said it had little bearing on differentials. Buckeye Partners LP, which owns West Shore, did not respond to requests for comment. In the Group Three market, ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials rose a cent a gallon to 10.00/10.50 over futures. Phillips 66 said on Thursday that it completed planned maintenance at its 198,400 barrel-per-day refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma. The company had reported starting the turnaround earlier this month. On the Gulf Coast, ULSD differentials gained 0.75 cent per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 6.50/7.00 cents over August heating oil futures on the NYMEX as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle. Gulf jet fuel differentials rose by 1.75 cents per gallon to 8.00/9.00 cents over on thin liquidity in a market controlled by a handful of traders. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 42 RBOB -19.75 -19.25 0.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 42 HO 6.50 7.00 0.75 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 42 HO 8.00 9.00 1.75 Heating oil Cycle 42 HO -4.50 -3.50 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -10.50 -10.00 -4.25 Any-Month RBOB -0.25 0.25 3.00 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 8.25 8.50 0.40 Any-Month RBOB 3.00 3.50 -1.25 ULSD Prompt HO 9.50 10.50 0.00 Any-Month HO 9.50 10.50 0.00 Heating oil Prompt HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Any-Month HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt HO 13.00 13.50 0.25 Any-Month HO 13.00 13.50 0.25 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 RBOB -22.00 -20.00 1.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 HO 1.00 2.00 1.00 Group Three gasoline RBOB -5.75 -4.75 -0.25 Group Three ULSD HO 10.00 10.50 1.00 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; editing by Jim Marshall)