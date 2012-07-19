FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline extends declines
#Energy
July 19, 2012 / 6:27 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline extends declines

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Harbor gasoline down on better supply
    * Chicago gasoline up, traders discount pipeline spill
    * Gulf diesel higher on new cycle

    HOUSTON, July 19 (Reuters) - Gasoline differentials in the New York Harbor
extended declines on Thursday as improved supplies and cheaper values of
forward-month futures contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange weighed on
basis values, traders said.
    New York Harbor M2 conventional gasoline fell 4.25 cents a gallon to
10.50/10.00 cents under the August RBOB gasoline futures contract, traders said.
    F2 RBOB gasoline for prompt delivery, which fell 3.00 cents a gallon in late
trading on Wednesday, was about 0.40 cent higher at 8.35 cents over August RBOB
futures.
    "Cash markets are weaker because there are a couple of barrels too many in
the market," a Harbor trader said.
    "Also because of the backwardation, sellers will have to discount barrels to
get them moved," the trader added, referring to the September futures' discount
against the August contract.
    The spread between the August and September futures contract narrowed
slightly on Thursday with September futures trading at a 9.00-cent discount
against their August counterpart in the afternoon. RBc1-RBc2
    In the Midwest, Chicago CBOB gasoline rose 1.50 cents a gallon to 21.00
cents under August NYMEX RBOB futures, wiping out Wednesday's 1.50-cent drop. 
    Traders reported a spill on Buckeye's West Shore refined products pipeline
in Wisconsin but said it had little bearing on differentials. Buckeye Partners
LP, which owns West Shore, did not respond to requests for comment.
    In the Group Three market, ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials rose a cent
a gallon to 10.00/10.50 over futures.
    Phillips 66 said on Thursday that it completed planned maintenance
at its 198,400 barrel-per-day refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma. The company had
reported starting the turnaround earlier this month. 
    On the Gulf Coast, ULSD differentials gained 0.75 cent per gallon to a
bid-offer spread of 6.50/7.00 cents over August heating oil futures on the NYMEX
as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle.
    Gulf jet fuel differentials rose by 1.75 cents per gallon to 8.00/9.00 cents
over on thin liquidity in a market controlled by a handful of traders.

    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 42    RBOB      -19.75  -19.25   0.00
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 42     HO        6.50    7.00    0.75
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 42     HO        8.00    9.00    1.75 
 Heating oil                     Cycle 42     HO       -4.50   -3.50    0.00
  
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                            
 M2 conventional gasoline     Prompt      RBOB        -10.50  -10.00  -4.25
                              Any-Month   RBOB        -0.25    0.25    3.00
 F2 RBOB                      Prompt      RBOB         8.25    8.50    0.40
                              Any-Month   RBOB         3.00    3.50   -1.25
 ULSD                         Prompt      HO           9.50   10.50    0.00
                              Any-Month   HO           9.50   10.50    0.00
 Heating oil                  Prompt      HO           0.00    1.00    0.00
                              Any-Month   HO           0.00    1.00    0.00
 Jet fuel                     Prompt      HO          13.00   13.50   0.25
                              Any-Month   HO          13.00   13.50   0.25
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                            
 Chicago CBOB gasoline        Cycle 3     RBOB        -22.00  -20.00  1.50
 Chicago ULSD                 Cycle 3     HO           1.00    2.00    1.00
 Group Three gasoline                     RBOB        -5.75   -4.75   -0.25
 Group Three ULSD                         HO          10.00   10.50    1.00
  

    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; editing
by Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
