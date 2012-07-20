FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline down on more supply
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 20, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline down on more supply

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Harbor gasoline falls as traders expect supply influx
    * Gulf gasoline up on pre-weekend buying
    * Group Three gasoline gains on pre-weekend squeeze

    HOUSTON, July 20 (Reuters) - New York Harbor gasoline differentials fell on
Friday as traders anticipated the arrival of European cargoes at the end of the
month and eyed the spread between RBOB gasoline futures contracts on the New
York Mercantile Exchange.
    Harbor RBOB gasoline for prompt delivery fell about 2.75 cents a gallon to
5.50/6.00 cents over the August futures contract, while cash RBOB for any-month
delivery fell a cent a gallon to 2.00/2.50 cents over futures, traders said.
    Conventional M2 gasoline was down 1.25 cents a gallon to 12.00/11.00 cents
under futures.
    "As we get closer to the end of the month, we're expecting more supplies
from Europe," said Andrew Lipow, with Houston-based Lipow Oil Associates LLC.
"As the supplies arrive in New York, differentials will weaken from the
extraordinarily high levels we've seen this year."
    The September RBOB gasoline future contract's wide discount against August
futures had weighed on differentials all week. September RBOB futures traded at
a 9.00-cent discount against August contracts in the afternoon. RBc1-RBc2
    Supplies are plentiful in the market, which helped push basis lower. Earlier
this week, data from the U.S. Department of Energy showed a 643,000-barrel build
in East Coast RBOB gasoline stocks, even as the Coast's total gasoline
inventories fell 1.24 million barrels to 52.22 million barrels last week.
    On the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials rose on Friday on pre-weekend
buying and in reaction to the RBOB spread on the NYMEX, traders said.
    A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol was seen done at
26.50 cents under August RBOB futures on the NYMEX, up 2 cents per gallon, while
conventional M2 gasoline gained a penny per gallon to 18.50 cents under.
    Those markets ignored refinery restarts in the region on Friday. Petrobras
  said its 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Pasadena,
Texas was back at planned rates after a power outage on Tuesday forced a
shutdown and Valero Energy Corp said its 142,000-bpd
Corpus Christi, Texas refinery was at planned rates after planned work.
 
    Gulf ULSD differentials slipped half a cent per gallon to 6.00/6.50 cents
over August NYMEX heating oil futures as traders focused on a new five-day
lifting cycle. 
    In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline rose 1.50 cents a gallon to 4.00/3.00
cents under the August NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures contract on a pre-weekend
squeeze, traders said.
    "Basis did that last Friday and then fell off early in the week due to the
large backwardation on the futures markets," a Midwest trader said.
    
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 42    RBOB      -18.75  -18.25   1.00
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 42     HO        6.00    6.50   -0.50 
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 42     HO        8.00    9.00    0.00 
 Heating oil *                   Cycle 42     HO       -4.75   -4.25   -0.25 
   
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                           
 M2 conventional gasoline     Prompt      RBOB        -12.00  -11.00  -1.25
                              Any-Month   RBOB        -0.25    0.25    0.00
 F2 RBOB                      Prompt      RBOB         5.50    6.00   -2.75
                              Any-Month   RBOB         2.00    2.50   -1.00
 ULSD                         Prompt      HO           9.50   10.50    0.00
                              Any-Month   HO           9.50   10.50    0.00
 Heating oil                  Prompt      HO           0.00    1.00    0.00
                              Any-Month   HO           0.00    1.00    0.00
 Jet fuel                     Prompt      HO          13.00   15.00    0.75
                              Any-Month   HO          13.00   15.00    0.75
    
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                           
 Chicago CBOB gasoline        Cycle 3     RBOB        -23.00  -22.00  0.00
 Chicago ULSD                 Cycle 3     HO           2.00    2.50    0.75
 Group Three gasoline                     RBOB        -4.00   -3.00    1.50
 Group Three ULSD                         HO           9.75   10.50   -0.25
     

 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.