US Cash Products-Group Three gasoline pares gains
#Energy
July 23, 2012 / 5:58 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Products-Group Three gasoline pares gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Group Three gasoline reverses most gains on supply squeeze
    * Gulf gasoline markets mixed on pipeline scheduling
    * Harbor gasoline falls on expected supply deliveries

    HOUSTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Group Three gasoline differentials fell on
Monday, paring most of Friday's gains which stemmed from a weekend supply
squeeze, traders said.
    Group Three slipped 1.25 cents per gallon to 4.50 cents under August RBOB
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, nearly reversing Friday's 1.75-cent
gain.
    In Chicago, gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials gained half a
cent per gallon each, with gasoline seen done at 22.00 cents under August NYMEX
RBOB and ULSD at 4.00 cents under August NYMEX heating oil futures, traders
said.
    Chicago markets shrugged off news of an equipment failure at Exxon Mobil's
238,600 barrels-per-day refinery in Joliet, Illinois. 
    Midwest and Gulf Coast markets also ignored the shutdown of a section of the
Mississippi River in Arkansas after a vessel ran aground on Sunday. Valero
Energy Corp spokesman Bill Day said the closure did not affect
operations at the company's 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Memphis,
Tennessee, which is north of the closure. 
    On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets were mixed as their latest five-day
lifting cycles scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.
    A2 CBOB was seen done at 26.25 cents under August RBOB futures on the NYMEX,
up a quarter cent per gallon, while conventional M2 gasoline fell a penny per
gallon to trade at 19.50 cents under, traders said. A2 is in higher demand than
M2, as A2 is formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol.
    In the New York Harbor, F2 RBOB gasoline for delivery on July 25 traded at
5.00 cents over August RBOB gasoline futures, down about 0.75 cent a gallon, as
traders anticipated the arrival of cargoes from Europe. 
    RBOB gasoline for delivery at the end of the month rose 0.75 cent a gallon
to 2.75/3.25 cents over futures.
       
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline *      Cycle 42    RBOB      -19.75  -19.25  -1.00
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 42     HO        8.00    9.00    0.00
 54-grade jet fuel *             Cycle 42     HO        5.25    5.75    0.00 
 Heating oil                     Cycle 43     HO        -4.75   -4.25   0.25
    
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                            
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      RBOB      -11.50  -10.50   0.50
                                 Any-Month   RBOB      -0.25    0.25    0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      RBOB       5.50    6.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month   RBOB       2.75    3.25    0.75
 ULSD                            Prompt      HO         9.50   10.50    0.00
                                 Any-Month   HO         9.50   10.50    0.00
 Heating oil                     Prompt      HO         0.00    1.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month   HO         0.00    1.00    0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      HO        13.00   15.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month   HO        13.00   15.00    0.00
 
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                            
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 3     RBOB      -22.50  -21.50   0.50
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 3     HO         3.50    4.50    0.50
 Group Three gasoline                        RBOB      -4.75   -4.25   -1.25
 Group Three ULSD                            HO         9.75   10.25    0.00
      

 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing
by Leslie Gevirtz)

