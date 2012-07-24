FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline up on refinery fire, outage
#Energy
July 24, 2012 / 5:59 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline up on refinery fire, outage

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Chicago gasoline up on refinery coker outage, brief fire
    * Gulf gasoline mixed as move to new front-month
    * Harbor diesel down, tracing weaker Gulf diesel

    HOUSTON, July 24 (Reuters) - Chicago gasoline differentials climbed on
Tuesday on a coker outage and brief fire late Monday at BP Plc's Indiana
refinery, the largest in the U.S. Midwest, traders said.
    CBOB gasoline in Chicago gained 2.00 cents per gallon to 16.00/15.00 cents
under August RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange after the fire,
which caused no injuries, at BP's 337,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in
Whiting, Indiana. 
    Traders also said the plant was running at rates cut by as much as 30
percent because of the coker breakdown. 
    CBOB differentials had rallied in afternoon trading on Monday, up 5.00 cents
a gallon after an undisclosed refiner bid up gallons in the market. 
    Exxon Mobil Corp., another major refiner in the region, had reported an
equipment upset at its 238,600 barrel-per-day refinery in Joliet, Illinois.
 
    Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel was also seen higher on Tuesday, up 0.75
cent a gallon at 4.50/5.00 cents over futures.
    Meanwhile, Group Three gasoline fell 1.75 cents a gallon to 6.50/6.00 cents
under futures as sellers eyed the discount of the September RBOB gasoline
futures contract against August futures.
    September futures traded at a 10.48 cent-a-gallon discount against August
futures on Tuesday afternoon.  RBc1-RBc2
    "That 10 cent loss on the (futures market) roll is causing sellers to lower
their basis," a Midwest trader said.
    On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets were mixed as they moved into the
September period a day after pipeline scheduling.
    A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol was seen done at
16.75 and 16.50 cents under September RBOB futures on the NYMEX, even with the
previous cycle's levels that scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline on
Monday.  
    However, conventional M2 gasoline differentials traded more than 8.00 cents
per gallon higher on the new cycle and front month, seen done at 10.75 and 10.50
cents under September futures, traders said.
    Gulf ULSD differentials slipped a penny per gallon to trade at 4.50 and 4.75
cents per gallon over August NYMEX  heating oil futures on pipeline scheduling.
Gulf jet fuel fell the same amount to 6.00/7.00 cents over September heating oil
futures.
    Traders said both distillate moves could be influenced by news late Monday
that BP Plc said late Monday that this week it was restarting an
ultraformer at its 400,780 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City, Texas.
 
    In the New York Harbor, ULSD differentials fell 0.75 cent a gallon to 8.25
cents over futures following weaker differentials in the Gulf Coast market,
traders said.
    Harbor jet fuel was similarly seen weaker, down a cent a gallon to
12.00/14.00 cents over futures. 
        
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 43    RBOB      -11.00  -10.50   8.25
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 42     HO        4.25    4.75   -1.00
 54-grade jet fuel *             Cycle 43     HO        6.00    7.00   -1.00 
 Heating oil                     Cycle 43     HO        -4.50  -4.00    0.25
   
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                             
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      RBOB      -11.50  -10.50   0.00
                                 Any-Month   RBOB      -0.25    0.25    0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      RBOB       5.50    6.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month   RBOB       2.75    3.25    0.00
 ULSD                            Prompt      HO         8.00    8.50   -0.75
                                 Any-Month   HO         8.00    8.50   -0.75
 Heating oil                     Prompt      HO         0.00    0.50   -0.25
                                 Any-Month   HO         0.00    0.50   -0.25
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      HO        12.00   14.00   -1.00
                                 Any-Month   HO        12.00   14.00   -1.00
    
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                             
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 3     RBOB      -16.00  -15.00   2.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 3     HO         4.50    5.00    0.75
 Group Three gasoline                        RBOB      -6.50   -6.00   -1.75
 Group Three ULSD                            HO         9.75   10.25    0.00
 
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
