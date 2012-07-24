US Cash Products-Chicago diesel up on refinery fire, outage

* Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel up 5.50 cents/gallon * Chicago gasoline up on refinery coker outage, brief fire * Gulf gasoline mixed as move to new front-month * Harbor diesel down, tracing weaker Gulf diesel (New throughout, updates prices, market activity) HOUSTON, July 24 (Reuters) - Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials climbed on Tuesday on a coker outage and brief fire late Monday at BP Plc's Indiana refinery, the largest in the U.S. Midwest, traders said. Cash ULSD rose about 5.50 cents a gallon to 9.00/10.00 cents over August heating oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange after the fire, which caused no injuries, at BP's 337,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Whiting, Indiana. Traders and sources close to the refinery also said the plant was running at rates cut by as much as 30 percent because of the coker breakdown. CBOB gasoline in Chicago gained some 3.50 cents per gallon to trade at 14.00 cents under August RBOB futures. CBOB differentials had rallied in afternoon trading on Monday, up 5.00 cents a gallon, after an undisclosed refiner bid up gallons in the market. Exxon Mobil Corp., another major refiner in the region, had reported an equipment upset at its 238,600 barrel-per-day refinery in Joliet, Illinois. Exxon declined to comment on the refinery's day-to-day operations. Meanwhile, Group Three gasoline fell 2.25 cents a gallon to 7.50/6.50 cents under futures as sellers eyed the discount of the September RBOB gasoline futures contract against August futures. September futures traded at a 9.73 cent-a-gallon discount against August futures on Tuesday afternoon. RBc1-RBc2 "That 10 cent loss on the (futures market) roll is causing sellers to lower their basis," a Midwest trader said. On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets were mixed as they moved into the September period a day after pipeline scheduling. A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol was seen done at 16.75 and 16.50 cents under September RBOB futures on the NYMEX, even with the previous cycle's levels that scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline on Monday. However, conventional M2 gasoline differentials traded more than 8.00 cents per gallon higher on the new cycle and front month, seen done at 10.75 and 10.50 cents under September futures, traders said. Gulf ULSD differentials slipped a penny per gallon to trade at 4.50 and 4.75 cents per gallon over August NYMEX heating oil futures on pipeline scheduling. Gulf jet fuel fell the same amount to 6.00/7.00 cents over September heating oil futures. Traders said both distillate moves could be influenced by news late Monday that BP Plc said late Monday that this week it was restarting an ultraformer at its 400,780 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City, Texas. In the New York Harbor, ULSD differentials fell 0.75 cent a gallon to 8.25 cents over futures following weaker differentials in the Gulf Coast market, traders said. Harbor jet fuel was similarly seen weaker, down a cent a gallon to 12.00/14.00 cents over futures. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 43 RBOB -11.00 -10.50 8.25 61-grade ULSD Cycle 42 HO 4.25 4.75 -1.00 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 43 HO 6.00 7.00 -1.00 Heating oil Cycle 43 HO -4.50 -4.00 0.25 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -11.50 -10.50 0.00 Any-Month RBOB -0.25 0.25 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 5.50 6.00 0.00 Any-Month RBOB 2.75 3.25 0.00 ULSD Prompt HO 8.00 8.50 -0.75 Any-Month HO 8.00 8.50 -0.75 Heating oil Prompt HO 0.00 0.50 -0.25 Any-Month HO 0.00 0.50 -0.25 Jet fuel Prompt HO 12.00 14.00 -1.00 Any-Month HO 12.00 14.00 -1.00 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 RBOB -14.25 -13.75 3.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 HO 9.00 10.00 5.50 Group Three gasoline RBOB -7.00 -6.50 -2.25 Group Three ULSD HO 9.50 10.00 -0.25 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York)