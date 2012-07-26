FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline slides on more supply
#Energy
July 26, 2012 / 6:25 PM / in 5 years

US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline slides on more supply

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Harbor gasoline gains as regional supply increases
    * Chicago diesel retreats from gains on refinery issue
    * Gulf gasoline up on pipeline scheduling

    HOUSTON, July 26 (Reuters) - New York Harbor gasoline differentials weakened
on Thursday on a regional stock  build augmented by more imports from Europe,
traders said.
    RBOB gasoline in the Harbor for any-month delivery slipped 2.50 cents a
gallon to half a penny over August RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange.
    The East Coast region logged a build of 1.88 million barrels in gasoline
inventories last week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
. Imports into the region were at their highest since January at 964,000
barrels of gasoline a day, the EIA said.
    Harbor ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials gained a quarter cent to 8.50
cents over futures on talk of strengthening demand despite the large
1.37-million-barrel build in East Coast distillate inventories last week. 
    The EIA said it expects the East Coast region to have adequate supplies of
gasoline in the coming year, but may be short of 50,000 barrels per day of ULSD
on several shutdowns of several refineries in that market.
    The expected ULSD shortage follows New York State's requirement to reduce
the sulfur content of heating oil to 15 parts-per-million (ppm) as of July 1,
which is expected to stoke demand.
    However, imports from the U.S. Gulf Coast via Colonial Pipeline's expanded
pipelines will likely meet additional demand, the department said. 
    In the Midwest, Chicago ULSD differentials fell about 2.00 cents a gallon to
9.00 cents over the September NYMEX heating oil futures contract, reversing some
gains on reduced rates at BP Plc's 337,000 barrels-per-day refinery in
Whiting, Indiana.
    Chicago gasoline, on the other hand, continued its rally and was seen up
2.00 cents a gallon at even to September NYMEX RBOB futures.
    On the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials climbed as their five-day lifting
cycles scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.
    A2 CBOB rose by 1.75 cents per gallon to 10.00 cents under September RBOB
futures on the NYMEX, while conventional M2 gasoline differentials increased by
the same amount to 9.50 cents under.
    Gulf ULSD differentials gained half a cent per gallon to 5.25 cents over
September NYMEX heating oil futures on export demand, traders said.
        
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline *      Cycle 43    RBOB      -9.75   -9.25    1.75
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 43     HO        5.00    5.50    0.50
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 43     HO        6.75    7.75    0.00 
 Heating oil *                   Cycle 43     HO       -4.50   -4.00    0.00
  
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline       Prompt      RBOB        -14.50  -14.00   0.25
                                Any-Month   RBOB        -16.00  -15.00   0.00
 F2 RBOB                        Prompt      RBOB         3.50    4.00    0.00
                                Any-Month   RBOB         0.00    1.00   -2.50
 ULSD                           Prompt      HO           8.00    9.00    0.25
                                Any-Month   HO           7.00    9.00    0.50
 Heating oil                    Prompt      HO           0.00    0.50    0.25
                                Any-Month   HO           0.00    0.50    0.25
 Jet fuel                       Prompt      HO          12.00   14.00    0.00
                                Any-Month   HO          12.00   14.00    0.00
 
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline          Cycle 1     RBOB        -1.00    1.00    2.00
 Chicago ULSD                   Cycle 1     HO           8.00   10.00   -2.00
 Group Three gasoline                       RBOB        -6.50   -6.00    0.25
 Group Three ULSD                           HO          10.00   10.25    0.00

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
