FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Cash Products-Chicago markets surge on tight supply
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 27, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

US Cash Products-Chicago markets surge on tight supply

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Chicago gasoline, diesel jump on supply squeeze
    * Coker at largest Midwest refinery down for 2-4 weeks
    * Gulf gasoline markets mixed post-pipeline scheduling

    HOUSTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago cash gasoline differentials surged
Friday on a supply squeeze in the region after a fire damaged a coker at the
biggest refinery in the U.S. Midwest.
    Chicago CBOB rose by 6.50 cents per gallon to 7.00/9.00 cents over the
September RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders
said. Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also strengthened, gaining
3.75 cents per gallon to 11.50/12.00 cents over September NYMEX heating oil
futures. [ID:nL2E8IR8M9}
    The coker at BP Plc's 337,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Whiting,
Indiana could be shut for two to four weeks for repairs following a fire on
Monday, sources familiar with the plant's operations told Reuters.
 
    On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets were mixed as traders focused on a new
five-day lifting cycle a day after pipeline scheduling.
    Differentials for A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol
traded about 2.00 cents per gallon lower at 11.50 cents under September RBOB
futures on the NYMEX, while conventional M2 gasoline climbed 1.25 cents per
gallon to 9.50 cents under, traders said.
    Gulf ULSD differentials showed a slight gain of a quarter cent per gallon to
5.25/6.75 cents over September NYMEX heating oil futures on an uptick in
pre-weekend buying.
    In the New York Harbor, conventional gasoline for any-month delivery was bid
up 2.75 cents a gallon at 12.75 cents under August RBOB futures as traders
ramped by buying before the roll-over to September futures. On the New York
Mercantile Exchange, September RBOB gasoline futures were trading at an 8.00
cent discount against August futures on Friday afternoon.

    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 44    RBOB      -9.75   -9.25    1.25
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 43     HO        5.25    5.75    0.25
 54-grade jet fuel *             Cycle 43     HO        6.75    7.75    0.00
 Heating oil                     Cycle 44     HO       -4.50   -4.00    0.00
  
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                            
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      RBOB      -13.00  -11.00   0.00
                                 Any-Month   RBOB      -13.00  -12.75   2.75
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      RBOB       3.75    4.25    0.25
                                 Any-Month   RBOB       0.50    1.50    0.50
 ULSD                            Prompt      HO         8.50    9.00    0.25
                                 Any-Month   HO         8.50    9.00    0.75
 Heating oil                     Prompt      HO        -0.25    0.25   -0.25
                                 Any-Month   HO        -0.25    0.25   -0.25
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      HO        13.00   14.00    0.50
                                 Any-Month   HO        13.00   14.00    0.50
      
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                            
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 1     RBOB      -1.00    1.00    2.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 1     HO        11.50   12.00    3.75
 Group Three gasoline                        RBOB      -6.50   -6.00    0.00
 Group Three ULSD                            HO        10.75   11.00    0.75
    

 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.