US Cash Products-Chicago markets surge on tight supply

* Chicago gasoline, diesel jump on supply squeeze * Coker at largest Midwest refinery down for 2-4 weeks * Gulf gasoline markets mixed post-pipeline scheduling HOUSTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago cash gasoline differentials surged Friday on a supply squeeze in the region after a fire damaged a coker at the biggest refinery in the U.S. Midwest. Chicago CBOB rose by 6.50 cents per gallon to 7.00/9.00 cents over the September RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said. Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also strengthened, gaining 3.75 cents per gallon to 11.50/12.00 cents over September NYMEX heating oil futures. [ID:nL2E8IR8M9} The coker at BP Plc's 337,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana could be shut for two to four weeks for repairs following a fire on Monday, sources familiar with the plant's operations told Reuters. On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets were mixed as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle a day after pipeline scheduling. Differentials for A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol traded about 2.00 cents per gallon lower at 11.50 cents under September RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while conventional M2 gasoline climbed 1.25 cents per gallon to 9.50 cents under, traders said. Gulf ULSD differentials showed a slight gain of a quarter cent per gallon to 5.25/6.75 cents over September NYMEX heating oil futures on an uptick in pre-weekend buying. In the New York Harbor, conventional gasoline for any-month delivery was bid up 2.75 cents a gallon at 12.75 cents under August RBOB futures as traders ramped by buying before the roll-over to September futures. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September RBOB gasoline futures were trading at an 8.00 cent discount against August futures on Friday afternoon. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 44 RBOB -9.75 -9.25 1.25 61-grade ULSD Cycle 43 HO 5.25 5.75 0.25 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 43 HO 6.75 7.75 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 44 HO -4.50 -4.00 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -13.00 -11.00 0.00 Any-Month RBOB -13.00 -12.75 2.75 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 3.75 4.25 0.25 Any-Month RBOB 0.50 1.50 0.50 ULSD Prompt HO 8.50 9.00 0.25 Any-Month HO 8.50 9.00 0.75 Heating oil Prompt HO -0.25 0.25 -0.25 Any-Month HO -0.25 0.25 -0.25 Jet fuel Prompt HO 13.00 14.00 0.50 Any-Month HO 13.00 14.00 0.50 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 RBOB -1.00 1.00 2.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 HO 11.50 12.00 3.75 Group Three gasoline RBOB -6.50 -6.00 0.00 Group Three ULSD HO 10.75 11.00 0.75 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York)