US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline jumps on pipeline outage

* Pipeline outage, refinery issues boost Chicago gasoline * Gulf gasoline gains on heels of Chicago rally * Harbor gasoline weakens slightly HOUSTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Chicago cash gasoline differentials surged on Monday on the shutdown of a major regional crude pipeline and operational issues at three area refineries, traders said. CBOB gasoline jumped 12.00 cents a gallon on Monday to 22.00 cents over the August RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said. Enbridge Inc on Friday shut its 318,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Line 14 oil pipeline, which transports Canadian crude to Midwest refiners, after a leak spilled more than a thousand barrels of crude oil in Wisconsin. Ongoing problems at regional refineries also stoked the gasoline rally. BP Plc's 337,000 bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana -- the Midwest's largest -- is expected to run at reduced rates for two to four weeks after a coker fire last week. Two other refineries also had weekend hiccups over the weekend, which prompted the market to bid differentials higher. Citgo Petroleum reported a unit shutdown at its 167,000 bpd refinery in Lemont, Illinois after an upset late on Friday, and Phillips 66 shut down a compressor at its joint-venture 362,000 bpd Wood River, Illinois refinery, although the company declined to specify which units were involved. On the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials showed gains on the heels of the Chicago rally. A2 CBOB climbed 3.50 cents per gallon to 8.25 cents under September RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while conventional M2 gasoline gained 1.50 cents per gallon to 8.00 cents under. "Chicago pulling Gulf Coast gas up," a Gulf trader said. Some Gulf distillates strengthened as well, traders said. ULSD was seen up 0.75 cent per gallon to 6.00/6.50 cents over September NYMEX heating oil, and jet fuel up a quarter cent to 7.00/8.00 cents over. In the New York Harbor, conventional M-grade gasoline was bid at 1.50 cents under September RBOB gasoline futures, steady to Friday levels, with no offers reported. RBOB gasoline for prompt delivery was done at 1.50 cents over August RBOB gasoline futures and offered at 1.75 cents over, about a half cent weaker. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 44 RBOB -8.25 -7.75 1.50 61-grade ULSD Cycle 44 HO 6.00 6.50 0.75 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 44 HO 7.00 8.00 0.25 Heating oil Cycle 44 HO -4.25 -3.75 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -2.00 -1.00 0.00 Any-Month RBOB -2.00 -1.00 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 1.50 1.75 -0.50 Any-Month RBOB 1.50 1.75 0.75 ULSD Prompt HO 8.00 9.00 -0.25 Any-Month HO 8.00 9.00 -0.25 Heating oil Prompt HO -0.25 0.25 0.00 Any-Month HO -0.25 0.25 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt HO 12.00 14.00 -0.50 Any-Month HO 12.00 14.00 -0.50 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 RBOB 21.00 23.00 12.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 HO 10.00 12.00 0.00 Group Three gasoline RBOB -8.25 -7.75 -1.75 Group Three ULSD HO 11.75 12.25 1.50 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York)