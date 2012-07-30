FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline jumps on pipeline outage
#Energy
July 30, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline jumps on pipeline outage

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Pipeline outage, refinery issues boost Chicago gasoline
    * Gulf gasoline gains on heels of Chicago rally
    * Harbor gasoline weakens slightly

    HOUSTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Chicago cash gasoline differentials surged on
Monday on the shutdown of a major regional crude pipeline and operational issues
at three area refineries, traders said.
    CBOB gasoline jumped 12.00 cents a gallon on Monday to 22.00 cents over the
August RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange,
traders said. 
    Enbridge Inc on Friday shut its 318,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Line
14 oil pipeline, which transports Canadian crude to Midwest refiners, after a
leak spilled more than a thousand barrels of crude oil in Wisconsin.
 
    Ongoing problems at regional refineries also stoked the gasoline rally. BP
Plc's 337,000 bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana -- the Midwest's largest
-- is expected to run at reduced rates for two to four weeks after a coker fire
last week.  
    Two other refineries also had weekend hiccups over the weekend, which
prompted the market to bid differentials higher. Citgo Petroleum 
reported a unit shutdown at its 167,000 bpd refinery in Lemont, Illinois after
an upset late on Friday, and Phillips 66 shut down a compressor
at its joint-venture 362,000 bpd Wood River, Illinois refinery, although the
company declined to specify which units were involved. 
    On the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials showed gains on the heels of the
Chicago rally. A2 CBOB climbed 3.50 cents per gallon to 8.25 cents under
September RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while conventional M2 gasoline gained 1.50
cents per gallon to 8.00 cents under.
    "Chicago pulling Gulf Coast gas up," a Gulf trader said.
    Some Gulf distillates strengthened as well, traders said. ULSD was seen up
0.75 cent per gallon to 6.00/6.50 cents over September NYMEX heating oil, and
jet fuel up a quarter cent to 7.00/8.00 cents over.
    In the New York Harbor, conventional M-grade gasoline was bid at 1.50 cents
under September RBOB gasoline futures, steady to Friday levels, with no offers
reported.
    RBOB gasoline for prompt delivery was done at 1.50 cents over August RBOB
gasoline futures and offered at 1.75 cents over, about a half cent weaker.
    
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 44    RBOB      -8.25   -7.75    1.50
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 44     HO        6.00    6.50    0.75
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 44     HO        7.00    8.00    0.25 
 Heating oil                     Cycle 44     HO       -4.25   -3.75    0.00
   
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      RBOB        -2.00   -1.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month   RBOB        -2.00   -1.00    0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      RBOB         1.50    1.75   -0.50
                                 Any-Month   RBOB         1.50    1.75    0.75
 ULSD                            Prompt      HO           8.00    9.00   -0.25
                                 Any-Month   HO           8.00    9.00   -0.25
 Heating oil                     Prompt      HO          -0.25    0.25    0.00
                                 Any-Month   HO          -0.25    0.25    0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      HO          12.00   14.00   -0.50
                                 Any-Month   HO          12.00   14.00   -0.50
 
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                              
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 1     RBOB        21.00   23.00   12.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 1     HO          10.00   12.00    0.00
 Group Three gasoline                        RBOB        -8.25   -7.75   -1.75
 Group Three ULSD                            HO          11.75   12.25    1.50
 
   

 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
