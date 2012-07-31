US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline up on refinery, pipe issues

* Chicago gasoline climbs on pipeline, refinery outages * Gulf gasoline up as supply heads for Midwest * Harbor gasoline joins the rally in other E of Rockies markets HOUSTON, July 31 (Reuters) - Chicago gasoline differentials extended gains on Tuesday on regional refinery problems and the shutdown of a main crude artery. Chicago CBOB gasoline rose 2.50 cents a gallon to trade at 26.00 cents over the September RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange and was offered again at that level, traders said. Chicago diesel similarly jumped, gaining 4.00 cents a gallon to trade at 19.00 cents over September NYMEX heating oil futures and was offered at 20.00 cents over afterwards. Enbridge Inc's 318,000 barrels per day Line 14 crude pipeline in Wisconsin remained shut as the U.S. pipeline regulator blocked its quick restart and called its spill of 1,000 barrels of oil last week "absolutely unacceptable." That word from the U.S. Transportation Department's pipeline safety agency came after an official with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Enbridge expected to restart the repaired pipeline by Wednesday evening at the latest. Line 14 supplies Chicago-area refineries. The shutdown exacerbated ongoing problems at some of those plants. A gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit remained shut at Citgo Petroleum's 167,000-bpd refinery in Lemont, Illinois. Citgo had said the pipeline outage affected output. BP Plc.'s 337,000 bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana -- the largest in the Midwest -- also was running at reduced after a coker fire last week. The company said on Tuesday that the plant will shut the main crude unit during the fourth quarter this year as it ties in its $4 billion upgrade project. In the Group Three market, ultra-low sulfur diesel climbed 2.50 cents a gallon to 15.00/17.00 cents over August futures on supply shortages, traders said. Group Three gasoline slid about 0.75 cent a gallon as traders held off buying awaiting the expiry of the August contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange at close of trading today. The expiry fueled the widening of September futures' discount against the August contract on the NYMEX to 12.95 cents a gallon in afternoon trading, up from 11.84 cents a gallon at end-of-trading on Monday. RBc1-RBc2 On the Gulf Coast, gasoline, ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel differentials rose on Tuesday, partly because more supply headed for the Midwest to make up for shortfalls in light of the refinery issues, traders said. The gains also came Valero Energy Corp told analysts that its 125,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Meraux, Louisiana, would resume normal operations by the end of August once repairs to its crude unit are finished after a July 22 fire. The company said the plant remains shut down, but some units could restart as early as next week. Gulf ULSD differentials climbed 1.25 cents per gallon to 6.75 cents over September heating oil futures on the NYMEX, while jet fuel rose by a slight quarter cent per gallon to 9.00 cents over, traders said. A2 CBOB was seen done on Tuesday at 6.50 cents under September RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up by 0.75 cent per gallon from Monday's levels. Conventional M2 gasoline also rose by 0.75 cent per gallon to 6.00 cents under. The latest five-day lifting cycles for both gasoline grades also scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline on Tuesday, which likely played a role in the boost in differentials, traders said. The movement of more supply to the Midwest also helped boost M-grade gasoline differentials in the New York Harbor by about a penny per gallon to about 0.60 cents under September NYMEX RBOB, traders said. The gain also came after the Gulf Coast gasoline rally and the widening spread in the futures market, traders said. "Because of the refinery issues in the Midwest, most Gulf Coast supplies are being rerouted there. That's pulling Harbor (basis) higher," a Harbor trader said. RBOB gasoline futures were seen flat at 1.50 cents over September futures. ULSD differentials climbed about 1.50 cents a gallon to due to 9.00/10.00 cents over futures on higher Gulf Coast values, according to traders. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 44 RBOB -6.25 -5.75 0.75 61-grade ULSD Cycle 44 HO 6.50 7.00 1.25 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 44 HO 8.50 9.50 0.25 Heating oil * Cycle 44 HO -4.25 -3.75 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -0.80 -0.40 1.00 Any-Month RBOB -1.00 1.00 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 1.25 1.75 -0.50 Any-Month RBOB 1.25 1.75 0.00 ULSD Prompt HO 9.00 10.00 1.50 Any-Month HO 9.00 10.00 1.50 Heating oil Prompt HO -1.00 0.00 -0.50 Any-Month HO -1.00 0.00 -0.50 Jet fuel Prompt HO 13.00 15.00 0.00 Any-Month HO 13.00 15.00 0.00 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 RBOB 25.50 26.50 2.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 HO 19.00 20.00 4.50 Group Three gasoline RBOB -10.25 -9.75 -0.75 Group Three ULSD HO 15.00 17.00 2.50 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York)