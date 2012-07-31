FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline up on refinery, pipe issues
#Credit RSS
July 31, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline up on refinery, pipe issues

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Chicago gasoline climbs on pipeline, refinery outages
    * Gulf gasoline up as supply heads for Midwest
    * Harbor gasoline joins the rally in other E of Rockies markets

    HOUSTON, July 31 (Reuters) - Chicago gasoline differentials extended gains
on Tuesday on regional refinery problems and the shutdown of a main crude
artery.
    Chicago CBOB gasoline rose 2.50 cents a gallon to trade at 26.00 cents over
the September RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange
and was offered again at that level, traders said.
    Chicago diesel similarly jumped, gaining 4.00 cents a gallon to trade at
19.00 cents over September NYMEX heating oil futures and was offered at 20.00
cents over afterwards.
    Enbridge Inc's 318,000 barrels per day Line 14 crude pipeline in
Wisconsin remained shut as the U.S. pipeline regulator blocked its quick restart
and called its spill of 1,000 barrels of oil last week "absolutely
unacceptable." 
    That word from the U.S. Transportation Department's pipeline safety agency
came after an official with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said
Enbridge expected to restart the repaired pipeline by Wednesday evening at the
latest. 
    Line 14 supplies Chicago-area refineries.
    The shutdown exacerbated ongoing problems at some of those plants. A
gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit remained shut at Citgo Petroleum's
  167,000-bpd refinery in Lemont, Illinois. Citgo had said the
pipeline outage affected output. 
    BP Plc.'s 337,000 bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana -- the largest in
the Midwest -- also was running at reduced after a coker fire last week. The
company said on Tuesday that the plant will shut the main crude unit during the
fourth quarter this year as it ties in its $4 billion upgrade project.
 
    In the Group Three market, ultra-low sulfur diesel climbed 2.50 cents a
gallon to 15.00/17.00 cents over August futures on supply shortages, traders
said.
    Group Three gasoline slid about 0.75 cent a gallon as traders held off
buying awaiting the expiry of the August contract on the New York Mercantile
Exchange at close of trading today.
    The expiry fueled the widening of September futures' discount against the
August contract on the NYMEX to 12.95 cents a gallon in afternoon trading, up
from 11.84 cents a gallon at end-of-trading on Monday. RBc1-RBc2
    On the Gulf Coast, gasoline, ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel
differentials rose on Tuesday, partly because more supply headed for the Midwest
to make up for shortfalls in light of the refinery issues, traders said.
    The gains also came Valero Energy Corp told analysts that its
125,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Meraux, Louisiana, would resume normal
operations by the end of August once repairs to its crude unit are finished
after a July 22 fire. 
    The company said the plant remains shut down, but some units could restart
as early as next week.
    Gulf ULSD differentials climbed 1.25 cents per gallon to 6.75 cents over
September heating oil futures on the NYMEX, while jet fuel rose by a slight
quarter cent per gallon to 9.00 cents over, traders said.
    A2 CBOB was seen done on Tuesday at 6.50 cents under September RBOB futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up by 0.75 cent per gallon from Monday's
levels. Conventional M2 gasoline also rose by 0.75 cent per gallon to 6.00 cents
under.
    The latest five-day lifting cycles for both gasoline grades also scheduled
to move on the Colonial Pipeline on Tuesday, which likely played a role in the
boost in differentials, traders said.
    The movement of more supply to the Midwest also helped boost M-grade
gasoline differentials in the New York Harbor by about a penny per gallon to
about 0.60 cents under September NYMEX RBOB, traders said.
     The gain also came after the Gulf Coast gasoline rally and the widening
spread in the futures market, traders said.
    "Because of the refinery issues in the Midwest, most Gulf Coast supplies are
being rerouted there. That's pulling Harbor (basis) higher," a Harbor trader
said.
    RBOB gasoline futures were seen flat at 1.50 cents over September futures.
    ULSD differentials climbed about 1.50 cents a gallon to due to 9.00/10.00
cents over futures on higher Gulf Coast values, according to traders.
     
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>   * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline *      Cycle 44    RBOB      -6.25   -5.75    0.75
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 44     HO        6.50    7.00    1.25
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 44     HO        8.50    9.50    0.25 
 Heating oil *                   Cycle 44     HO       -4.25   -3.75    0.00
 
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>                                             
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      RBOB       -0.80   -0.40    1.00
                                 Any-Month   RBOB       -1.00    1.00    0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      RBOB        1.25    1.75   -0.50
                                 Any-Month   RBOB        1.25    1.75    0.00
 ULSD                            Prompt      HO          9.00   10.00    1.50
                                 Any-Month   HO          9.00   10.00    1.50
 Heating oil                     Prompt      HO         -1.00    0.00   -0.50
                                 Any-Month   HO         -1.00    0.00   -0.50
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      HO         13.00   15.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month   HO         13.00   15.00    0.00
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>                                             
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 1     RBOB       25.50   26.50    2.50
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 1     HO         19.00   20.00    4.50
 Group Three gasoline                        RBOB       -10.25  -9.75   -0.75
 Group Three ULSD                            HO         15.00   17.00    2.50
    
       

 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
