HollyFrontier refinery fire lifts cash diesel-trade
August 2, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

HollyFrontier refinery fire lifts cash diesel-trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Group Three and Gulf Coast ultra-low-sulfur diesel differentials rose on Thursday on news of a diesel hydrotreater fire at HollyFrontier Corp’s 115,300-barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, traders said.

Group Three differentials climbed 2.50 cents per gallon to 23.00 cents over September heating oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said.

Gulf Coast ULSD gained 1.50 cents per gallon to 9.25 cents over September futures on expectations that more supply would be routed to the Group Three market, traders said.

